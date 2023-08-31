Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAIR, OLIVER SHEA

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ASKINS, SAMUEL JOSEPH

422 CARRIAGE PARK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



BELL, ERIC LEBRON

3420 GAY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)



BREWER, AMBER MONQUIE

4711 MURRAY LAKE LN Chattanooga, 374162269

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BURTS, JICOSTA LATONYA

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



CAPI-POLO, MARIA GUADALUPE

2620 41ST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



COLEMAN, TAYA JANEE

812 W 13TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



CONNER, MONICK MONA

810 W 44TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS



FOSTER, THOMAS CURTIS

14 MILL ST LAFAYETTE, 30728

Age at Arrest: 69 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GILLESPIE, GREGORY LAMAR

1200 TALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY



GRIGGS, DEANTE LASHAWN

278 HORACE SMITH ROAD WHITEWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING)



HALL, DEVIN LEE

717 MANSION CIR APT G CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

SPEEDING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)



HALLMAN, JAMES SHANE

157 LUCYLANE DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (LEAVING THE SCENE OF ACCID

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)



HARPER, GORDON O

1019 MIDDLE LAKE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HIGDON, TYLER WESLEY

3332 MARKER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY



HOOD, CASEY A

5905 ST JAMES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE



JEFFERSON, CHARMICHAEL C

3405 LIGHT FOOT CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



KINYANJUI, MICHAEL KURIA

5633 MOUNTAIN OAKS LANE OOLTEWAH, 37343

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VEHICULAR ASSAULT



LEDBETTER, JAMES HOYT

6742 GLOVER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 68 years old

Arresting Agency: UTC

ASSAULT



LEMING, JOSHUA DAVID

1309 GADD RD APT B HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF IGNITION INTERLOCK DEVICES

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



MARTIN-ALONZO, ISRAEL

UNKNOW ADDRESS ,

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

LEAVING THE SCENE OF ACCIDENT WITH DEATH

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING WITHOUT DIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



MCKINNEY, MARCEL DEONTE

907 N MOORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



PEOPLES, MARIO DONTA

6226 STOCKTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: TN Dept of Corr

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



QUINTERO, ROMUALDO JOSE

6614 SHIRLEY POND ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



REDMAN, WHITNEY LEANNE

530 OMEGA DRIVE WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL PILL

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV (XANAX)

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)LIGHT LAW VIOLATIONRICHARDSON, JACE ISSACHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ROBERTS, YASMINE LACTYA910 EAST 8TH STEET APT 202 CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt St PoliceASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGROSS, DEANGLEO MARTREL1808 MARBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDUNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESHINGLETON, JOHN WESLEYHOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSS SCH II (METH FOR RESALE)CRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONFAILURE TO APPEARSMITH, BRANDON M727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt Housing AuthCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGSTIEF, RONALD EUGENE8264 ELLIE PLAZA PLACE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV (XANAX PILLS)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATERRY, VANESSA LUXAMANA914 SOUTH WILTON PLAVE LA, 90019Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARWESTBROOKS, TRAVIS WAYNE1121 LAFAYETTE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OVER $10000WILLIAMS, ARTERRIO DESHAWN807 FOREST DALE LN HIXSON, 373434233Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)ZAPPIA, FRANKIE A7440 PRESTON CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTY

Here are the mug shots: