Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Disorder Between Umpire And Parents Gets Physical; Woman Wants Boyfriend To Return Key And Not Come Back

  • Monday, August 7, 2023

Police responded to McCallie Avenue about a disorder involving a softball umpire and parents. Upon arrival, an officer spoke with the umpire who reported that parents were upset with how he called a game. According to the umpire, he was subjected to a racial slur and was physically chest bumped by a man. The umpire was visibly upset by the situation. The officer spoke with another man who explained that he intended to discuss a call he disagreed with, but the conversation escalated, and the umpire chest bumped him. In addition, the first man claimed that he attempted to de-escalate the situation between the umpire and other man, but he too was chest bumped by the umpire. Two women also reported being chest bumped by the umpire. Despite the physical altercations, no one involved wanted to press charges.

* * *

A man on Tunnel Boulevard told police he gave his eight-month-old daughter to his cousin around 2 p.m. and she was supposed to bring her back around 10-11 p.m., but had not. Police were about to send out a BOLO when she texted him and then called him, saying she was on her way home.

* * *

A man and his wife on Judy Ann Drive got into an argument. The wife moved out, but returned with her sister and cousin causing a disorder. The man wanted police to know so he wouldn't get in trouble.

* * *

A man on Maude Street told police his 2000 Chevy S14 was stolen from in front of his house. He said the doors were unlocked and his keys were in the center console. The man said the vehicle displayed an incorrect tag registering under his name to a 1983 Chevy S10. The man said he didn’t see the theft and didn’t have any suspect information. The vehicle and tag were entered into NCIC as stolen.

* * *

Police saw a large crowd of homeless people trespassing on Peeples Street. When the group saw police they scattered from the area. Police did talk to one woman who was told that if she returned to the property she would be arrested for trespassing.

* * *

A woman at Northgate Mall told police when she returned to her car in the parking lot, she found a yellow dot sticker on the windshield with the number 450. She's not sure what this is about but she wanted to report the suspicious activity. She told mall security about this as well.

* * *

A man on Standifer Gap Road told police over the phone he had confirmed with the Post Office that some mail (package and letters) was delivered to his mailbox. He later realized that the mail had been stolen and he's not sure what the package was or how many letters there were. He suspects it could have been homeless people that stole it because they walk up and down his street a lot.

* * *

A man on Mountain Creek Road asked police to stand by while he retrieved his belongings from his ex-girlfriend's apartment. Police arrived and spoke with the ex-girlfriend who said she was fine with the man getting his things. The man collected his property without incident and left the apartment.

* * *

A woman called police and said she was parked at Sandy's Mini Mart at 2402 Glass St. and, when she returned to her car, she noticed her glove box had been rummaged through. The woman said there was no damage to her vehicle but her 9mm Taurus G3 was stolen. She described the Taurus as all black with a magazine with one bullet in it. The Taurus was entered in NCIC as stolen.

* * *

Police were called to E. 18th Street where there was a front gate entrance unlocked and opened. Police secured the area and didn’t find anything unusual or any damage. Police secured the front gate by closing it with a padlock.

* * *

An officer responded to a suspicious activity at 3500 Bonny Oaks Dr. Prior to arrival, the officer spoke with the security guard who said there was a suspicious vehicle driving around the shop. She said it was a white, dual-wheeled, F250 with a white female driver and an orange light bar on top. The truck had no tag and it appeared as if the woman was attempting to find gaps in the fence to get inside. She didn’t physically see the woman enter the property, only looking around it. She said there have been a lot of thefts from this property recently. She also found a shoe attachment that is used to climb trees in the area. She wanted the property to be added to the watch list. The officer attempted to make contact with the owner of the property but was unable to leave a message.

* * *

A woman told police over the phone there was a white SUV with tinted windows parked partially in the street at Gadd Road near Hwy. 153. Police arrived and found the vehicle was slightly in the roadway and a business parking lot. Staff at the business said that they didn’t know whose vehicle it was and that it had been there when they arrived at work. Shortly afterward, the owner of the car showed up and moved it.

* * *

An officer responded to a call for a homeless man sleeping outside of Go Dogs at 255 W. 20th St. The officer met with the man who was asleep by his wheelchair and using the building's electrical outlet to charge the chair. The officer woke him up, had him collect his belongings and leave the property.

* * *

Police found a red Chevy Malibu on Bellview Avenue with a temporary tag. The tag had been altered from 7/26/23 to 8/26/23 with a black marker. The wheels were spray painted black as well.

