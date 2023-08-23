Police Blotter: Two Men Try To Kick Down Woman’s Door; Man Records Neighbors’ Harsh Language

A woman on Roanoke Avenue called police and said two black males in ski masks were attempting to kick down her door. When police arrived, damage was seen on the door, however entry was not made into the home. The woman suspects that it was revenge for her calling in a suspicious vehicle several weeks prior. Several units canvased the area and no suspects were located.

* * *

An employee of Subway at 8142 E. Brainerd Road told police a man entered the restaurant before it was open and locked himself in the bathroom. She said he was rude and didn’t leave when she asked while she was opening the store. An officer spoke with the man outside in the parking lot. He said his work truck was broken down in the parking lot and he was experiencing an emergency in the form of a bowel movement and had to find a bathroom. Once he finished in the bathroom, he exited the building. He was informed not to come back per the employee’s request and said he wouldn’t be back.

* * *

An employee for Enterprise at 1001 Airport Road told police her manager had found a handgun in one of their vehicles. The employee showed police the vehicle and police found a Taurus G3X 9mm under the driver's seat, which police collected. The employee wasn't able to locate the previous driver's information at the time but will follow up. Police took the firearm to Property.

* * *

A man on 15th Avenue told police over the phone the window had been broken out in the passenger side front door of his vehicle. He couldn’t tell if someone entered the vehicle but it didn't look like they did.

* * *

Police were called to Mapco at 100 W. 20th St. where a man was said to have been involved in a possible theft of a cell phone. He was seen with several others outside the Mapco on cell phones. Through interview and investigation, police determined at the time the man was not a suspect. He was released and trespassed from the property at the request of the Mapco manager.

* * *

A woman told police she was driving on Wilder Street when her passenger side window shattered. It is unknown what caused the glass to break.

* * *

An officer responded to a suspicious person at Publix at 400 N. Market St. While en route police learned a white male with dreads was on the sidewalk in front of Publix asking for money. Police spoke with the man who was standing on the sidewalk holding a homeless sign. He was told not to go in the roadway or on private property soliciting. He decided to leave the area.

* * *

A property manager for the apartments at 151 Integra Vistas Dr. told police a black male and white male entered the community club house mail drop off room and took several packages belonging to other tenants at the complex. At this point, no victims had come forward to report the theft. The manager said the black male had used a key card belonging to a woman that lives at the complex. The officer tried to speak to the occupants of that apartment, however, was unable to speak with them. The investigation is ongoing.

* * *

Police were called to 1800 W. Polymer Dr. where there was a rental car with a Kel-Tec 9mm handgun under the front seat. Police recovered the weapon and were able to make contact with the woman who had rented the car and who said she had been looking for it. Police told the woman the handgun would be available for pickup at the Chattanooga Property Division.

* * *

A man told police another man had been taking pictures of his girlfriend in the parking lot of Walmart at 5764 Highway 153. The officer told the man and his girlfriend it was not illegal to take pictures of someone in public.

* * *

Police were called to 2004 Gunbarrel Road where a manager wanted a man trespassed. The man was seen panhandling on the property and was asked to leave by security but had refused. He was trespassed by police.

* * *

Police were called to Champy’s at 6925 Lee Hwy. where four suspects had been asked to leave the property multiple times and had been caught stealing milk crates from the property. An officer caught the suspects with two milk crates that had been taken from the business. The officer took the milk crates and returned them to Champy's. Management didn’t want to prosecute for the theft. The four suspects were trespassed.

* * *

The front desk clerk at Holiday Inn at 440 W. Martin Luther King Blvd. told police a white male was upset that she would not disclose the room number of a guest. The guest arrived at the front desk prior to police arrival and vouched for the man, who had gone to the room. She said no police were needed, and that she felt she overreacted in calling police due to the frequency of suspicious people in the area.

* * *

A woman on Passenger Street told police someone stole her 2016 Ford Fiesta from a parking lot. She believes the doors were left locked and there may have been a key left inside of the center console. The only distinguishing trait of the stolen vehicle is that all the windows are tinted. Police placed the black 2016 Ford Fiesta into NCIC as stolen. The approximate value of the car is $12,000.

* * *

A woman on 7th Avenue called police and reported she left her van unlocked overnight with $100 cash in it. She noticed the money was gone when she got back to it the next morning.

* * *

Carter Towing Company at 6320 Highway 58 told police they found a Springfield Armory Pistol in a vehicle that had been repossessed. The firearm had been in a Chevy Cruz. The firearm was placed into Property.

* * *

A man on Bishop Drive told police he had some people in his residence that he wanted to leave. Police spoke with a man and asked him to leave the property. He agreed to leave without any issues and was given a ride to East Ridge where he requested to go.

* * *

A man on Airways Boulevard called police and said he believed he received a stolen firearm, a Ruger 22. The man gave police the gun. After running it through NCIC, the firearm was confirmed as stolen. Police spoke to another man who had purchased the gun. He said he purchased it in Georgia. Police obtained the firearm, and it will be turned into CPD Property.

* * *

A man on Carson Avenue told police he and another man had gotten into a disorder. He said that during the spta the other man got upset and pulled on the door handle. After the disorder concluded, the man noticed that he was unable to open his driver side door from the inside. The man also requested an escort to drop an AC unit off at the other man’s residence, and this was done without issue.

* * *

A man on Cleveland Avenue told police his neighbors had expressed their displeasure with him recording them using harsh language. The officer clarified to him that this was not a criminal matter and that he had the right to record anything in public, just as his neighbors had the right to express their discomfort with being recorded. Despite the officer’s explanation, the man remained unwilling to listen and only wanted to argue.