Gas Prices Rise 8.9 Cents In Chattanooga

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 8.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.43 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 35.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 2.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 14.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.143 per gallon.According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $3.13 on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.60, a difference of 47.0 cents per gallon.The lowest price in the state on Sunday was $2.83 while the highest was $4.11, a difference of $1.28 per gallon.The national average price of gasoline has risen 7.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.79 per gallon on Monday. The national average is up 28.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 22.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:August 7, 2022: $3.46/g (U.S. Average: $4.01/g)August 7, 2021: $2.82/g (U.S. Average: $3.19/g)August 7, 2020: $1.82/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)August 7, 2019: $2.27/g (U.S. Average: $2.68/g)August 7, 2018: $2.56/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)August 7, 2017: $2.05/g (U.S. Average: $2.35/g)August 7, 2016: $1.79/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)August 7, 2015: $2.21/g (U.S. Average: $2.62/g)August 7, 2014: $3.12/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)August 7, 2013: $3.30/g (U.S. Average: $3.59/g)Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:Knoxville- $3.36, up 4.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.31.State of Tennessee- $3.45, up 8.0 cents per gallon from last week's $3.37.Huntsville- $3.41, up 9.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.31."Average gasoline prices continued to move up last week thanks to a continued rise in oil and continued pressure from hot weather that impacted refineries. However, the pace of increases has started to slow down over the last few days, and for now, appears to have hit a peak over the weekend and is beginning to gently fall," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "The price of diesel, however, continues to rise at a fairly strong pace, with average prices up nearly 15 cents per gallon from a week ago. Diesel will likely continue to see upward momentum while gasoline price increases should become more limited. But, with oil remaining under pressure from Saudi Arabia extending its 1 million barrel per day production cut into September, the respite from gasoline rising may not last long. Plus, there remain unknowns about hurricane season that will likely become more active in the weeks ahead."