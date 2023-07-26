Police Blotter: Man Thumps On Walls In Apartment Building; Fired Little Caesers Employee Won’t Leave

While investigating an unrelated matter, an officer received a call regarding a suspicious person in an apartment building on Hollyberry Lane. A caller reported a strange white male thumping on walls in the stairwell of the building. When the officer was 50 yards from the building, they could hear a man screaming from inside the stairwell. The officer found the doorway was cracked open and found a shirtless man dancing and mumbling to himself. The officer made their presence known and asked the man to step outside. He identified himself and said he was waiting for his mother who resided in a certain apartment. A quick look at the apartment numbers and the officer knew that no such apartment number existed in the building. The officer spoke with the reporting person who said that HCSO had evicted everyone from a certain apartment about a week ago and that he has never seen the man before in his complex. The officer inspected the west entry door of the apartment and found a lawful eviction and seizure notice affixed to the door. The officer quickly detained the man to further investigate why he was in the building he had no reason to be in and why he offered up a lie instead of the truth. The officer learned that the man was previously evicted from an adjacent building and had no reason to return to the complex; however, no documentation was found which formally trespassed him from the location. The officer ran the man for warrants and found a non-extraditable out of Georgia but nothing local. The man apologized for lying but was freaked out since he had recently been released from jail. The officer formally trespassed him from the location and he promised not to return again for any reason. He was released and the officer saw him leave the area with no further disruption.

* * *

Police were called to Big Lots at 2020 Gunbarrel Road to trespass a woman, at the management’s request.

* * *

An officer conducted a traffic stop in the 4300 block of Jersey Pike in regard to a white Chevy Malibu with registration not coming back on file. The officer spoke with the driver and passenger. The passenger was extremely upset. The driver said there was a firearm in the car. Police determined the firearm was not stolen and the car was a rental. Everyone was released.

* * *

A man at Hampton Inn at 74 Starview Lane told police when he returned to his car in the morning, he found his right front passenger window was destroyed. The man believed the damage to be around $1,000. He said nothing was taken. The officer didn’t see anything strewn about the vehicle. The man said he would press charges if police were able to locate the person who did it. There was another vehicle that was parked next to the man’s car that was broken into but that person didn’t want to have police called. Police will continue to investigate this incident.

* * *

The owner of Southern Lighting reported that there was damage to a box truck at Pak-Rat storage at 7363 Lee Hwy. He said the previous night the master lock he had on the back door of the box truck was cut. Nothing appears to have been taken from inside the truck.

* * *

Police were called to check on a black male wearing black and white checked shorts checking vehicle doors, possibly looking to steal, in the parking lot at 1120 Houston St. The reporting person said the man left, walking north on Market Street. Police found a man matching the description walking north at the 900 block of Market Street. He said he wasn’t attempting to break into vehicles, however, he was acting very nervous. The officer ran the man through NCIC and he came back negative for warrants.

* * *

A man on E. 23rd Street told police he received a phone call from a man asking him to send $200 to El Salvador due to a shipment being stuck at import. The man said the caller knew his name and the address to his business. Once the man refused to assist, the caller told him, "If you don't help I will beat your ---." The man said the caller told him his name and that he owns a Hispanic store in East Ridge. The man located the caller’s information via Facebook, however, is not sure if the man in East Ridge is actually the caller making the verbal threats. The man said he didn’t want to prosecute at this time. Police will investigate further.

* * *

A woman on Rivoli Drive called police and said she left her car parked at 9 p.m. the previous night and discovered that morning the back window was smashed out. It didn’t look like the vehicle was entered.

* * *

The manager of Asian Buffet at 6901 Lee Hwy. told police a woman was causing issues and wouldn’t leave the restaurant. The woman said the manager was treating her differently because of her race. The manager said she was not but apologized anyway. The manager requested that the woman be trespassed. The woman was informed of this and understood she is not welcome back.

* * *

Police responded to a disorder at Little Caesars at 4632 Hwy 58. The manager said a woman had been terminated and was refusing to clock out and leave. An officer spoke with the woman and told her she had to leave, and she complied. Once outside the restaurant, the woman was told the manager wanted her trespassed and she was no longer welcome on the property. It was at this point the woman began claiming she wanted to file a harassment report. She said the manager was harassing her by lying that she wasn't doing her job well. She stated an instance where her manager told her to clock out if she was going to take a break, which she didn’t like. The officer told her that wasn’t a police matter and if she would like to file a grievance, she should do so with her chain of command.