Police Blotter: Man Lost Temper With Guy Who Cut Him Off And Is Afraid Of Retaliation; Serial Vandal Tags The Read House Door With "Telis"

  • Wednesday, September 13, 2023

A man told police he was cut off by a grey KIA at the I-75 and I-24 split. He said the grey KIA was following him and that they were yelling at each other and saying racial slurs to each other. He said he lost the KIA, but was just worried about a possible backlash if the driver of the KIA saw the tag and found out where he worked. The man said he takes full responsibility for the incident and said his anger took over. He said he was in a work truck that is registered to a business. He told police there was no physical contact between the vehicles or the two of them, just a verbal disorder. The business will be placed on a Watchlist.

* * *

While patrolling on Ballard Road, police observed a vehicle that was stolen the day before from Shallowford Road. Police recovered the vehicle and were able to lift two fingerprints off the inside of the vehicle. Found inside the vehicle was a box of 45 ammunition and an unloaded 10 mm magazine. The ammunition, fingerprints and magazine were turned into CPD Property. Police were able to speak to some of the neighbors that had video and found that the vehicle was left at this location around 9:05 a.m. The video will be uploaded to Axon via citizen evidence. The vehicle was towed from the scene by NC Towing due to the owner not being able to start it. The vehicle was removed from NCIC.

* * *

A woman at an apartment on Wilson Street called police about an altercation. Prior to arrival it was reported that a lot of loud noise and yelling was coming from her apartment. Police spoke to the woman in her apartment and she claimed she was arguing with someone on the phone as well as with her boyfriend, who left prior to police arrival. There was no indication of violence and the woman no longer wanted to interact with police.

* * *

A woman on Provence Street called police regarding the theft of an auto. Police determined this vehicle had been towed by Airport Towing and not stolen. Police provided the tow company information to the woman.

* * *

A white male approached police on E. 11th Street and asked how to get to Walker County, Ga. He told police he had gotten out of prison in Georgia and GA DOC gave him a bus ticket to Chattanooga from Atlanta. Police asked the man if his probation officer knew he was in TN and if he had paperwork allowing him to be here. He told police his probation officer was the one who provided the ticket to Chattanooga. Since the man was going to Walker County and was not staying in Chattanooga, police did not press him further. The man was not doing anything illegal and the conversation had been initiated for the purpose of gaining directions to Georgia. Police let the man go about his business without further investigation.

* * *

A woman called police from outside a residence on Shady Lane, saying she just needed to gather some clothes to leave the house for the night. Police spoke with the man at the house, and after several minutes were able to get him to allow her in the residence. The woman got her belongings for the night. It should be noted that prior to the man agreeing to let her get her belongings, she intentionally threw her own phone into the lane of travel on Derby Street. Police retrieved her phone for her and it was shattered and no longer working.

* * *

A woman on Pine Drive told police she had been out of town, and, when she returned, she saw multiple notes in regards to her RV in the yard. A person who goes by "Justin" or "Garrett" wants to buy her RV. This person also went next door to ask about the RV and asked when she would be home. The neighbor did not give much detail due to them seeing this person multiple times at the woman's home. Police attempted to make contact with the man who left the notes, but no one answered the phone.

* * *

A man told police he left his 2006 minivan in the parking lot of a private business at E. 34th Street/12th Avenue, and, when he returned, the vehicle was gone. He suspected that someone stole it, but after further investigation, police discovered the vehicle was towed by the owner of the property.

* * *

A woman called police from The Read House on W. Martin Luther King Boulevard and said she and her fiancé were in a verbal altercation. She said he attempted to put a pillow over her face and take her phone away. She said he then threatened to leave and kill her cats; however, she did not believe he would have done that. She said she wanted him to leave the room for the night, as her card was on file, but he paid for the room. Police spoke to her fiancé, who said they were in a verbal altercation when she started playing loud music on her phone as he was trying to go to sleep. He said he then attempted to grab her phone to turn the music down, which is when she called police. He showed officers the receipt for the room, as he paid. Due to the lack of evidence of the woman's claims, it was determined the two should just separate at this time. Both agreed they would separate for the night. After the man put his card on file in place of the woman's card, she agreed to leave the hotel.

* * *

Police received a call that a homeless person appeared to have been smoking "crack" inside the wheelchair elevator at the Chattanooga Choo Choo. The person was observed to be a thin-built, white male, five foot tall with dirty blonde hair. The man had already left the scene before police arrived.

* * *

A woman on N. St. Marks Avenue told police she and her boyfriend were in an argument because he had been drinking. The boyfriend told police there was no problem and that he was going to stay in a hotel for a few days. The woman said she was going to drive him.

* * *

A woman on Green Forest Drive told police her Nissan Altima was damaged while parked in front of her house. The vehicle did appear to be parked improperly and against the direction of travel. She said she had exchanged information with the person who struck her vehicle, but that she was informed the person's insurance had lapsed. She requested a report documenting the incident. Police noted her vehicle was damaged on the passenger side.

* * *

Police observed a red BMW two-door sedan (TN tag) traveling in the 300 block of Talley Road, displaying illegal window tint. The vehicle fled from police at a high rate of speed. Police have documented interactions with a man as being the owner and driver of the vehicle. Due to the extremely dark window tint all police could make out was the symbol of the Milwaukee Brewers logo on a hat worn by the driver. The symbol is indicative of which police know the man to be associated with. This is reported to document. Charges for the man will be pending further investigation.

* * *

While traveling the 5000 block of Brainerd Road, police observed a silver BMW X1 displaying a TN tag. Police recognized this vehicle to match the description of a vehicle that fled an attempted traffic stop of theirs the prior month. As police began to turn around and initiate a traffic stop in regards to illegal windshield tint, the vehicle began driving recklessly. Police initiated emergency lights and sirens. The vehicle fled.

* * *

A man told police the Wendy's at 4500 Hwy. 58 got his order wrong and then became rude to him. Police spoke to the manager and the manager redid the man's order and he left the scene with no further police action taken.

* * *

A woman on Meadow Lane told police her husband's cousin had messaged her saying, "Come meet me at the park." She said she did not like the message because she wasn't sure of his intentions. She also said this is the one and only message of this nature she has received from him, but she just wanted the police to know. Because no law had been broken, no further police action was taken.

* * *

The store clerk at the MAPCO, 2727 Rossville Blvd., told police a black female came inside the store and took one bottle of Steel Reserve beer and left the store with an unknown travel direction. The clerk needed a report completed for the business.

* * *

A suspicious person was reported at North Chattanooga Recreation Center, 406 May St. While en route, police learned a homeless woman had set up camp on the premises. Police found the woman on the ground, asleep near the picnic area. She was told to leave and left the property with no further actions taken.

* * *

Police observed a white Kia abandoned in the bushes off of Caine Lane. The vehicle was unoccupied with the steering column broken open. The displayed tag (GA) came back stolen out of Georgia. No suspect information was available. Fords Garage Towing responded and towed it from the scene. A message was left for the owner. The vehicle was removed from NCIC.

* * *

Police were made aware that a person vandalized the rear garage door of the Read House for a third time. Security video captured the same person tagging the property. The suspect tagged the word "Telis," which is the same as some of the other graffiti seen around the city. A photo was attached of the person. They seem to be active during the hours of 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Police noted two additional complaints have been made which involved the same person.

