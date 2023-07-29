Latest Headlines

17-Year-Old Injured In Knife Fight At Hamilton Place Saturday

  • Saturday, July 29, 2023

Chattanooga Police responded to an aggravated assault call at 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard Saturday at 2:04 p.m. when dispatchers received multiple calls about a fight.

A 17-year-old male suffered knife wounds in the fight, but everyone involved in the altercation left the scene before police arrived.

The 17-year-old was taken to a hospital in a personal vehicle.

Police are working to identify the suspect with the knife who fled the scene. They’re asking anyone with information to call 698-2525 or use the Atlas One app to submit that information. You can remain anonymous.

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALFREY, TAD J 715 POTTAWIE STREET HIAWGHA, 66534 Age at Arrest: 42 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff FAILURE TO APPEAR BACON, ... more

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLEN, JONATHAN ERIK 5081 JACKSON RD APISON, 37302 Age at Arrest: 45 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff Booked for Previous Charges ... more

A woman charged in a fatal stabbing in Ooltewah has been sentenced to serve three years in state prison. Kimberly Smart, who was 32 at the time of the July 17, 2021, incident, was sentenced ... more

