Motorcyclist Dies In North Chattanooga Collision On Friday Night

The Chattanooga Police traffic unit responded to a fatal motorcycle crash on Friday night in North Chattanooga.

It happened at 304 North Cherokee Boulevard at 9:26 p.m.

Preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a gray Honda Element was turning left from East Manning Street onto North Cherokee and collided with a black Honda motorcycle.

The 42-year-old motorcycle rider was transported to the hospital, but died there from his injuries.

The driver of the car remained on scene and cooperated with police.





The investigation is continuing.