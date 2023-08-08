Police Blotter: Mother Threatens Doctor When Asked About Removing Life Support; Man Empties RV Tank Into Embassy Suites Drain

An officer working an extra job at Erlanger Hospital, 975 E. 3rd St., was told by the hospital's security director that a doctor wanted to discuss a situation that had occurred the previous day. The doctor explained he had a patient in critical condition. The doctor spoke with the patient's mother about possibly taking him off life support as his situation was not improving. The mother became irate and began to blur out gibberish and not make any sense. She threatened medical staff saying, “If they even think about taking him off life support, there would be hell to pay." After the mother made some concerning comments, the doctor expressed worry and requested to file a report in case anything happened. The officer suggested that if the mother continued to make similar comments, it may be necessary to inform the police.

* * *

Police were called to E. 3rd Street where a tree branch had damaged two vehicles. The branch went through one woman’s windshield and damaged the rear window of another woman’s car. Both were parked on Erlanger's property. No one was injured during the incident.

* * *

A man on Chapman Road called police to report damage to the rear driver-side fender of his gray Ford Focus.

* * *

A man on Midland Pike told police a man and woman were in an argument. The man left in a vehicle and the woman left on foot. An officer spoke with the woman who said she was in a verbal argument with her boyfriend. She said she didn't need any police assistance.

* * *

An employee at Speedway at 3956 Brainerd Road told police a man came in the store and then walked around. The employee suspected he was going to steal something, so he began to watch him. The employee said the man started to yell at him and then left the store.

* * *

A security officer at Silhouette’s Bikini Sports Bar and Grill at 1401 E. 23rd St. told police there was a man who had caused a verbal disorder prior to police arrival, but upon hearing that police had been called left the property. The security officer told police nothing physical had taken place and because the man was gone, police were no longer needed.

* * *

The Taco Bell manager at 3009 Silverdale Road told police an 18-wheeler entered the parking lot and struck a stop sign. The truck driver, described as a black male, heavy-set, approximately 6'5”, wearing glasses, refused to provide a driver’s license or insurance information. The truck then left. Police were unable to identify the 18-wheeler or driver. The damaged stop sign is valued at $50.

* * *

Police responded to an unknown 911 call on Allin Street and spoke with the owner of the property. She said her daughter must have called police. As the officer was walking to the door, they saw clothing items and shoes thrown all over the porch. The woman said she and her now ex-boyfriend got into a verbal disorder about his new girlfriend so she kicked him out. She said he got angry and threw a bike at her door, not directed at her. Her daughter might have been worried and called police. She said there was nothing physical and she didn’t want any legal action to take place against her ex-boyfriend.

* * *

A woman on Commons Boulevard called police because she could hear loud banging on the floor in the apartment above her. She showed police a video where a very loud thump is heard every 10 seconds or so. The sound moved to different places inside the apartment. The woman was very shaken up when police arrived. The officer could hear a TV playing inside the apartment and knocked on the door several times very loudly but didn’t receive any answer. The officer was able to find that the apartment was leased to a woman and called her several times but was sent to voicemail every time. The officer knocked on the door several more times but with no response. No lights were on inside the apartment when viewed from the outside. The officer will follow up in the morning with the property manager.

* * *

A man on Ashland Terrace told police he believed five white males in a van were outside his house trying to tear down his door. Police checked around the home and found no one in the area. In addition, police found no damage to the home.

* * *

A man called police and said he was driving eastbound on I-24 and was in the first lane when a blue BMW started keeping pace with his car from the second lane. The man said the BMW then switched lanes into in front of him and then slammed on their brakes. After slamming on the brakes, the vehicle then drove at a pace of approximately five miles per hour. The man said after driving like this for some time, the BMW then sped up and drove away from him.

* * *

Police were flagged down by an anonymous person who said there was a man sitting half naked on the sidewalk near 300 Browns Ferry Road. An officer found the man who said he was going to walk to the river. The officer explained to the man that if he were to keep walking alongside the road with no shirt or shoes on, officers would continue to receive calls on him. The officer asked the man where his residence was and if he would like to be driven there. He agreed and the officer transported him to his residence without incidence.

* * *

The Chattanooga Choo Choo contacted police to have a property damage documented. An RV was passing through the drop off/pick up area of the hotel and side swiped a wall mounted light causing damage to the light. The RV was being operated by a man from Brazil. The RV was rented through Music City RV. The report was to document the light fixture damaged but insurance and information were already exchanged between the hotel and driver.

* * *

Police were called to Oakland Avenue and W. 45th Street where two people were reported unconscious inside a vehicle. Police found two people in a car asleep. Both had been drinking beer and fallen asleep. Multiple beer cans were observed. Both were checked for warrants and taken back to their house. The car was left parked next to a friend’s house on Oakland Avenue.

* * *

An Embassy Suites employee at 2321 Lifestyle Way told police she had an encounter with an RV that she wanted to report. She was alerted by staff of a Hispanic male in an RV who was emptying waste in the back lot of the hotel. When she approached the man he denied emptying anything into their drain and eventually left the scene. The employee was able to get a tag number but the state was unknown.