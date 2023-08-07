Police Blotter: Disorder Between Umpire And Parents Gets Physical; Woman Wants Boyfriend To Return Key And Not Come Back

Police responded to McCallie Avenue about a disorder involving a softball umpire and parents. Upon arrival, an officer spoke with the umpire who reported that parents were upset with how he called a game. According to the umpire, he was subjected to a racial slur and was physically chest bumped by a man. The umpire was visibly upset by the situation. The officer spoke with another man who explained that he intended to discuss a call he disagreed with, but the conversation escalated, and the umpire chest bumped him. In addition, the first man claimed that he attempted to de-escalate the situation between the umpire and other man, but he too was chest bumped by the umpire. Two women also reported being chest bumped by the umpire. Despite the physical altercations, no one involved wanted to press charges.

A man on Tunnel Boulevard told police he gave his eight-month-old daughter to his cousin around 2 p.m. and she was supposed to bring her back around 10-11 p.m., but had not. Police were about to send out a BOLO when she texted him and then called him, saying she was on her way home.

A man and his wife on Judy Ann Drive got into an argument. The wife moved out, but returned with her sister and cousin causing a disorder. The man wanted police to know so he wouldn't get in trouble.

A man on Maude Street told police his 2000 Chevy S14 was stolen from in front of his house. He said the doors were unlocked and his keys were in the center console. The man said the vehicle displayed an incorrect tag registering under his name to a 1983 Chevy S10. The man said he didn’t see the theft and didn’t have any suspect information. The vehicle and tag were entered into NCIC as stolen.

Police saw a large crowd of homeless people trespassing on Peeples Street. When the group saw police they scattered from the area. Police did talk to one woman who was told that if she returned to the property she would be arrested for trespassing.

A woman at Northgate Mall told police when she returned to her car in the parking lot, she found a yellow dot sticker on the windshield with the number 450. She's not sure what this is about but she wanted to report the suspicious activity. She told mall security about this as well.

A man on Standifer Gap Road told police over the phone he had confirmed with the Post Office that some mail (package and letters) was delivered to his mailbox. He later realized that the mail had been stolen and he's not sure what the package was or how many letters there were. He suspects it could have been homeless people that stole it because they walk up and down his street a lot.

A man on Mountain Creek Road asked police to stand by while he retrieved his belongings from his ex-girlfriend's apartment. Police arrived and spoke with the ex-girlfriend who said she was fine with the man getting his things. The man collected his property without incident and left the apartment.

A woman called police and said she was parked at Sandy's Mini Mart at 2402 Glass St. and, when she returned to her car, she noticed her glove box had been rummaged through. The woman said there was no damage to her vehicle but her 9mm Taurus G3 was stolen. She described the Taurus as all black with a magazine with one bullet in it. The Taurus was entered in NCIC as stolen.

Police were called to E. 18th Street where there was a front gate entrance unlocked and opened. Police secured the area and didn’t find anything unusual or any damage. Police secured the front gate by closing it with a padlock.

An officer responded to a suspicious activity at 3500 Bonny Oaks Dr. Prior to arrival, the officer spoke with the security guard who said there was a suspicious vehicle driving around the shop. She said it was a white, dual-wheeled, F250 with a white female driver and an orange light bar on top. The truck had no tag and it appeared as if the woman was attempting to find gaps in the fence to get inside. She didn’t physically see the woman enter the property, only looking around it. She said there have been a lot of thefts from this property recently. She also found a shoe attachment that is used to climb trees in the area. She wanted the property to be added to the watch list. The officer attempted to make contact with the owner of the property but was unable to leave a message.

A woman told police over the phone there was a white SUV with tinted windows parked partially in the street at Gadd Road near Hwy. 153. Police arrived and found the vehicle was slightly in the roadway and a business parking lot. Staff at the business said that they didn’t know whose vehicle it was and that it had been there when they arrived at work. Shortly afterward, the owner of the car showed up and moved it.

An officer responded to a call for a homeless man sleeping outside of Go Dogs at 255 W. 20th St. The officer met with the man who was asleep by his wheelchair and using the building's electrical outlet to charge the chair. The officer woke him up, had him collect his belongings and leave the property.

Police found a red Chevy Malibu on Bellview Avenue with a temporary tag. The tag had been altered from 7/26/23 to 8/26/23 with a black marker. The wheels were spray painted black as well.

Police were dispatched to Leroy’s Beer Lounge at 304 Cherokee Blvd. where a white male was talking to himself. An officer spoke with the man, who was not making sense when he was speaking. The officer didn’t feel he was in danger to himself or others. He could answer direct questions. The man left without incident.

A woman on Wilson Street called police to say her boyfriend wouldn’t leave the apartment and she told him to go. Shortly after this was told to police, the woman told the call-taker that he left. When police arrived, the woman said she and her boyfriend got into an argument over a dog and she wanted him to not come back. The woman said he had a key to her apartment and didn’t want him at the residence anymore. Police asked if her boyfriend helped pay bills, and she said that he bought groceries. Purchasing groceries for a household does not constitute tenancy, therefore he could be trespassed. The woman told police she just wanted her key back and for him not to return. Police called her boyfriend and told him the woman wanted her key back and for him not to come back. He said they did get into an argument about their dog and that she pulled on a knife on him, but he did not elaborate on any details, provide any evidence, and it's essentially his word versus hers, said police. The man told police that he will pick his belongings after work.