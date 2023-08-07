Latest Headlines

Gas Prices Rise 8.9 Cents In Chattanooga

  • Monday, August 7, 2023
Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 8.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.43 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 35.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 2.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 14.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.143 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $3.13 on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.60, a difference of 47.0 cents per gallon.
The lowest price in the state on Sunday was $2.83 while the highest was $4.11, a difference of $1.28 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 7.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.79 per gallon on Monday. The national average is up 28.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 22.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:
August 7, 2022: $3.46/g (U.S. Average: $4.01/g)
August 7, 2021: $2.82/g (U.S. Average: $3.19/g)
August 7, 2020: $1.82/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)
August 7, 2019: $2.27/g (U.S. Average: $2.68/g)
August 7, 2018: $2.56/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)
August 7, 2017: $2.05/g (U.S. Average: $2.35/g)
August 7, 2016: $1.79/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)
August 7, 2015: $2.21/g (U.S. Average: $2.62/g)
August 7, 2014: $3.12/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)
August 7, 2013: $3.30/g (U.S. Average: $3.59/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Knoxville- $3.36, up 4.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.31.
State of Tennessee- $3.45, up 8.0 cents per gallon from last week's $3.37.
Huntsville- $3.41, up 9.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.31. 

"Average gasoline prices continued to move up last week thanks to a continued rise in oil and continued pressure from hot weather that impacted refineries. However, the pace of increases has started to slow down over the last few days, and for now, appears to have hit a peak over the weekend and is beginning to gently fall," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "The price of diesel, however, continues to rise at a fairly strong pace, with average prices up nearly 15 cents per gallon from a week ago. Diesel will likely continue to see upward momentum while gasoline price increases should become more limited. But, with oil remaining under pressure from Saudi Arabia extending its 1 million barrel per day production cut into September, the respite from gasoline rising may not last long. Plus, there remain unknowns about hurricane season that will likely become more active in the weeks ahead."
Latest Headlines
Walker County Arrest Report For July 31-Aug. 6
  • Breaking News
  • 8/7/2023
Gas Prices Rise 8.9 Cents In Chattanooga
  • Breaking News
  • 8/7/2023
Police Blotter: Disorder Between Umpire And Parents Gets Physical; Woman Wants Boyfriend To Return Key And Not Come Back
  • Breaking News
  • 8/7/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 8/7/2023
Alayah Hines Earns All-American Honors At AAU Junior Olympics
Alayah Hines Earns All-American Honors At AAU Junior Olympics
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/7/2023
Lewis, Woodruff Win Council Fire Club Championships
Lewis, Woodruff Win Council Fire Club Championships
  • Sports
  • 8/6/2023
Breaking News
Walker County Arrest Report For July 31-Aug. 6
  • 8/7/2023

Here is the Walker County arrest report for July 31-Aug. 6: SPRAYBERRY JEFFERY DANIEL W/M 43 MISD OFFICER FERGUSON DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED SMITH ASHLEY NICOLE W/F 38 MISD OFFICER ... more

Police Blotter: Disorder Between Umpire And Parents Gets Physical; Woman Wants Boyfriend To Return Key And Not Come Back
  • 8/7/2023

Police responded to McCallie Avenue about a disorder involving a softball umpire and parents. Upon arrival, an officer spoke with the umpire who reported that parents were upset with how he called ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/7/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BLOUNT JR, KENNETH ANTHONY 14422 STORMER RD SALE CREEK, 37373 Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff VOP (POSSESSION ... more

