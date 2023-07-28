Police Blotter: Man's Ex Demanding Money For Erotic Photo They Exchanged; People Throwing Pop Caps In Mall Are Banned For 2 Years

A man on W. Martin Luther King Boulevard told police he wished to report a harassment from his ex-girlfriend. He said they both sent erotic photos to each other. He said she then began to demand money from him and said she was going to have him placed in prison. He said she lives somewhere in Burlington, Al. He has blocked her number going forward and will call police back should she try and contact him. Police examined the text messages between them and did observe that she was demanding money and saying she was going to have him placed in prison. Police were unable to identify her at this time based on the limited information given from him.



* * *

A woman told police she located a wallet with an ID on the walking trail at 6900 Bonny Oaks Drive. The wallet will be turned into CPD Property Division.

* * *

A woman on Meadow Lane told police that her father-in-law was refusing to return a vehicle that belonged to her and her husband. The woman's husband is in prison and his father believed that she did not own the vehicle. Police explained to him that married people share all property and he needed to return the vehicle to her. The vehicle was returned to her and she was able to drive it from the scene at Meadow Lane.

* * *

A woman on Marijon Drive told police she was outside and heard what sounded like someone chopping trees in the back of her yard. She said that she thinks someone is starting a homeless camp behind her address. Police checked the area and were not able to locate any signs at this time.

* * *

Police responded to a shoplifting at Walgreens at 3605 Brainerd Road. An employee said a middle-aged, black male exited the store without paying for two large bottles of Gain laundry detergent. The detergent is valued at $18.99 each. A further inventory of stolen property is pending.

* * *

A suspicious person was reported at E. 12th Street/Peeples Street. The caller said a white male wearing a red hat and black shirt was going through her belongings. Police located a man fitting the description; however, he was asleep. The caller said it was not her belongings that he went through and the man was sleeping on private property. Therefore police asked the man to move along. He moved along without further issues.

* * *

A woman at Campbell Ridge Apartments on Campbell Street told police the night before around 9 p.m. she heard "a very loud noise that sounded like someone kicking the door." When she went to open the door she found that no one was there, but the peep hole was obscured by mud. She said she opened the door and saw no one in the area. She said there was no damage to the door and she was waiting for someone in the office to get back regarding security footage.

* * *

A man told police the catalytic converter had been cut off his 2018 Honda CRV outside of Kenny's, 1251 Market St. He said earlier, when he went outside to leave in his vehicle, he noticed it. He said there is no suspect information or video surveillance.

* * *

A woman on Winthrop Street told police she left home for a couple hours at lunch and returned to find a hole in the bottom of her fence at the back of the property. There is an alleyway behind the home where the damage is located. The woman did not see the incident.

* * *

Security at Hamilton Place Mall alerted officers to three people throwing pop caps (a very small form of fireworks) throughout the mall. CPD officers working the mall located the three exiting JC Penny as they entered a red SUV (GA tag). Upon contact, the driver said the incident involving the tiny fireworks was not him. The other two claimed to have been tossing the caps. One of the others removed the items from his pockets and pulled out a small bag of the pop caps. Officers explained to the three the potential of violence associated with such pranks. Hamilton Place Mall Security issued two-year bans on two of them for disorderly conduct (throwing of fireworks) in an area frequented by the public and causing a disturbance to the public. The driver was not issued a ban. All three were fairly cooperative. There is no further action taken by Hamilton Place Mall at this time.