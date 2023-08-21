Man Arrested After Police Respond To Noise Complaints And He Threatens Officers

Chattanooga Police arrested a 52-year-old man for making threats to police after noise/shots fired complaints on Sunday night.

Police responded to a call on North Valley Drive at 6:35 p.m. and found no evidence of shots fired but were told a man on Spring Valley Road routinely sets off fireworks. An officer saw Eric Wertz on his porch and asked him whether he had set off any fireworks.

Police said Wertz responded profanely, threatened to get a rifle, went inside the residence, appeared at the door a short time later with half his body concealed, then barricaded himself in his residence.

Attempts to de-escalate were unsuccessful. Police at that point set up a perimeter and about an hour later, Wertz came out of the residence and turned himself over to police.

Wertz was arrested for disorderly conduct and aggravated assault on police and was taken to Silverdale.