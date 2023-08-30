Walden's Ridge Park Set To Open Sept. 30 With "World Class Mountain Bike Trails, Bouldering"

The 200-acre Walden's Ridge Park is set to open Sept. 30 featuring "world class mountain bike trails and bouldering."

Taft Sibley, project director, said some bouldering enthusiasts are expected to drive 12-15 hours to enjoy the new park that is near the W Road on the side of Walden's Ridge.

The county is planning to buy 5.9 acres of the former Quarry Golf Course at 1009 Reads Lake Road. Mr. Sibley said that will provide a parking area for the new park as well as helping to preserve Read's Spring and a champion post oak.

He also said it is possible there can be a reuse of the old golf course clubhouse.

The purchase price is $240,000.

Mr. Sibley said several volunteer groups have been constructing the park over the past several years. He said it now includes "a million dollars worth of trails and a million dollars worth of property."