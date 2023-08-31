Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, August 31, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAIR, OLIVER SHEA 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ASKINS, SAMUEL JOSEPH 
422 CARRIAGE PARK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

BELL, ERIC LEBRON 
3420 GAY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

BREWER, AMBER MONQUIE 
4711 MURRAY LAKE LN Chattanooga, 374162269 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BURTS, JICOSTA LATONYA 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

CAPI-POLO, MARIA GUADALUPE 
2620 41ST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

COLEMAN, TAYA JANEE 
812 W 13TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CONNER, MONICK MONA 
810 W 44TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

FOSTER, THOMAS CURTIS 
14 MILL ST LAFAYETTE, 30728 
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GILLESPIE, GREGORY LAMAR 
1200 TALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

GRIGGS, DEANTE LASHAWN 
278 HORACE SMITH ROAD WHITEWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING)

HALL, DEVIN LEE 
717 MANSION CIR APT G CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)

HALLMAN, JAMES SHANE 
157 LUCYLANE DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (LEAVING THE SCENE OF ACCID
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

HARPER, GORDON O 
1019 MIDDLE LAKE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HIGDON, TYLER WESLEY 
3332 MARKER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

HOOD, CASEY A 
5905 ST JAMES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

JEFFERSON, CHARMICHAEL C 
3405 LIGHT FOOT CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

KINYANJUI, MICHAEL KURIA 
5633 MOUNTAIN OAKS LANE OOLTEWAH, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VEHICULAR ASSAULT

LEDBETTER, JAMES HOYT 
6742 GLOVER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
ASSAULT

LEMING, JOSHUA DAVID 
1309 GADD RD APT B HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF IGNITION INTERLOCK DEVICES
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MARTIN-ALONZO, ISRAEL 
UNKNOW ADDRESS , 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LEAVING THE SCENE OF ACCIDENT WITH DEATH
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING WITHOUT DIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MCKINNEY, MARCEL DEONTE 
907 N MOORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

PEOPLES, MARIO DONTA 
6226 STOCKTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: TN Dept of Corr
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

QUINTERO, ROMUALDO JOSE 
6614 SHIRLEY POND ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

REDMAN, WHITNEY LEANNE 
530 OMEGA DRIVE WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL PILL
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV (XANAX)
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

RICHARDSON, JACE ISSAC 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBERTS, YASMINE LACTYA 
910 EAST 8TH STEET APT 202 CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

ROSS, DEANGLEO MARTREL 
1808 MARBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SHINGLETON, JOHN WESLEY 
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSS SCH II (METH FOR RESALE)
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SMITH, BRANDON M 
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

STIEF, RONALD EUGENE 
8264 ELLIE PLAZA PLACE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV (XANAX PILLS)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TERRY, VANESSA LUXAMANA 
914 SOUTH WILTON PLAVE LA, 90019 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

WESTBROOKS, TRAVIS WAYNE 
1121 LAFAYETTE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OVER $10000

WILLIAMS, ARTERRIO DESHAWN 
807 FOREST DALE LN HIXSON, 373434233 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

ZAPPIA, FRANKIE A 
7440 PRESTON CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

Here are the mug shots:

ADAIR, OLIVER SHEA
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 01/09/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ASKINS, SAMUEL JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/18/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
BELL, ERIC LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/07/1988
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
BREWER, AMBER MONQUIE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/31/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BURTS, JICOSTA LATONYA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/23/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
COLEMAN, TAYA JANEE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/04/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CONNER, MONICK MONA
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/31/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
FOSTER, THOMAS CURTIS
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 12/04/1953
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GILLESPIE, GREGORY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/22/1993
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
GRIGGS, DEANTE LASHAWN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/30/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING)
HALL, DEVIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/07/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)
HALLMAN, JAMES SHANE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/27/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OPF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
  • DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HARPER, GORDON O
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 11/02/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOOD, CASEY A
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/30/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
JEFFERSON, CHARMICHAEL C
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/25/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KINYANJUI, MICHAEL KURIA
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/30/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • VEHICULAR ASSAULT
LEDBETTER, JAMES HOYT
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 09/02/1954
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
LEMING, JOSHUA DAVID
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/23/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF IGNITION INTERLOCK DEVICES
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MARTIN-ALONZO, ISRAEL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 03/11/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING THE SCENE OF ACCIDENT WITH DEATH
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MCKINNEY, MARCEL DEONTE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/28/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
PEOPLES, MARIO DONTA
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/15/1979
Arresting Agency: TN Dept of Corr

Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
QUINTERO, ROMUALDO JOSE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/08/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
RICHARDSON, JACE ISSAC
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/21/1989
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROSS, DEANGLEO MARTREL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/12/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SHINGLETON, JOHN WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/04/1972
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSS SCH II (METH FOR RESALE)
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SMITH, BRANDON M
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/05/1978
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
TERRY, VANESSA LUXAMANA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/18/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
WESTBROOKS, TRAVIS WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 03/01/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OVER $10000
WILLIAMS, ARTERRIO DESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/08/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
ZAPPIA, FRANKIE A
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/06/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY



Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 8/31/2023
County Commission Approves Legal Payments In Wamp-Taylor Lawsuit That Now Total $290,000
County Commission Approves Legal Payments In Wamp-Taylor Lawsuit That Now Total $290,000
  • Breaking News
  • 8/30/2023
Cleveland Volleyball Shutsout Knox Catholic
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/30/2023
UTC Soccer Hosts Austin Peay Thursday at Finley Stadium
  • Sports
  • 8/30/2023
Lee Women Travel To Lenoir-Ryne To Open Six-Game Slate
  • Sports
  • 8/30/2023
UTC Volleyball Adds Bennett To Coaching Staff
UTC Volleyball Adds Bennett To Coaching Staff
  • Sports
  • 8/30/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Business's $58,000 Check Cashed By Fraudulent Company In Texas; Motorcycle Driver Punches Side Mirror Of Vehicle While Passing It
  • 8/31/2023

A man at a business on Appling Street told police a vendor contacted them saying they owed them $58,242.09 for a service. The man said their records showed the check was mailed from the Post ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/31/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAIR, OLIVER SHEA HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA CHATTANOOGA, Age at Arrest: 49 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD Booked for Previous ... more

House Fire At Roanoke Avenue Duplex Sends 2 To The Hospital
House Fire At Roanoke Avenue Duplex Sends 2 To The Hospital
  • 8/30/2023

Two people were transported to the hospital following a duplex fire Wednesday afternoon off Wilcox Boulevard. Blue Shift personnel responded to the 1400 block of Roanoke Avenue at 1:21 p.m. ... more

