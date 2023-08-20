Police Blotter: Woman Falsely Reports Threats So Police Will Come Faster; Parents Want Police To Break Into Son's Part Of The Home

A woman at the In-Town Suites, 5730 Lee Hwy., called police about a disorder with a weapon. When police arrived, she told them she had only said that because she wanted them to respond faster so she could get her things out of her room and leave. She had told Dispatch when she called in that she was being held against her will and that her significant other had a knife. But when police arrived, she told them there was nothing wrong. Police explained to her that with these actions (misuse of 911 and false reports), she could be arrested, and that if she did this again, she would be.



A man on Reserve Way told police his vehicle was stolen after 9 p.m. the night before. He said that he possibly left his keys inside the cup holder after returning from the swimming pool. He doesn't think anything valuable was left inside the vehicle. The man's vehicle was entered into NCIC as stolen.

A suspicious vehicle occupied by two people was reported sitting in a parking lot at 9 Aster Ave. Police spoke to the two, who said they are homeless and were currently out of gas and needed some assistance. The two were checked for warrants, but none were found. The police gave the man a ride to the gas station so that he could get some fuel.

Police were called to 2201 E Main St. for a black male with dreads and a white tank top who was possibly intoxicated or under the influence. Police spoke with the man and were familiar with him from previous calls. Police did not observe anything that would indicate the man to be under the influence. He moved along.

A woman flagged down police at the Sunshine Food Mart, 4510 Rossville Blvd. She told police that she had gotten her rental vehicle from a friend who she believed was renting the vehicle for her. She said that now she wasn't sure and that she wanted to return it. Police ran the tag on the vehicle and verified that it was not stolen. Police then told the woman to return the vehicle from whomever she got it from.

A woman on N. Chamberlain Avenue told police she wanted her granddaughter to leave the residence and she would not. Police arrived and asked her to leave. She left without incident.

A disorder was reported at a residence on Oak Street. First Response Towing and Recovery was attempting to complete a repossession of two vehicles; however, the owner of the vehicle jumped on their trucks and refused to let them leave. Police spoke with an agent of First Response Towing, who showed police the orders they had to repossess the vehicles. Police identified them as a black GMC Sierra and black Cadillac Escalade. Police then spoke with the owner of the vehicles. The woman showed police payments she made on the vehicles that week via her bank account records. Police are uncertain whether these payments justified the vehicle being repossessed because she was not able to provide further paperwork. Also, these payments were made the same day First Response received an email regarding repossessing the vehicles. It is possible that the car lot did not cancel the repossessions after the payments were made. Police provided the woman with a complaint card and told her to call the car lot she bought the vehicles from as soon as possible.

A woman on Riverside Drive told police she believed people were in her house. Police cleared her residence and did not locate anyone in the residence.

A woman on N. Hawthorne Street who had her vehicle stolen earlier told police she located her vehicle on Talley Road "behind Sonic." Police canvassed the area and located the stolen Nissan Pathfinder, TN tag, backed into the top parking lot of Park Terrace Apartments on Talley Road. The vehicle was found to be unoccupied and latent finger prints were able to be collected from the interior driver door handle. The woman arrived to the scene with a friend and a spare key to help her recover the vehicle and drive it away from the scene. The vehicle was released to her and was cleared from NCIC as stolen. The prints will be submitted to Property.

A woman at the Chatt Inn, E. 23rd St., called police to report that her son was not involved in the incident he was accused of. She said her son had been staying at his grandmother's residence on Fagan Street during the incident. She said her son had been associating himself with individuals who carried firearms. She was very upset about the situation, and when asked who the individuals were that her son associated himself with, the phone call ended. Police attempted multiple times to call back, but were unsuccessful in getting back in contact with the woman.

A woman on Cowart Street told police that sometime overnight someone attempted to steal her 2014 Kia Sorento (GA tag). She said she believed that the doors on the vehicle were locked, although police found no signs of forced entry. Police observed extensive damage around the steering column and ignition area of the vehicle,, indicating it was attempted to be stolen. Police also located a flat head screw driver tool in the driver's seat of the vehicle that was left by the suspect(s). The tool was transported to CPD Property as evidence. No suspect info could be obtained.

Employees of the Stuff-It Storage, 5277 Wilbanks Dr., told police two people cut the barbed wire on the back side of the property fence and jumped over. The two broke out the driver's side window of a white Ford Econoline E550 utility van. They stole the van, along with the trailer that was hooked up to it. On the trailer was a gutter-cutting machine. The van had an assortment of ladders, tools and gutters, valued at over $1,800. The van was worth $35,000, the trailer was worth $4,000 and the gutter-cutting machine was worth $10,000. Once the two took the van, they unscrewed a bolt on the automatic front gate and manually opened it. The owner of the lot found the front gate wide open later in the morning.

An employee at a business on E. Brainerd Road told police a white male stole an unknown amount of scrap metal worth approximately $500 from his business at 2:22 p.m. Police observed camera footage of a white male with short brown hair and in his 20s wearing a red t-shirt and very long khaki shorts with black and white shoes. He was stealing several pieces of scrap metal and carrying them off in a trash can. The address was placed on the Watch List.

A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 5764 Hwy. 153, told police he witnessed a man he identified parked on the Walmart side of the parking lot at approximately 10:30 a.m. He said the man has been previously trespassed from Walmart. When police arrived, the man's vehicle had moved to another part of the parking lot not owned by Walmart. The vehicle left before police could make contact.

A man on York Street told police their adult son lives in part of the home - the in-law suite. The man said he was locked out of the section of the house his son lives in, and wanted police to force entry. Police explained he would need to call a locksmith for that type of service.