Plans Underway For Redevelopment Of Eureka Foundry Site

Riverside Development, a Chattanooga- based company, has entered into an agreement to purchase the Eureka Foundry site. Redevelopment plans, which also include the property adjacent to the historic foundry, are now underway, officials said.

Workers at the 121-year-old plant were told last week that it was closing.

“We are excited for the opportunity to transform such a central part of Chattanooga’s Southside and honored to pay homage to the foundry’s history as part of this project,” said Chris Curtis, Riverside Development president. “The combination of these two adjoining sites creates a wide array of development possibilities.”

Riverside Development is a retail, multi-family housing and mixed-use commercial real estate development company with projects throughout the Southeast.