Breaking News
Concurrent Grand Jury Strongly Recommends A Veterans' Court
  • 8/30/2023
3 Contend For Mayor Of Dalton
3 Contend For Mayor Of Dalton
  • 8/30/2023
VIDEO: Tn. Speaker Of The House Cameron Sexton Responds To Tuesday's Physical Altercation With Rep. Pearson On Mix 104.1
  • 8/30/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 8/30/2023
Person Arrested For Public Intoxication And Disorderly Conduct - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 8/30/2023
Opinion
Big Waste Of Taxpayer Dollars - And Response (2)
  • 8/30/2023
Update ICU Visiting Hours So Family Can Be With Loved Ones
  • 8/30/2023
Greg Martin: Legislative Update, August 2023 After Session
  • 8/30/2023
Jerry Summers: Who’s Responsible?
Jerry Summers: Who’s Responsible?
  • 8/30/2023
Wamp Won't Stop Running
  • 8/29/2023
Sports
Mocs Football Preparing Trip To North Alabama To Open 2023 Season
  • 8/30/2023
Chattanooga State Baseball Begins Fall Season Following Near JUCO World Series Year
  • 8/30/2023
CFC Hosts Los Angeles Sunday In Fan Appreciation Night
  • 8/30/2023
UTC Soccer Hosts Austin Peay Thursday at Finley Stadium
  • 8/30/2023
Lee Women Travel To Lenoir-Ryne To Open Six-Game Slate
  • 8/30/2023
Happenings
Patriot Day And “Welcome Home” Parade To Honor Captain Larry Taylor Is Sept. 11
Patriot Day And “Welcome Home” Parade To Honor Captain Larry Taylor Is Sept. 11
  • 8/30/2023
PSC Sponsored Workshop With Karen Fox Is Oct. 21
  • 8/30/2023
Jerry Summers: What Is Truth?
Jerry Summers: What Is Truth?
  • 8/31/2023
Labor Day Holiday Garbage & Recycle Collection And Site Schedule Announced
  • 8/30/2023
Did You Know?- Advertising
Did You Know?- Advertising
  • 8/30/2023
Entertainment
Lil' Ed And The Blues Imperials Perform Live Sept. 24
  • 8/30/2023
The Brothers Comatose To Perform At 3 Sisters Bluegrass Festival Oct. 7
The Brothers Comatose To Perform At 3 Sisters Bluegrass Festival Oct. 7
  • 8/30/2023
Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet Announces Children's Auditions
  • 8/29/2023
Final Parkside Sessions Is Thursday
  • 8/29/2023
Scenic City Chorale Welcomes New Music Director, Seeks Singers
  • 8/29/2023
Opinion
Big Waste Of Taxpayer Dollars - And Response (2)
  • 8/30/2023
Update ICU Visiting Hours So Family Can Be With Loved Ones
  • 8/30/2023
Greg Martin: Legislative Update, August 2023 After Session
  • 8/30/2023
Dining
It Won't Be The Same At Countryside Cafe Without Ponder
It Won't Be The Same At Countryside Cafe Without Ponder
  • 8/26/2023
Sabor Modern Latino & Sushi Restaurant Opens In Red Bank
Sabor Modern Latino & Sushi Restaurant Opens In Red Bank
  • 8/23/2023
Chopped Champion Launches Crowd-Investment Campaign For New Restaurant In Chattanooga
Chopped Champion Launches Crowd-Investment Campaign For New Restaurant In Chattanooga
  • 8/21/2023
Business
Chattanooga Gas Announces Shield Of Warmth Bill Payment Assistance Program
  • 8/30/2023
Gathering Of Angels Relocates To Chattanooga
  • 8/29/2023
Federal Court Sponsoring Sept. 18 Public Reading Of The U.S. Constitution
  • 8/30/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: Safety Protocols When Working With A Realtor
Steven Sharpe: Safety Protocols When Working With A Realtor
  • 8/30/2023
City Unveils Affordable Housing Action Plan
  • 8/29/2023
Over 150 Attend Community Meetings To Discuss Zoning For Westside Community
Over 150 Attend Community Meetings To Discuss Zoning For Westside Community
  • 8/28/2023
Student Scene
CSCC Completes MIG Welding Bootcamp
CSCC Completes MIG Welding Bootcamp
  • 8/30/2023
$2 Million Gift Made To UT College Of Law In Name Of Chattanooga-Based Law Firm Summers, Rufolo & Rodgers, P.C.
$2 Million Gift Made To UT College Of Law In Name Of Chattanooga-Based Law Firm Summers, Rufolo & Rodgers, P.C.
  • 8/30/2023
13th Annual UTC Constitution Day Public Lecture And Symposium Is Sept. 13
13th Annual UTC Constitution Day Public Lecture And Symposium Is Sept. 13
  • 8/29/2023
Living Well
MaryEllen Locher Breast Center Designated As A Comprehensive Breast Imaging Center
  • 8/30/2023
Community Foundation Of Greater Chattanooga Hires 3 New Team Members
  • 8/30/2023
In Memory Of Hugh (Sandy) Hannah III Memorial Ride Donates To Wreaths Across Chattanooga
In Memory Of Hugh (Sandy) Hannah III Memorial Ride Donates To Wreaths Across Chattanooga
  • 8/30/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Namon Crowe
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Namon Crowe
  • 8/30/2023
Earl Freudenberg's Interview Of Abe Zarzour On The Iconic Zarzour's Restaurant
  • 8/17/2023
John Shearer: Seeing ‘Graffiti’ On Marker At Chickamauga Park Program On Camp Thomas
  • 7/24/2023
Outdoors
Tennessee River Gorge Trust Celebrates Brand-New Mountain Biking Trail System On Aetna Mountain
  • 8/30/2023
TWRA Plans Increased Management For OHV Use On North Cumberland WMA
TWRA Plans Increased Management For OHV Use On North Cumberland WMA
  • 8/30/2023
Inaugural "Bill Dance Giant Bass Open" Slated For Oct. 21-22 At Lake Chickamauga In Dayton
  • 8/30/2023
Travel
Parks, Trails And Rivers Of Goldsboro, North Carolina
Parks, Trails And Rivers Of Goldsboro, North Carolina
  • 8/23/2023
Downtown Blue Ridge, Ga., Is A Peak Experience
Downtown Blue Ridge, Ga., Is A Peak Experience
  • 8/22/2023
Tourism To Chickamauga And Chattanooga National Military Park Contributes $81,396,000 To Local Economy
  • 8/21/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Living In The "Shadow Of Death"
Bob Tamasy: Living In The "Shadow Of Death"
  • 8/31/2023
"God Works In Your Behalf" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 8/29/2023
Union Gospel Mission Hosts 9th Annual Labor Day Fundraiser
  • 8/29/2023
Obituaries
Henry Thomas Dotson
Henry Thomas Dotson
  • 8/30/2023
Elizabeth “Betty” Dobbs Davis
Elizabeth “Betty” Dobbs Davis
  • 8/30/2023
Preston Maddox
Preston Maddox
  • 8/30/2023
Area Obituaries
Reed, Shirley E. (Grandview)
Reed, Shirley E. (Grandview)
  • 8/30/2023
Willis, Junior Darial (Cleveland)
Willis, Junior Darial (Cleveland)
  • 8/29/2023
Masingale, Dillard Waymon (Athens)
Masingale, Dillard Waymon (Athens)
  • 8/29/2023