* * *

Police were dispatched to Leroy’s Beer Lounge at 304 Cherokee Blvd. where a white male was talking to himself. An officer spoke with the man, who was not making sense when he was speaking. The officer didn’t feel he was in danger to himself or others. He could answer direct questions. The man left without incident.

* * *

A woman on Wilson Street called police to say her boyfriend wouldn’t leave the apartment and she told him to go. Shortly after this was told to police, the woman told the call-taker that he left. When police arrived, the woman said she and her boyfriend got into an argument over a dog and she wanted him to not come back. The woman said he had a key to her apartment and didn’t want him at the residence anymore. Police asked if her boyfriend helped pay bills, and she said that he bought groceries. Purchasing groceries for a household does not constitute tenancy, therefore he could be trespassed. The woman told police she just wanted her key back and for him not to return. Police called her boyfriend and told him the woman wanted her key back and for him not to come back. He said they did get into an argument about their dog and that she pulled on a knife on him, but he did not elaborate on any details, provide any evidence, and it's essentially his word versus hers, said police. The man told police that he will pick his belongings after work.

Latest Headlines
Walker County Arrest Report For July 31-Aug. 6
  • Breaking News
  • 8/7/2023
Gas Prices Rise 8.9 Cents In Chattanooga
  • Breaking News
  • 8/7/2023
Police Blotter: Disorder Between Umpire And Parents Gets Physical; Woman Wants Boyfriend To Return Key And Not Come Back
  • Breaking News
  • 8/7/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 8/7/2023
Alayah Hines Earns All-American Honors At AAU Junior Olympics
Alayah Hines Earns All-American Honors At AAU Junior Olympics
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/7/2023
Lewis, Woodruff Win Council Fire Club Championships
Lewis, Woodruff Win Council Fire Club Championships
  • Sports
  • 8/6/2023
Breaking News
Walker County Arrest Report For July 31-Aug. 6
  • 8/7/2023

Here is the Walker County arrest report for July 31-Aug. 6: SPRAYBERRY JEFFERY DANIEL W/M 43 MISD OFFICER FERGUSON DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED SMITH ASHLEY NICOLE W/F 38 MISD OFFICER ... more

Police Blotter: Disorder Between Umpire And Parents Gets Physical; Woman Wants Boyfriend To Return Key And Not Come Back
  • 8/7/2023

Police responded to McCallie Avenue about a disorder involving a softball umpire and parents. Upon arrival, an officer spoke with the umpire who reported that parents were upset with how he called ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/7/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BLOUNT JR, KENNETH ANTHONY 14422 STORMER RD SALE CREEK, 37373 Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff VOP (POSSESSION ... more

