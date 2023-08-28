Water Rescue For Stranded Hikers At The Pocket Wilderness Monday Evening

Several hikers at the Pocket Wilderness found themselves trapped on the opposite side of the creek on a part of the Cumberland Trail after strong thunderstorms rolled through Hamilton County Monday afternoon, dumping a lot rain. The heavy rains turned the creek into a raging river, officials said.Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department responded to 354 Mowbray Pike and arrived on the scene confirming six adults and two children trying to cross the raging creek. First responders told them to stay on the bank and wait until they could cross the creek to rescue them.Dallas Bay VFD Swiftwater Team responded to the scene, as well as TN State Parks rangers.Once Dallas Bay VFD Swiftwater Team arrived on the scene, they set up a rope system and crossed the creek in a raft. They transported four adults and two children to the other side of the creek to safety and went back and got the other two adults.No injuries were reported.