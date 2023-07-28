Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Man's Ex Demanding Money For Erotic Photo They Exchanged; People Throwing Pop Caps In Mall Are Banned For 2 Years

  • Friday, July 28, 2023

A man on W. Martin Luther King Boulevard told police he wished to report a harassment from his ex-girlfriend. He said they both sent erotic photos to each other. He said she then began to demand money from him and said she was going to have him placed in prison. He said she lives somewhere in Burlington, Al. He has blocked her number going forward and will call police back should she try and contact him. Police examined the text messages between them and did observe that she was demanding money and saying she was going to have him placed in prison. Police were unable to identify her at this time based on the limited information given from him.

* * *

A woman told police she located a wallet with an ID on the walking trail at 6900 Bonny Oaks Drive. The wallet will be turned into CPD Property Division.

* * *

A woman on Meadow Lane told police that her father-in-law was refusing to return a vehicle that belonged to her and her husband. The woman's husband is in prison and his father believed that she did not own the vehicle. Police explained to him that married people share all property and he needed to return the vehicle to her. The vehicle was returned to her and she was able to drive it from the scene at Meadow Lane.

* * *

A woman on Marijon Drive told police she was outside and heard what sounded like someone chopping trees in the back of her yard. She said that she thinks someone is starting a homeless camp behind her address. Police checked the area and were not able to locate any signs at this time.

* * *

Police responded to a shoplifting at Walgreens at 3605 Brainerd Road. An employee said a middle-aged, black male exited the store without paying for two large bottles of Gain laundry detergent. The detergent is valued at $18.99 each. A further inventory of stolen property is pending.

* * *

A suspicious person was reported at E. 12th Street/Peeples Street. The caller said a white male wearing a red hat and black shirt was going through her belongings. Police located a man fitting the description; however, he was asleep. The caller said it was not her belongings that he went through and the man was sleeping on private property. Therefore police asked the man to move along. He moved along without further issues.

* * *

A woman at Campbell Ridge Apartments on Campbell Street told police the night before around 9 p.m. she heard "a very loud noise that sounded like someone kicking the door." When she went to open the door she found that no one was there, but the peep hole was obscured by mud. She said she opened the door and saw no one in the area. She said there was no damage to the door and she was waiting for someone in the office to get back regarding security footage.

* * *

A man told police the catalytic converter had been cut off his 2018 Honda CRV outside of Kenny's, 1251 Market St. He said earlier, when he went outside to leave in his vehicle, he noticed it. He said there is no suspect information or video surveillance.

* * *

A woman on Winthrop Street told police she left home for a couple hours at lunch and returned to find a hole in the bottom of her fence at the back of the property. There is an alleyway behind the home where the damage is located. The woman did not see the incident.

* * *

Security at Hamilton Place Mall alerted officers to three people throwing pop caps (a very small form of fireworks) throughout the mall. CPD officers working the mall located the three exiting JC Penny as they entered a red SUV (GA tag). Upon contact, the driver said the incident involving the tiny fireworks was not him. The other two claimed to have been tossing the caps. One of the others removed the items from his pockets and pulled out a small bag of the pop caps. Officers explained to the three the potential of violence associated with such pranks. Hamilton Place Mall Security issued two-year bans on two of them for disorderly conduct (throwing of fireworks) in an area frequented by the public and causing a disturbance to the public. The driver was not issued a ban. All three were fairly cooperative. There is no further action taken by Hamilton Place Mall at this time.

Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 7/28/2023
Randy Smith: Practice Makes Perfect
Randy Smith: Practice Makes Perfect
  • Sports
  • 7/27/2023
Chattanooga Wreath Laying Volunteers To No Longer Use National Group
  • Breaking News
  • 7/27/2023
Chattanooga Man Charged In 2022 Drug-Related Death Of Woman Who Filed Baptism Charges Against Deputy
  • Breaking News
  • 7/27/2023
Teenager Shot On Marigold Drive Wednesday Night
  • Breaking News
  • 7/27/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Wants Lady "Prostituting" With Her Ex Arrested; Man Threatened By Contact He Made On Grindr
  • Breaking News
  • 7/27/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Man's Ex Demanding Money For Erotic Photo They Exchanged; People Throwing Pop Caps In Mall Are Banned For 2 Years
  • 7/28/2023

A man on W. Martin Luther King Boulevard told police he wished to report a harassment from his ex-girlfriend. He said they both sent erotic photos to each other. He said she then began to demand ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/28/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AARON, ANTHONY DARRELL 2488 POTTS RD RINGGOLD, 307365937 Age at Arrest: 43 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff VIOLATION OF ORDER ... more

Chattanooga Wreath Laying Volunteers To No Longer Use National Group
  • 7/27/2023

Capt. Mickey McCamish, who leads a local group that annually puts wreaths on graves at the National Cemetery, said the group will no longer use a national group for the wreaths. Capt. McCamish ... more

