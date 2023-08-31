Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ADAIR, OLIVER SHEA
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ASKINS, SAMUEL JOSEPH
422 CARRIAGE PARK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
BELL, ERIC LEBRON
3420 GAY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
BREWER, AMBER MONQUIE
4711 MURRAY LAKE LN Chattanooga, 374162269
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BURTS, JICOSTA LATONYA
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
CAPI-POLO, MARIA GUADALUPE
2620 41ST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COLEMAN, TAYA JANEE
812 W 13TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CONNER, MONICK MONA
810 W 44TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
FOSTER, THOMAS CURTIS
14 MILL ST LAFAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GILLESPIE, GREGORY LAMAR
1200 TALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
GRIGGS, DEANTE LASHAWN
278 HORACE SMITH ROAD WHITEWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING)
HALL, DEVIN LEE
717 MANSION CIR APT G CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)
HALLMAN, JAMES SHANE
157 LUCYLANE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (LEAVING THE SCENE OF ACCID
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
HARPER, GORDON O
1019 MIDDLE LAKE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HIGDON, TYLER WESLEY
3332 MARKER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
HOOD, CASEY A
5905 ST JAMES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
JEFFERSON, CHARMICHAEL C
3405 LIGHT FOOT CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KINYANJUI, MICHAEL KURIA
5633 MOUNTAIN OAKS LANE OOLTEWAH, 37343
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VEHICULAR ASSAULT
LEDBETTER, JAMES HOYT
6742 GLOVER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
ASSAULT
LEMING, JOSHUA DAVID
1309 GADD RD APT B HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF IGNITION INTERLOCK DEVICES
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MARTIN-ALONZO, ISRAEL
UNKNOW ADDRESS ,
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LEAVING THE SCENE OF ACCIDENT WITH DEATH
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING WITHOUT DIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MCKINNEY, MARCEL DEONTE
907 N MOORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
PEOPLES, MARIO DONTA
6226 STOCKTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: TN Dept of Corr
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
QUINTERO, ROMUALDO JOSE
6614 SHIRLEY POND ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
REDMAN, WHITNEY LEANNE
530 OMEGA DRIVE WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL PILL
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV (XANAX)
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
RICHARDSON, JACE ISSAC
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROBERTS, YASMINE LACTYA
910 EAST 8TH STEET APT 202 CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
ROSS, DEANGLEO MARTREL
1808 MARBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SHINGLETON, JOHN WESLEY
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSS SCH II (METH FOR RESALE)
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SMITH, BRANDON M
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
STIEF, RONALD EUGENE
8264 ELLIE PLAZA PLACE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV (XANAX PILLS)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TERRY, VANESSA LUXAMANA
914 SOUTH WILTON PLAVE LA, 90019
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
WESTBROOKS, TRAVIS WAYNE
1121 LAFAYETTE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OVER $10000
WILLIAMS, ARTERRIO DESHAWN
807 FOREST DALE LN HIXSON, 373434233
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
ZAPPIA, FRANKIE A
7440 PRESTON CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
Here are the mug shots:
|ADAIR, OLIVER SHEA
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 01/09/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ASKINS, SAMUEL JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/18/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2023
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|BELL, ERIC LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/07/1988
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
|
|BREWER, AMBER MONQUIE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/31/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BURTS, JICOSTA LATONYA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/23/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|COLEMAN, TAYA JANEE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/04/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|CONNER, MONICK MONA
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/31/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|FOSTER, THOMAS CURTIS
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 12/04/1953
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GILLESPIE, GREGORY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/22/1993
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2023
Charge(s):
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
|
|GRIGGS, DEANTE LASHAWN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/30/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING)
|
|HALL, DEVIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/07/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2023
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)
|
|HALLMAN, JAMES SHANE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/27/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OPF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
- DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|HARPER, GORDON O
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 11/02/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HOOD, CASEY A
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/30/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2023
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|JEFFERSON, CHARMICHAEL C
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/25/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2023
Charge(s):
|
|KINYANJUI, MICHAEL KURIA
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/30/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LEDBETTER, JAMES HOYT
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 09/02/1954
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LEMING, JOSHUA DAVID
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/23/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF IGNITION INTERLOCK DEVICES
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|MARTIN-ALONZO, ISRAEL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 03/11/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2023
Charge(s):
- LEAVING THE SCENE OF ACCIDENT WITH DEATH
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MCKINNEY, MARCEL DEONTE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/28/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PEOPLES, MARIO DONTA
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/15/1979
Arresting Agency: TN Dept of Corr
Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|QUINTERO, ROMUALDO JOSE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/08/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|RICHARDSON, JACE ISSAC
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/21/1989
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROSS, DEANGLEO MARTREL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/12/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2023
Charge(s):
- UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|SHINGLETON, JOHN WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/04/1972
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2023
Charge(s):
- POSS SCH II (METH FOR RESALE)
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|SMITH, BRANDON M
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/05/1978
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2023
Charge(s):
|
|TERRY, VANESSA LUXAMANA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/18/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WESTBROOKS, TRAVIS WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 03/01/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, ARTERRIO DESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/08/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|ZAPPIA, FRANKIE A
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/06/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2023
Charge(s):
|