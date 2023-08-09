Latest Headlines

Person Hits 2 Different Police Vehicles During Pursuit - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  Wednesday, August 9, 2023

An officer attempted to make a traffic stop in the 4900 block of Swinyar Drive; however the driver chose to flee, attempting to hit the officer’s car head-on. The vehicle was pursued onto the interstate and into East Ridge with the assistance of the sheriff’s office, East Ridge police, and Tennessee Highway Patrol. The driver struck a deputy’s vehicle head-on in the 3400 block of Ringgold Road and fled on foot before being captured by law enforcement. The driver is being held at the Hamilton County Jail on Collegedale and Hamilton County charges. Those charges include aggravated assault on police, evading arrest, reckless endangerment, underage driving while impaired, and others.

An officer checked the 5300 block of College View Drive after receiving reports of wires down. Nothing was located.

A resident from the 4500 block of University Drive reported their city trash can missing, likely due to the prior day’s storm. They were provided directions on how to obtain another one.

A two-vehicle crash report was filed in the 10600 block of Apison Pike.

A manager at the Arby’s, in the 9200 block of Lee Highway, reported an abandoned vehicle that had been parked in their lot for several weeks. A check of the vehicle’s information showed that it belonged to one of the employees.

An individual reported that their vehicle had been damaged in the Walmart parking lot two weeks prior.

An alarm was activated at the Apison Pike branch of Regions Bank. The building was checked and found to be secure.

An officer was called to the Burger King, in the 5600 block of Little Debbie Parkway, after a customer refused to leave the drive through line because they stated that they had not received their food. It was pointed out that they had not paid for the missing food. The officer assisted the customer and employee reach a compromise.

An officer checked the well-being of a Grindstone Estates resident. Everything checked out okay.


1 Critically Injured In Entrapment Wreck At Market Street Exit Of I-24 Tuesday Morning
Charges Filed In Red Bank Stabbing
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Lose Top Recruit; Denton Returning For Baseball Vols
Final State Amateur Bittersweet For Legendary Golfer Tim Jackson
Jasper Native Receives Award Aboard USS Iwo Jima
River City Company Seeks Community Artist For District Banner Program
Did You Know? Aerial America Tennessee
Southern Rock Slated For Nightfall Friday
Best Of Grizzard - Perrier Water
Jimmy Allgood Wins Twice At International Singer Songwriters Association Awards
Entertainer/Actor Randall Franks Nominated For Vocalist Of The Year
Community Invited To Shop From Over 40 Children Entrepreneurs
Approval Given For 8 Townhomes At Mission View Apartments At Shallowford, Obey
Fire Department Helps Deliver Baby "Blessing"
East Tennessee Historical Society Honors Hamilton County Initiative With Award Of Excellence
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Summer Grind
South Pittsburg Hosts 3rd Annual Pitt To Port Paddle Saturday
Bob Tamasy: Presenting Music To God's Ears
Gregory "Greg" Wayne O’Quinn
Frankie “Frank” Charles Holt
K'Angelo "Kai/Bolo" Alford
Lessig, George C. (Cleveland)