Breaking News
Police Blotter: Intoxicated Couple Argue In Hotel Room; Man's Cash And Gun Stolen From His Car Overnight
  • 8/6/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/6/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Breaks Tooth, Injures Knee On Uneven Sidewalk; Man's Car Damaged Driving Over Sinkhole
  • 8/5/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/5/2023
Boy, 4, Shot In Apparent Accident On Fisk Avenue
  • 8/4/2023
Opinion
Siskin Children's Institute Makes Such A Difference
  • 8/6/2023
Apology To My Muslim Friends And Family
  • 8/4/2023
Who Is He And What Is He Doing?
  • 8/6/2023
Fixing Chattanooga Traffic
  • 8/4/2023
Wages, Payroll And Deductions
  • 8/4/2023
Sports
Local Golfers Hope To Become Chattanooga’s Next State Amateur Champion
  • 8/6/2023
State Amateur Will Add To Chattanooga Golf & Country Club’s Historic Resume
  • 8/6/2023
Chattanooga FC Mows Down Clovers With Shutout Win, 5-0
  • 8/5/2023
Lewis, Woodruff Win Council Fire Club Championships
Lewis, Woodruff Win Council Fire Club Championships
  • 8/6/2023
Veterans Beasley, Pili Anchor Vols Linebacker Crew
  • 8/5/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: How You Can Help The Planet
Life With Ferris: How You Can Help The Planet
  • 8/7/2023
Jerry Summers: Liberty Reservation?
Jerry Summers: Liberty Reservation?
  • 8/7/2023
Upcoming Construction And Special Event Road Closures Announced
  • 8/4/2023
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • 8/4/2023
John Wilson: Shell Dula's Fine Baseball Card Collection
John Wilson: Shell Dula's Fine Baseball Card Collection
  • 8/4/2023
Entertainment
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering My Favorite All-Time Singer, Jim Reeves
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering My Favorite All-Time Singer, Jim Reeves
  • 8/6/2023
Fall Dates Announced For Scenic City Shakespeare In The Park At Greenway Farm
Fall Dates Announced For Scenic City Shakespeare In The Park At Greenway Farm
  • 8/4/2023
Annual Great Cleveland Duck Race Set For Aug. 12
  • 8/3/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Politically Incorrectness 1994
Best Of Grizzard - Politically Incorrectness 1994
  • 8/4/2023
Chattanooga Native SheShe Dance To Appear On Good Morning American Aug. 4
Chattanooga Native SheShe Dance To Appear On Good Morning American Aug. 4
  • 8/3/2023
Opinion
Siskin Children's Institute Makes Such A Difference
  • 8/6/2023
Apology To My Muslim Friends And Family
  • 8/4/2023
Who Is He And What Is He Doing?
  • 8/6/2023
Dining
Five Star Food Service Expands Territory With Acquisition Of Franks Vending
  • 8/4/2023
Agave Azul Mexican Bar & Grill Opens On Skyview Drive
  • 8/4/2023
Charles Siskin: Fashionable Hot Dogs
Charles Siskin: Fashionable Hot Dogs
  • 8/1/2023
Business
Thrive To Host 4th Annual State Of Freight Forum Aug. 11 In Collegedale
  • 8/4/2023
The Dixie Group Reports Increased Gross Profit Margin Over Same Quarter In 2022
  • 8/4/2023
Governor Lee Announces Leadership Transitions And Appointments In The Governor’s Office
  • 8/4/2023
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For July
  • 8/2/2023
Real Estate Transfers For July 27-Aug. 2
  • 8/3/2023
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 8/3/2023
Student Scene
Over 28,000 Residents Get Free Internet Through HCS EdConnect
  • 8/5/2023
Bible In The Schools Presents $2.3M Community Gift To Hamilton County Schools
Bible In The Schools Presents $2.3M Community Gift To Hamilton County Schools
  • 8/4/2023
Volkswagen Chattanooga Celebrates Class Of 2023 Graduating Apprentices
Volkswagen Chattanooga Celebrates Class Of 2023 Graduating Apprentices
  • 8/4/2023
Living Well
SPARC Water Day Gives Those With Disabilities Chance To Water Ski
  • 8/5/2023
Signal Centers Assists Families Seeking Child Care
  • 8/4/2023
Blood Assurance To Perform Free Sickle Cell Trait Testing At Minority Health Fair
  • 8/3/2023
Memories
John Shearer: Seeing ‘Graffiti’ On Marker At Chickamauga Park Program On Camp Thomas
  • 7/24/2023
John Shearer: Corntassel Miniature Village In Hixson In Need Of Preservation
  • 7/23/2023
East Tennessee Historical Society Honors Hamilton County Initiative With Award Of Excellence
East Tennessee Historical Society Honors Hamilton County Initiative With Award Of Excellence
  • 7/19/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Summer Grind
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Summer Grind
  • 8/2/2023
South Pittsburg Hosts 3rd Annual Pitt To Port Paddle Saturday
South Pittsburg Hosts 3rd Annual Pitt To Port Paddle Saturday
  • 7/25/2023
American Jet Sport Association Jet Ski Racing Coming To Winged Deer Park
  • 7/24/2023
Travel
John Shearer: Visiting Baltimore Via Virginia Tech And Sweet Briar College, Part 1
  • 8/2/2023
Bearing Fruit: Tennessee Aquarium’s In-House Gardening Program Benefits Animals And Saves Money
  • 7/17/2023
Rising Gulf Temperatures Threaten Coral Reefs
  • 7/13/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Presenting Music To God's Ears
Bob Tamasy: Presenting Music To God's Ears
  • 8/7/2023
First Baptist Church Of Fort Oglethorpe Has Annual Outdoor Baptism
  • 8/5/2023
Bob Tamasy: What Does It Mean To "Make Disciples"?
Bob Tamasy: What Does It Mean To "Make Disciples"?
  • 8/3/2023
Obituaries
Marjorie Major Franklin
  • 8/6/2023
Theron Douglas “Doug” Carter
Theron Douglas “Doug” Carter
  • 8/5/2023
Ann Elizabeth Dickson O’Connell
Ann Elizabeth Dickson O’Connell
  • 8/5/2023
Area Obituaries
McLain, James Houston (Cleveland)
McLain, James Houston (Cleveland)
  • 8/4/2023
Barter, Michael Swain (Athens)
Barter, Michael Swain (Athens)
  • 8/4/2023
Thompson, Ronnie Kenneth (Cleveland)
Thompson, Ronnie Kenneth (Cleveland)
  • 8/4/2023