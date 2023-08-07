Andrew Smith, 34, Indicted For 2nd-Degree Murder

Andrew Felton Smith, 34, has been indicted for second-degree murder.

Collegedale police responded on April 16, to The Village at Apison Pike apartment complex in reference to an unresponsive person.

Officers located Angela Clore Whitt, 44, not breathing and unresponsive. Officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived on the scene and confirmed that there were no signs of life. A toxicology report listed Ms. Whitt’s cause of death as a fentanyl and methamphetamine overdose.

The death investigation revealed that Smith, Ms. Whitt’s live-in boyfriend, had provided her with the dangerous narcotics. He was also found to have tampered with the crime scene before eventually calling law enforcement.

A Hamilton County Grand Jury indicted Smith for second-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and possession of illegal narcotics. He was booked on those charges over the weekend.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Ms. Whitt’s family. It’s hard to lose a loved one no matter the circumstance,” said Chief Jack Sapp. “I appreciate the hard work of our investigators. This agency will continue to hold those responsible who bring drugs into our community and prey on the weaknesses of our loved ones, our family, our friends.”