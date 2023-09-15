Latest Headlines

Man Arrested In Thursday Morning Shooting On East 3rd Street

  • Friday, September 15, 2023
Jeremy Lydell Sawyer
Jeremy Lydell Sawyer

Chattanooga police have made an arrest in a Thursday morning shooting on East 3rd Street.

Jeremy Lydell Sawyer, 43, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, possessing a firearm with intent to go armed and tampering with or fabricating evidence, and has been booked at the Hamilton County Jail.

The charges are in connection with the shooting of a 35-year-old man in the 1800 block of East 3rd Street. Police answered an aggravated assault/domestic violence call there at about 9:15 a.m.

Thursday and found the victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The exact circumstances of the shooting are still being investigated.

