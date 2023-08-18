Mountain Cove Farms Costly To Walker County, But It Preserves Scenic And Historic Location

Faded sign Empty campground Campground shower area closed Cove House is on hillside Barn that is falling in is on state portion of the property Previous Next

Walker County's operation of the scenic Mountain Cove Farms cost the county almost $200,000 in fiscal year 2022, officials said.

McLemore Cove is one of the most scenic sites in the region as it sits peacefully at the junction of Lookout Mountain and Pigeon Mountain.

In 2008, Walker County had partnered with the state of Georgia to purchase and preserve the historic estate from developers who had sold off many lots along Hog Jowl Road. The state acquired almost 2,000 additional acres to set aside into permanent conservation - going along with the 16,000 acres already preserved on Pigeon Mountain. Cooperatively, the county purchased 285 acres, the mansion and barns to be restored for public use.

Since then, the county has sought to earn some income by renting out the Cove House and several former worker homes for overnight stays.

Small weddings are held in the Manor House and larger weddings and meetings, including annual bluegrass festivals, at the large barn on the hill.

A campground was put in toward the back of the property. Showers at the site have been closed and the bathroom is at a store building by the road through the farm - some distance from the campground. Mainly food items are sold at that store six days a week. The store property itself is in need of painting.

A barn across the road that is on state property has begun to fall in, and the entrance sign at the top of the mountain is fading.

County officials said in fiscal 2021, Mountain Cove Farms cost $187,370 to operate and made $107,486 for a net expense of $79,884.

In Fiscal 2022, it cost $323,871 to operate and made $126,628 for a net expense of $197,243, according to the most recent audit.

Bookings were:

January 2022 12

January 2023 35

February 2022 21

February 2023 33

March 2022 49



March 2023 79

April 2022 167

April 2023 89

May 2022 189

May 2023 135

June 2022 87

June 2023 14

July 2022 42

July 2023 38