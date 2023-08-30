Person Arrested For Public Intoxication And Disorderly Conduct - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

Police arrested an individual who was walking in traffic and yelling obscenities in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway. The individual was charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

Officers responded to a two-car crash in the 5700 block of Main Street. Both drivers were transported to a local hospital with injuries.

Collegedale police assisted Chattanooga police with a crash in the 9300 block of Lee Highway.

An individual called police to the Animal Medical Professionals in the 5600 block of Lee Highway regarding questions about not getting paid the full amount of a dog re-homing fee. They were advised that the matter was civil and not criminal, but the officer was able to provide them with a few options to consider.

An unknown 911 call came in from the 10300 block of Apison Pike. The area was checked but no emergencies were found.

An individual called in to report that they had lost their wallet at the Marathon gas station, in the 9200 block of Lee Highway, and had only noticed the loss after receiving a fraudulent transaction alert from one of their debit cards. After the cameras were reviewed the wallet was visibly in their possession when they left the gas station. They believe they may have lost the wallet somewhere between the Marathon and Cambridge Square.

A Collegedale fugitive turned themself in and was booked on charges of aggravated assault and disorderly conduct, stemming from an incident at the Sonic this past Sunday when an individual alleged that they had been threatened by the suspect with a weapon.

A night shift officer responded to the 10100 block of Crestmont Drive regarding a noise complaint involving gunshots coming from the property behind the caller. The shots seemed to be coming from a property that was outside the city limits of Collegedale. The city resident was advised that they had the option of contacting the sheriff’s office.

An officer made contact with an individual who appeared to be passed out in front of the Valvoline, in the 9000 block of Lee Highway. They advised that they were okay and just tired.

An officer provided assistance to a resident in the Hawthorne at the Summit apartment complex with operating instructions regarding pieces of medical equipment.



