2 Youths In Car At Time Of Arcadia Avenue Slaying Testify At Preliminary Hearing

Two youths who were in a car with an 18-year-old charged in a July 8 murder testified Wednesday in General Sessions Court.

Both said Ralph Lewis Hughley, Jr., asked to stop the car when he saw another individual on foot, then multiple shots were fired.

General Sessions Court Judge Larry Ables bound charges of first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and possession of a firearm against Hughley to the Grand Jury.

He declined to lower the $810,000 bond, though attorney Bill Speek argued that he was a first offender.

Both witnesses said they were headed to a store called Bros with Hughley in the back seat when they encountered the other individual - Dedrick Boatwright.

The driver, who said he had never seen or heard of Boatwright before, said Hughley and Boatwright first looked at each other. He said then Boatwright pulled a gun from his fanny pack and fired a shot toward them but in the air.

He said Boatwright then tried to run away. He said Hughley yelled for him to stop and began firing.

The driver said Hughley then got back in the car and he (the driver) drove home. He said Hughley left his house soon after they arrived.

The other witness, who was in the front passenger seat, said, "Ralph saw somebody, and he got out of the car."

The passenger said he then ducked down as he heard multiple gunshots.

Both witnesses said they were aware that Hughley had a gun with him.

Police had said they were dispatched to 1100 Arcadia Ave., where they found the victim lying in a pool of blood in the road. Multiple 9mm shell casings were found nearby. It was testified that different shell casings were found some distance down the road.