Police Blotter: Man Fails To Pay For Lock Services On His Jeep; Woman Wants TPO Against Grandmother Who Gossips About Her

Employees at Rick's Lock & Key, 6496 E Brainerd Road, told police a man had brought his Jeep in to have some work done and did not pay. The man was described as an older, white male in his 80s, with long white hair, and possibly goes by the name "Paul." When the man arrived to pick up his vehicle, he took the keys from the employee, hopped in the vehicle and left the scene. The employee said the cost of the repair work was around $100 that was not paid. Employees were also able to give police a possible tag for the Jeep Cherokee as out of Tennessee. The employees described the vehicle as a two-door 1992 red Jeep Cherokee. Police nor Dispatch were able to get a return on the tag given by the employees. If identified, the man will be charged with theft of services.



* * *

Police were dispatched to a hit and run crash at 18500 Interstate 24 WB. A man told police he was sitting in stop and go traffic and his vehicle was totally stopped when the semi-truck in front of him began to roll backwards and backed into the front of his box truck. He said the collision had to have been hard enough for the semi driver to hear and feel it, but the semi continued traveling I-24 westbound and did not stop. Police observed medium damage to the front of the man's truck. The only information he was able to obtain about the semi was the trailer number and the trailer tag; however, he was unable to make out the state the trailer tag was from. The man spoke with his supervisor and declined a crash report, but wanted to file a report for future insurance purposes.

* * *

A woman on Market Street told police her grandson has been staying with her and has been causing problems. She said she wanted him to leave. Police spoke with the grandson, who agreed to leave and left without incident.

* * *

A man on Tarpon Trail called police regarding damage done to his vehicle by a trash can. He said he was driving on Melinda Drive when he swerved to avoid another vehicle and struck a trash can in the road with his mirror. He said the trash can caused his mirror to be pushed in and chipped paint on his door, as well as breaking the mirror's glass. Mr. Richardson estimated the damage to be approximately $2,000 and wanted a police report in order to make a claim with his insurance.

* * *

Police received a call regarding a man on Hamilton Place Boulevard in all black clothing, yelling at people while possessing a firearm. Police spoke with the man and identified him. Police ran his information, which came back with no warrants and showed him as a valid firearm possessor. Police ran the serial number for the firearm, which came back not stolen. The pistol was a Glock 9mm with one extended magazine and two spare magazines. The man said he was just yelling at his friend from the entrance of Academy Sports. Police could not determine a crime had taken place, and the man was a valid firearm possessor. Police released the firearm to the man's friend. Police placed the firearm in the trunk of the vehicle and shut the trunk door.

* * *

A woman told police that while driving near the 200 block of Interstate 75 southbound, an object struck her windshield and cracked it.

* * *

A couple on N. Seminole Drive told police they have allowed their daughter and her son to stay at the residence for a short time as visitors. The father said that he and his daughter got into an argument and he asked her and her son to leave the residence. The son agreed to leave. However, the daughter said that she was not going to leave because she "had nowhere else to go." Police explained to the daughter that she does not have an established residency and, if the owners of the house want her to leave, then she needed to leave. The daughter reluctantly left the residence. While leaving, police explained to her that, per her parents, she has been trespassed from the property. The daughter said she understood and left.

* * *

The owner of Giardino restaurant, 2503 Westside Dr., told police that a black Honda Accord was parked in their lot and two people were inside sleeping. The owner wanted them removed from the property. Police spoke with a man and woman in the vehicle. The man said he was having car trouble and could not move the vehicle. He was finally able to get the vehicle started and he left the scene without issue.

* * *

Police conducted a traffic stop at E. 10th Street/Houston Street on a Honda (TN tag) for dark window tint. Police identified the driver. During the field interview, police found nothing to raise any alarm, so the man was given a warning for the window tint. Later, it was observed that police forgot to return the man's I.D to him, so they met up at 2:30 p.m. and it was returned to him.

* * *

Police were dispatched to a call for a suspicious vehicle parked in the tree line in the back of a residence on Wilsonia Avenue. Police immediately noticed the blue Hyundai Elantra with a red handicap tag hanging from the rear view mirror as the vehicle was reported stolen just a few days earlier. The steering column was stripped using the USB cable. Police lifted four partial prints from the driver and passenger doors and will turn those into AFIS for processing. Police attempted to make contact with the owner; however, she was not home. A note and a complaint card were left at her residence. The vehicle was towed by American Recovery.

* * *

A man told police that between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. while he was in the Lowe's at 5428 Hwy.153, his Tahoe was damage by unknown means. Police observed a blue paint transfer that was about 12 inches long on the lower portion of the front, right bumper. The damage was consistent with that which would come from a Lowe's flat shopping cart. No security personnel were available to provide security footage, but a message was left with staff to contact police when security personnel were available.

* * *

Employees at the Pick U Part salvage yard at 400 Workman Road called police to report a suspicious white Chevy Tahoe (TN tag) being sold to the salvage yard by a woman owner, which had heavy damage and appeared to have been involved in a recent accident. Police spoke to the woman and questioned her about the vehicle, and she said that her husband had got into an argument with her and wrecked the vehicle somewhere on East 23rd Street, but now she is selling it because it's not safe to drive on the roads. Police checked with Dispatch and no hit and run accidents were reported in that area.

* * *

Security at the Convention Center, 1201 Chestnut St., removed two homeless people from the property. They also informed both of them that they are now trespassed and would be arrested if they return. The two homeless people were gone prior to police arrival and before they called police. Security gave police the names of the two homeless people.

* * *



Police were dispatched to this area to attempt to locate a vehicle accident after being alerted of one by an iPhone. Police canvassed the area and located no accident. Dispatchers called the phone and never got in touch with anyone.

* * *

A woman on 3rd Avenue contacted police regarding the process of acquiring a TPO against her grandmother. She said her grandmother calls other people to gossip about her and "harasses" her by contacting other people in regards to her, and she would like to get a TPO against her. She said she has a strained relationship with her grandmother and has already gone through similar processes in other states.