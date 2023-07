A teen was shot and killed in Alton Park on Monday night.

Chattanooga Police responded to a call of a shooting at 278 Water St. just before 9 p.m.

Police found a 17-year-old male who had been shot.

Police were told the teen was shot after a suspicious vehicle drove through the area and opened fire.

Responding officers performed life-saving measures on the teen, but his injuries were too extensive and he died shortly thereafter.