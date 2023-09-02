Police Blotter: Man Finds Air Tag On His Car; Police Ask Woman Bathing In Fountain To Move Along

A man on King Street told police he received a notification on his cell phone stating there was an Air Tag nearby. The app stated the Air Tag started tracking his location on the off-ramp of Shallowford Road on I-75 eastbound. The man said he didn’t live too far from where the tag began picking up his location. He pinged the tag and an officer was able to locate the Air Tag on the inside of the man’s Kia Sportage front driver-side wheel well. An officer removed the device and placed it into property. There are no suspects at this time. If a suspect is located, the man wants to prosecute them under T.C.A. 39-13-606 (Electronic tracking of Motor Vehicle).

A woman on Bonny Oaks Drive told police her vehicle had been vandalized. She parked it at midnight and, when she returned to her car at 6:30 a.m., she found all four of her tires were flat and her front windshield was busted. The woman thinks another woman and the woman’s brother are the suspects due to having a court case upcoming against them but there was no evidence to support that theory. The woman said her neighbor might have caught the incident on her Ring camera and she would check and if so, she would call back in.

Two people told police they found a white Buick in the grass on the side of the road, northbound on I-75. A white male approached them saying a tractor trailer ran him off the road and he hit the guardrail. The man then left the area by vehicle. The bystanders retrieved a possible tag, however they didn’t know which state was displayed. A Florida ID belonging to a man was also found in the area.

Police were called to In-Towne Suites Extended Stay at 5730 Lee Hwy. and spoke with maintenance and management who said they received a call from a guest who had to break a window with his cane in order to reach his key to get back into his room. The man said he would pay for the repairs for the window. Management was satisfied with the arrangement and no longer needed police.

Police were told a black male was seen on security video pushing a red scooter belonging to another person. The man continued to push the vehicle from E. 11th Street going west, on to Georgia Avenue heading north, then turning right onto E. 10th Street heading east, where he was last seen pushing it across Columbia Street and continued east on E 10th Street. The victim wasn’t able to locate or provide a VIN for the scooter to be entered into NCIC. A BOLO was placed for the suspect and the red scooter.

Police responded to a disorder on 6th Avenue. A woman wanted another woman to leave the residence. The other woman agreed to leave without incident. She collected her personal belongings and left.

Police were called to Murphy USA gas station at 3538 Cummings Hwy. where a couple was arguing. Police arrived and found the couple, who were having a loud verbal discussion but no disorder was observed. The couple said they were upset because they were kicked out of a place they were staying in Trenton and now had to find a new place to stay. They were checked for warrants, but none were found.

A woman told police her vehicle was towed to Cedar Lane and she had been quoted $250. When she arrived, she found the bill was $364.24. A disorder occurred between the employees and the woman. An agreement finally occurred and the bill was settled for $280 to have the vehicle parked in front of the business so another tow company could pick up the vehicle.

An anonymous person called police and said a man was walking down E. 37th Street with no shirt and his pants were below his knees, exposing himself. Police found the man who had his pants on. He said he was walking to a friend’s house. Police told the man to keep his clothes on or he would be arrested for indecent exposure.

A woman on James Avenue told police her father's vehicle was damaged. She said the left side front tire had been slashed. She reviewed video footage that showed a man go in and out of camera view, but she didn’t know anyone that would intentionally cause damage to their property. She wanted the incident reported in hopes of repairs.

An officer initiated a traffic stop on N. Chamberlain Avenue on a Nissan Versa and spoke with the driver and three passengers. The driver allowed police to search the vehicle and nothing was located.

A man reported to police a stolen FedEx truck was tracked to the Battery Heights apartment complex. Police found the vehicle unoccupied and were approached by a man who said his neighbor works for FedEx and that was his work van. A man came out and informed officers his normal vehicle was down for maintenance and he was told he could utilize the vehicle in question. The man spoke to the person who reported it stolen and it was determined to be a miscommunication.

Police were told there was a woman on the patio at McDonalds at 1117 E. 3rd St. that would not leave. Police spoke with her and told her that she needed to move along. She left the area without any issues.

An employee of Citi Trends at 5600 Brainerd Road told police four black females came into the store and, as they were leaving, the alarm went off. The employee believes a theft occurred but is unable to confirm if anything was taken. She didn’t want to prosecute for anything but requested a report for sake of documentation. It was reported the women got into a Nissan and left.

An employee of Citi Trends at 5600 Brainerd Road told police over the phone that a man entered the store and stuffed clothing into his pants and fled in a Jeep. The value of the merchandise was about $100.

A woman on 12th Avenue told police she had been arguing with a man who was refusing to leave her house, but he left before police arrived. The woman said she no longer needed police.

A man told police his brother came home and took his gun out of his bedroom drawer. When he realized it was gone and asked for it back, his brother said it was stolen from his vehicle while parked on Wilcox Boulevard. The man didn’t have the serial number but will call and add it later. He did call later and report the serial number and the gun was entered into NCIC.

A security guard at 150 River St. told police he asked a female to leave the fountain area and she would not. He said she was bathing in the fountain. The officer asked if she was using soap or other suds and he said no. Police told the man she was just splashing around like the kids do. He said yes, but she was in her underwear. The officer walked to the only person in the fountain area. She had made a mess with toothpaste on the ground. The officer explained to her that kids play here and no one wanted to play in an unknown mess. The officer asked her to gather the stuff she had out and walk with the officer out of the park. She did as was requested and left the park. She was talking nonstop about unknown subjects. She didn’t need assistance with anything and left the area.