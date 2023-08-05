Police Blotter: Woman Breaks Tooth, Injures Knee On Uneven Sidewalk; Man's Car Damaged Driving Over Sinkhole

A woman told police she was walking on a sidewalk at Coolidge Park around 10:50 a.m., and part of the concrete was shifted up about an inch. She said her toe caught the edge of the concrete and she tripped and fell on her face, injuring her left knee. She said she can barely walk on it and it is stiff, bruised and swollen. She said also the fall has broken her front tooth. She was on her way to the dentist and planned to go to a doctor later to see about her knee.



* * *

Police observed a white sedan enter Cromwell Hills with dark tinted windows and initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle. While speaking with the driver, police observed a small baggie with marijuana located on the center console in plain view. Police had the driver step out and a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted. Police said 3.35 grams of marijuana was recovered. The driver presented her license and was told the reason for the stop (the tint was measured at 17 percent). The driver was given a warning for the tint and marijuana; the marijuana was taken to CPD Property.

* * *

Neighbors near the businesses at 1014 Dallas Road called in about an audible alarm. Police found the business to be secure. The businesses were listed as Cornerstone Reality and Technology Projects. Dispatch attempted to call both businesses to get a responsible party on scene to turn off the loud siren, but were unsuccessful.



* * *

A man told police he was showing someone the property at 2627 Hixson Pike around 11 a.m. and noticed a White Hyundai Sonata parked in the driveway. He said he believed it was stolen and called the police. Police confirmed that the vehicle was stolen. Police were unable to locate any fingerprints to collect on the vehicle, and attempted to make contact with the owner, but were unsuccessful. Police then called next in rotation, Mosteller's Towing, and they came and transported the vehicle to the lot. The vehicle was removed from NCIC.

* * *

A woman told police she was pinging her phone at a lot on Boyce Street. Police were able to make contact with the residents of that lot, who said they did not have her phone; however, they did say they saw her the night before at the Speedway on Highway 58. It was discovered that the woman's iPhone and purse were picked up by a resident in the lot next door. The woman retrieved her phone and purse.

* * *

Police contacted a man and woman who had been reported walking and arguing on Sandswitch Road. The woman was sitting in the passenger side front seat of a silver Nissan Altima and the man was kneeling down at the rear of the vehicle crying. Both of them said they had been involved in a verbal dispute when the woman walked away from the vehicle and the man followed her. No evidence of a physical altercation was present. Neither had any warrants and the two were released.

* * *

A man told police he was driving southbound on St. Elmo Avenue at W. 41st Street during an intense thunderstorm, when a tree branch broke and fell onto his windshield. The front windshield of his truck was shattered, but no other damage was reported. The man said that his truck was drivable and no tow truck was needed.

* * *

Police responded to the 4700 block of Shallowford Road in regards to a suspicious person at the Vulcan concrete plant being disorderly and kicking things on the property. The caller, an employee, said that no property was damaged and they simply wanted a report documenting the incident. The employee was unable to provide any video footage of the person or the incident reported.

* * *

Police observed a large tree across the roadway near 1714 Oak St. They also observed the tree to be on two vehicles, a Kia Sorrento (TN tag) and a BMW (TN tag). It is unknown the cost of damages. Public Works was notified about the tree being down.

* * *

A woman on S. Beech Street called police to report her Honda Civic was damaged. Police did observe a tree atop the vehicle. Damage observed by police appeared to be only possible scratches. It is to be noted other damage may have been present, but may have been hidden by the branches and leaves of the tree.

* * *



A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 490 Greenway View Dr., showed police video of two people, later identified, skip scanning items at the self checkout. The man was the one skipping items while the woman watched. The man pushed the cart with the items that had not been purchased past all points of sale. Both of them got into a silver Chevrolet Trax, which was registered to the woman. The items came to $101.66. At this time Walmart does not want to prosecute either person.

* * *

Police attempted a traffic stop on a silver 2020 BMW X1 (TN temporary tag) in regard to a speeding violation at 4500 Rogers Road. The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed.

* * *

Police were dispatched to a suicidal person by a friend of hers. Due to the comments she made, police requested a phone ping be started by Dispatch to find her whereabouts, as she was not home. With the assistance of a phone ping, police located the woman in Rivermont Park, playing with her dog, Charlie. The woman told police that she has no suicidal ideations, has no plans, or means. She said she sent those comments to a guy who was bothering her in an attempt to get him to leave her alone. The woman did not appear to be in any kind of distress.

* * *

Vandalism was reported at 6220 Shallowford Road at the Courts of Waterford Apartments. A man told police that around 9:30 p.m. he found the windshield of his vehicle busted. He said that it may have happened that evening. He also said that he was inside his apartment when it happened and did not see anyone suspicious around.

* * *

A sinkhole developed in the parking lot owned by Anchor Chattanooga LLC at 5546 Hwy. 153, which a man told police he drove his vehicle into, causing an undetermined amount of damage to the undercarriage. The parking lot was taped off by police.