Breaking News
Police Blotter: Woman Wants Lady "Prostituting" With Her Ex Arrested; Man Threatened By Contact He Made On Grindr
  • 7/27/2023
One Of Largest Remaining Ooltewah Tracts Sells For Over $20 Million, Apison Land Also Goes To "America's Largest Homebuilder"
  • 7/27/2023
Suspicious Vehicle Behind Bank Was Waiting For Taco Bell Order - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 7/27/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 7/27/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/27/2023
Opinion
Thanks, City Police, For Getting Serious About Deadly Drivers
  • 7/26/2023
Think Bigger, Chattanooga Planners
  • 7/24/2023
America Is In Rot And Decay
  • 7/27/2023
Notable Students From Chattanooga And Riverside High Schools - And Response (2)
  • 7/24/2023
Who Left Who? - And Response (4)
  • 7/21/2023
Sports
Lookouts Lose Second Straight To Montgomery
  • 7/26/2023
Randy Smith: Practice Makes Perfect
Randy Smith: Practice Makes Perfect
  • 7/27/2023
Griffin Law’s Quest At U.S. Junior Amateur Ends In Playoff
  • 7/26/2023
Dan Fleser: Is The Vols Football Glass Half Full Or Half Empty?
  • 7/26/2023
Biscuits Drop Lookouts 9-4
  • 7/26/2023
Happenings
W Road Closed Sunday Morning For Trash Pickup
  • 7/27/2023
Promotional Ceremony Leads To High Praise For One Civil Air Patrol Cadet
Promotional Ceremony Leads To High Praise For One Civil Air Patrol Cadet
  • 7/27/2023
Jerry Summers: Mark Twain-Will Rogers Quotes No. 2
Jerry Summers: Mark Twain-Will Rogers Quotes No. 2
  • 7/27/2023
2nd Annual Dog Days Of Summer Poker Run Veteran Event Is Aug. 12
  • 7/26/2023
Urban League Serves Over 400 Hamilton County Students At Annual Event
Urban League Serves Over 400 Hamilton County Students At Annual Event
  • 7/26/2023
Entertainment
Country Music Recording Artist Larry Fleet Off And Running Big In Nashville With A Sold-Out Ryman Auditorium Show
  • 7/27/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 7/26/2023
Best of Grizzard- Aspartame And Cancer
Best of Grizzard- Aspartame And Cancer
  • 7/28/2023
Music Cypher Goes Beyond Entertainment
  • 7/26/2023
Collegedale Brings Back “Tunes On The Track” Outdoor Concert
  • 7/26/2023
Opinion
Thanks, City Police, For Getting Serious About Deadly Drivers
  • 7/26/2023
Think Bigger, Chattanooga Planners
  • 7/24/2023
America Is In Rot And Decay
  • 7/27/2023
Dining
Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga Launches Inaugural Food Truck Festival & Expo Sept. 23
  • 7/24/2023
2nd Community Pie To Open Near Hamilton Place
  • 7/20/2023
Cheddar's Location On Gunbarrel Road Sells For $7,623,621
  • 7/13/2023
Business
Shaw Named A Best Employer For Women
  • 7/27/2023
Summer Season Impacts County Unemployment Rates In Tennessee
Summer Season Impacts County Unemployment Rates In Tennessee
  • 7/27/2023
Majority Of Georgia’s Regional Commissions See Slight Uptick In Unemployment
  • 7/27/2023
Real Estate
Eight59 Flats Apartment Complex On McCallie Avenue Sells For $3 Million
Eight59 Flats Apartment Complex On McCallie Avenue Sells For $3 Million
  • 7/27/2023
Aslan And Chestnut Funds Form Partnership For A $35 Million Investment In Downtown Memphis
  • 7/27/2023
Steven Sharpe: The Importance Of Buyer Representation Agreements
  • 7/26/2023
Student Scene
Urban League Project Ready Students Place Second In National Competition
Urban League Project Ready Students Place Second In National Competition
  • 7/27/2023
HCS Better Together Event Brings Community Together To Prepare Schools For 1st Day
  • 7/27/2023
CSCC Student Feature: Utopia Blair - A Success Story
CSCC Student Feature: Utopia Blair - A Success Story
  • 7/27/2023
Living Well
Signal Centers Inc. Launches Internship Program To Expand Child Care Worker Pipeline
  • 7/27/2023
Chattanooga's Only Robotic-Assisted Lobectomy Performed At Parkridge
Chattanooga's Only Robotic-Assisted Lobectomy Performed At Parkridge
  • 7/26/2023
Brittany Kouzniaev Receives DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses
Brittany Kouzniaev Receives DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses
  • 7/26/2023
Memories
John Shearer: Seeing ‘Graffiti’ On Marker At Chickamauga Park Program On Camp Thomas
  • 7/24/2023
John Shearer: Corntassel Miniature Village In Hixson In Need Of Preservation
  • 7/23/2023
East Tennessee Historical Society Honors Hamilton County Initiative With Award Of Excellence
East Tennessee Historical Society Honors Hamilton County Initiative With Award Of Excellence
  • 7/19/2023
Outdoors
South Pittsburg Hosts 3rd Annual Pitt To Port Paddle Saturday
South Pittsburg Hosts 3rd Annual Pitt To Port Paddle Saturday
  • 7/25/2023
American Jet Sport Association Jet Ski Racing Coming To Winged Deer Park
  • 7/24/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Night Riders Lament
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Night Riders Lament
  • 7/21/2023
Travel
Bearing Fruit: Tennessee Aquarium’s In-House Gardening Program Benefits Animals And Saves Money
  • 7/17/2023
Rising Gulf Temperatures Threaten Coral Reefs
  • 7/13/2023
Calling On President Lincoln: “The Bolts Of War And Machinery”
  • 7/14/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Unforgiveness - Sentence To Self-Imprisonment?
Bob Tamasy: Unforgiveness - Sentence To Self-Imprisonment?
  • 7/27/2023
Union Gospel Mission Celebrates Rev. Jon Rector For 20 Years Of Service
Union Gospel Mission Celebrates Rev. Jon Rector For 20 Years Of Service
  • 7/27/2023
"Families Have A Choice In Raising Their Children" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 7/27/2023
Obituaries
James "Jim" Price
James "Jim" Price
  • 7/27/2023
Lewis Odell Garrett, Jr.
Lewis Odell Garrett, Jr.
  • 7/27/2023
Sally Allen Knowles
Sally Allen Knowles
  • 7/27/2023
Area Obituaries
Sprowl, Maggie Mae Bowie (Dalton)
  • 7/27/2023
Watters, Sandra Shropshire (Tunnel Hill)
  • 7/27/2023
Perry, "Pop" Randy (Chickamauga)
Perry, "Pop" Randy (Chickamauga)
  • 7/26/2023