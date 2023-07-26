Two people were transported to the hospital following a plane crash Wednesday morning at the Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport.Fire companies responded to 1001 Airport Road just after 10 a.m., along with Chattanooga Police, Hamilton County EMS and Airport Fire & Police. They found a single-engine aircraft that had crashed on the north end of the airport.Two passengers were removed from the plane by Airport Fire & Police. Chattanooga firefighters assisted airport first responders with preparing the patients for transport.They were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries by Hamilton County EMS.CFD personnel made sure there were no fuel leaks and secured the scene for airport authorities.Airport officials will make notifications to all of the proper agencies.The cause of the crash will be under investigation.Operations at the airport have returned to normal."We appreciate the airport’s leadership in conducting training events with public safety agencies so that the CFD and others are prepared to effectively respond to these kinds of emergency incidents," officials said.