Breaking News
Police Blotter: Intoxicated Couple Argue In Hotel Room; Man's Cash And Gun Stolen From His Car Overnight
  • 8/6/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/6/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Breaks Tooth, Injures Knee On Uneven Sidewalk; Man's Car Damaged Driving Over Sinkhole
  • 8/5/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/5/2023
Boy, 4, Shot In Apparent Accident On Fisk Avenue
  • 8/4/2023
Opinion
Siskin Children's Institute Makes Such A Difference
  • 8/6/2023
Apology To My Muslim Friends And Family
  • 8/4/2023
Who Is He And What Is He Doing?
  • 8/6/2023
Fixing Chattanooga Traffic
  • 8/4/2023
Wages, Payroll And Deductions
  • 8/4/2023
Sports
Local Golfers Hope To Become Chattanooga’s Next State Amateur Champion
  • 8/6/2023
State Amateur Will Add To Chattanooga Golf & Country Club’s Historic Resume
  • 8/6/2023
Chattanooga FC Mows Down Clovers With Shutout Win, 5-0
  • 8/5/2023
Lewis, Woodruff Win Council Fire Club Championships
Lewis, Woodruff Win Council Fire Club Championships
  • 8/6/2023
Veterans Beasley, Pili Anchor Vols Linebacker Crew
  • 8/5/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: How You Can Help The Planet
Life With Ferris: How You Can Help The Planet
  • 8/7/2023
Jerry Summers: Liberty Reservation?
Jerry Summers: Liberty Reservation?
  • 8/7/2023
Upcoming Construction And Special Event Road Closures Announced
  • 8/4/2023
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • 8/4/2023
John Wilson: Shell Dula's Fine Baseball Card Collection
John Wilson: Shell Dula's Fine Baseball Card Collection
  • 8/4/2023
Entertainment
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering My Favorite All-Time Singer, Jim Reeves
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering My Favorite All-Time Singer, Jim Reeves
  • 8/6/2023
Fall Dates Announced For Scenic City Shakespeare In The Park At Greenway Farm
Fall Dates Announced For Scenic City Shakespeare In The Park At Greenway Farm
  • 8/4/2023
Annual Great Cleveland Duck Race Set For Aug. 12
  • 8/3/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Politically Incorrectness 1994
Best Of Grizzard - Politically Incorrectness 1994
  • 8/4/2023
Chattanooga Native SheShe Dance To Appear On Good Morning American Aug. 4
Chattanooga Native SheShe Dance To Appear On Good Morning American Aug. 4
  • 8/3/2023
Opinion
Siskin Children's Institute Makes Such A Difference
  • 8/6/2023
Apology To My Muslim Friends And Family
  • 8/4/2023
Who Is He And What Is He Doing?
  • 8/6/2023
Dining
Five Star Food Service Expands Territory With Acquisition Of Franks Vending
  • 8/4/2023
Agave Azul Mexican Bar & Grill Opens On Skyview Drive
  • 8/4/2023
Charles Siskin: Fashionable Hot Dogs
Charles Siskin: Fashionable Hot Dogs
  • 8/1/2023
Business
Thrive To Host 4th Annual State Of Freight Forum Aug. 11 In Collegedale
  • 8/4/2023
The Dixie Group Reports Increased Gross Profit Margin Over Same Quarter In 2022
  • 8/4/2023
Governor Lee Announces Leadership Transitions And Appointments In The Governor’s Office
  • 8/4/2023
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For July
  • 8/2/2023
Real Estate Transfers For July 27-Aug. 2
  • 8/3/2023
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 8/3/2023
Student Scene
Over 28,000 Residents Get Free Internet Through HCS EdConnect
  • 8/5/2023
Bible In The Schools Presents $2.3M Community Gift To Hamilton County Schools
Bible In The Schools Presents $2.3M Community Gift To Hamilton County Schools
  • 8/4/2023
Volkswagen Chattanooga Celebrates Class Of 2023 Graduating Apprentices
Volkswagen Chattanooga Celebrates Class Of 2023 Graduating Apprentices
  • 8/4/2023
Living Well
SPARC Water Day Gives Those With Disabilities Chance To Water Ski
  • 8/5/2023
Signal Centers Assists Families Seeking Child Care
  • 8/4/2023
Blood Assurance To Perform Free Sickle Cell Trait Testing At Minority Health Fair
  • 8/3/2023
Memories
John Shearer: Seeing ‘Graffiti’ On Marker At Chickamauga Park Program On Camp Thomas
  • 7/24/2023
John Shearer: Corntassel Miniature Village In Hixson In Need Of Preservation
  • 7/23/2023
East Tennessee Historical Society Honors Hamilton County Initiative With Award Of Excellence
East Tennessee Historical Society Honors Hamilton County Initiative With Award Of Excellence
  • 7/19/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Summer Grind
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Summer Grind
  • 8/2/2023
South Pittsburg Hosts 3rd Annual Pitt To Port Paddle Saturday
South Pittsburg Hosts 3rd Annual Pitt To Port Paddle Saturday
  • 7/25/2023
American Jet Sport Association Jet Ski Racing Coming To Winged Deer Park
  • 7/24/2023
Travel
John Shearer: Visiting Baltimore Via Virginia Tech And Sweet Briar College, Part 1
  • 8/2/2023
Bearing Fruit: Tennessee Aquarium’s In-House Gardening Program Benefits Animals And Saves Money
  • 7/17/2023
Rising Gulf Temperatures Threaten Coral Reefs
  • 7/13/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Presenting Music To God's Ears
Bob Tamasy: Presenting Music To God's Ears
  • 8/7/2023
First Baptist Church Of Fort Oglethorpe Has Annual Outdoor Baptism
  • 8/5/2023
Bob Tamasy: What Does It Mean To "Make Disciples"?
Bob Tamasy: What Does It Mean To "Make Disciples"?
  • 8/3/2023
Obituaries
Marjorie Major Franklin
  • 8/6/2023
Theron Douglas “Doug” Carter
Theron Douglas “Doug” Carter
  • 8/5/2023
Ann Elizabeth Dickson O’Connell
Ann Elizabeth Dickson O’Connell
  • 8/5/2023
Area Obituaries
McLain, James Houston (Cleveland)
McLain, James Houston (Cleveland)
  • 8/4/2023
Barter, Michael Swain (Athens)
Barter, Michael Swain (Athens)
  • 8/4/2023
Thompson, Ronnie Kenneth (Cleveland)
Thompson, Ronnie Kenneth (Cleveland)
  • 8/4/2023