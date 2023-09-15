Man Arrested In Thursday Morning Shooting On East 3rd Street

Chattanooga police have made an arrest in a Thursday morning shooting on East 3rd Street.



Jeremy Lydell Sawyer, 43, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, possessing a firearm with intent to go armed and tampering with or fabricating evidence, and has been booked at the Hamilton County Jail.

The charges are in connection with the shooting of a 35-year-old man in the 1800 block of East 3rd Street. Police answered an aggravated assault/domestic violence call there at about 9:15 a.m.

Thursday and found the victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.The exact circumstances of the shooting are still being investigated.