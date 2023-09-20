Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Drunk Couple Arguing In Walmart Parking Lot Told To Separate; Dust From Ceiling Work Causes $120,000 Damage

  • Wednesday, September 20, 2023

A disorder was reported in the Walmart parking lot, 501 Signal Mountain Road. Police located a couple having a verbal argument. They were both intoxicated. In a few minutes, police determined that they just needed to separate and get rides home. The woman called an Uber and the man was picked up by his father in law.

* * *

A man at the Bridgeway apartments, 2439 Bridge Circle, told police that his rental vehicle was stolen sometime the night before after 7 p.m. He said that the keys were inside of the vehicle. The rental vehicle belongs to Enterprise and he said he has notified them. The vehicle was entered into NCIC as stolen.

* * *

Police responded to a disorder with a weapon at a residence on W. Main Street Court, where a woman with a crow bar was breaking the caller's window. Police spoke with the caller, who did not wish to make a report or give her info, and walked back inside. The suspect was not on scene. There was no evidence of property damage.

* * *

Police were called by management after a woman refused to pay for her $80 tab at Firebox on Gunbarrel Road. Police spoke to the woman and she said she did not pay for her meal because she wanted to be arrested and taken to jail. The manager said that the company did not want to press charges against her for theft, but did want the woman and her friend to be officially trespassed. Police informed both of them involved that they would be subject to a physical arrest if they returned to the restaurant.

* * *

An employee at the Mapco, 1933 Hamill Road, reported a shoplifting. They gave police a description of a woman who had fled the scene, across the street. Police were able to locate the woman and detain her and take her back to Mapco. The merchandise was recovered and given back to the store. The store declined prosecution. The woman was trespassed from the property.

* * *

A man on Elaine Trail told police that possibly within the last three days someone got into his vehicle. There was no damage to the vehicle, so he believes it had to be unlocked. He said there was a Kimber Revolver K6s Magnum that was stolen. He said he bought it for a little over $1,000. The firearm was put into NCIC as stolen.

* * *

A man on Ocoee Street called police because a neighbor told him that a homeless man was inside his residence. Police located an open door on the front of the residence. Officers announced their presence, and someone inside said that they were coming outside. A man, police later identified, exited the residence and was detained. He told police the homeowner gave him permission to clean out the residence. Police asked the homeowner if he gave anyone permission to be on the property, and he said he did not. The homeowner did not wish to press charges, but just wanted the man to leave. The man gathered his belongings and left the property.

* * *

An anonymous called told police there was a man causing a disturbance at the Dollar General, 2010 McCallie Ave. Police spoke with the man, who said that he was homeless and did not have anywhere to go. Police drove the man to the Community Kitchen.

* * *

Police were flagged down by a citizen who wished to turn over a wallet they had found near the Fast Stop gas station at 2285 Wilcox Blvd. The ID in the wallet was for a man and an EBT card had the name of a woman on it. Police were able to locate a possible number for the victim and were eventually able to make contact with him. Police returned the man's wallet to him.

* * *

A man Elena Drive told police he was woken up around 11:20 p.m. by his dog barking at someone knocking on the front door. He said he retrieved his handgun and opened the front door to find a black male, whose first name he gave to police, on the front porch. He said that he told the man to get off his property and that it's not acceptable to knock on his door this late at night. He said the man used to cut his grass, but he has recently found someone else to do it. The man has come over to the residence telling him that he is back from rehab, but he told him that he already is paying someone else to cut the grass. He just wanted this incident documented. He would like the man trespassed from his property. He does not know the man's last name, but said that he lives near Latta Street/Bliss Avenue. The man had left the scene on foot prior to police arrival.

* * *

An employee at the Motel 6, 7707 Lee Hwy., told police he was told by the prior front desk clerk that a man had broken a window in a room, but the man claimed the window was already broken. Police asked the employee if he had any evidence that the man had done the damage, and he said he did not at this time and just wanted the man to stay off the property.

* * *

The manager at the Courtyard by Marriott, 200 Chestnut St., told police he was cleaning out the Lost and Found bin at the hotel when he came across an Apple watch that has been there for approximately six months. He wanted police to take it to Property so it is in safe hands. The watch will be placed in CPD Property awaiting its owner to retrieve it.

* * *

A man told police he rents an office at 5000 Rossville Blvd. for his mattress business. He said that the landlord did some renovations to the ceiling. He said the dust from the renovations did around $120,000 worth of damages to his inventory of mattresses.

