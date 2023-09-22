Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

Proclamation Honoring Allen Burney, Jr.

By Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod

V. Ordinances – Final Reading:

a. An ordinance granting a franchise to Uniti Fiber LLC, for the purpose of allowing it to construct, install, and operate certain telecommunications wires and cabling within the public rights-of-way in order to provide telecommunications services within the City; setting forth conditions accompanying the grant of the franchise; providing for regulation and use of the system and the public rights-of-way in conjunction with the City’s right-of-way ordinance; and prescribing penalties for the violations of the provisions herein.



MR-2023-0120 N&R Properties c/o Rostis Timoshchuk (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an unopened right-of-way in the 7500 block of Overcup Oak Trail, as detailed on the attached maps, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Public Works and Planning Commission) (Planning Version #2)c. MR-2023-0070 Berry Engineers, LLC c/o Jake Simco (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an unopened public right-of-way located in the 3400 block of Ohls Avenue, as detailed on the attached maps. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Public Works and Planning Commission) (Deferred from 08-29-2023)d. MR-2023-071 Berry Engineers, LLC c/o Jake Simco (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an unopened right-of-way located in the 400 block of West 35th Street, as detailed on the attached maps. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Public Works and Planning Commission) (Deferred from 08-29-2023)VI. Ordinances – First Reading:MAYOR’S OFFICEa. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 26, relative to the creation of the City of Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors Advisory Committee. (Item moved with permission of Chair Dotley)PLANNINGb. 2023-0112 Nathan Brown (R-3 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone with conditions to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1115 and 1117 East 14th Street and an unaddressed property in the 1100 block of East 4th Street, from R-3 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone with conditions to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 09-12-2023 & 09-19-2023)2023-0112 Nathan Brown (R-3 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone with conditions to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1115 and 1117 East 14th Street and an unaddressed property in the 1100 block of East 4th Street, from R-3 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone with conditions to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning Commission and Staff)PUBLIC WORKSc. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 21, Section 21-62, Municipal Lien for Costs; Collection of Liens.VII. Resolutions:COUNCIL OFFICEa. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 31664, authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Beneficiary Agreement with First Baptist Cares to serve as the fiduciary agent for the Lighthouse Collective, for an amount not to exceed $10,000.00.ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTb. A resolution approving an amendment to the Economic Impact Plan for the development of the North River Commerce Center Industrial Park and the redevelopment of North Access Road. (Districts 2 & 3)INFORMATION TECHNOLOGYc. A resolution authorizing a new three-year blanket Purchase Agreement with Insight Public Sector using the Omnia Partners Contract No. 23-6692-03 for software purchases, software renewals, hosted solutions, maintenance, and support services, for an amount not to exceed $300,000.00 per year.d. A resolution authorizing a new three-year blanket Purchase Agreement with OpenGov (replacing blanket 559045) for software application, hosted solutions, maintenance, and support services for permitting application used by the Land Development Office, not to exceed a three-year total of $554,144.66, as outlined in the referenced resolution. (Added with permission of Chair Dotley)PUBLIC WORKSe. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. Y-23-003-201, Brown Acres golf cart path paving to Kane Industries, LLC, of Chattanooga, TN, in the amount of $94,087.58, with a contingency in the amount of $4,061.30, for a total amount of $98,148.08. (District 6)WASTEWATERf. TUESDAY, OCTOBER 3, 2023 CITY COUNCIL PROPOSED AGENDA 6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chair Dotley.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Hester).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Proposed Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading: (Item moved with permission of Chair Dotley)PLANNINGb. 2023-0112 Nathan Brown (R-3 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone with conditions to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1115 and 1117 East 14th Street and an unaddressed property in the 1100 block of East 4th Street, from R-3 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone with conditions to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 09-12-2023 & 09-19-2023)2023-0112 Nathan Brown (R-3 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone with conditions to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1115 and 1117 East 14th Street and an unaddressed property in the 1100 block of East 4th Street, from R-3 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone with conditions to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning Commission and Staff)PUBLIC WORKSc. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 21, Section 21-62, Municipal Lien for Costs; Collection of Liens.6. Ordinances - First Reading:PLANNINGa. 2023-0118 Chambliss, Bahner & Stophel (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 1710 South Holtzclaw Avenue, from R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 09-12-2023 & 09-19-2023)2023-0118 Chambliss, Bahner & Stophel (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 1710 South Holtzclaw Avenue, from R-2 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning Commission and Staff)b. 2023-0126 Stone Creek Consulting, LLC (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2910 Calhoun Avenue, from R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 09-12-2023 & 09-19-2023)2023-0126 Stone Creek Consulting, LLC (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2910 Calhoun Avenue, from R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)7. Resolutions:COUNCIL OFFICEa. A resolution confirming the reappointment of Sandra Norwood to the Head Start Governing Board for District 5, with a term beginning on October 4, 2023, and ending on October 3, 2025. (District 5)FINANCEb. A resolution authorizing the issuance of General Obligation Bonds of the City of Chattanooga, Tennessee, in the aggregate principal amount of not to exceed $46 million, in one or more series; making provision for the issuance, sale, and payment of said bonds, establishing the terms thereof and the disposition of proceeds therefrom; and providing for the levy of taxes for the payment of principal of, premium, if any, and interest on the bonds.c. A resolution to accept the current year financial report from Chattanooga Business Improvement District (CBID) and approve the proposed budget for FY2024 activities, including authorizing the Treasurer to collect special assessment fees for Tax Year 2023.PARKS & OUTDOORSd. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to apply for, and if awarded, accept a National Parks Service African American Civil Rights Grant, for “The Big Nine History Crawl” project, in the amount of $58,000.00.PUBLIC WORKSe. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 1, with Thomas Brothers Construction Company, Inc., of Hixson, TN, for Contract No. S-16-014-201, Lynnbrook Park and Stream Restoration, to increase by $395,680.00 due to additional foundry sand remediation, addition of planned park amenities, and other construction changes, for a revised contract amount of $3,487,929.42, with a contingency in the amount of $124,320.00, for a total amount of $3,612,249.42. (District 8)f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to renew the professional services for the On-Call Blanket Contract for Stormwater Modeling and Floodplain Analysis Services, Contract No. S-20-004-100, for year three (3) of four (4) to the five (5) consultant firms listed per qualification package: (1) Stantec Consulting Services, Inc.; (2) CDM Smith, Inc.; (3) Woods Environment and Infrastructure Solutions, Inc.; (4) AECOM; and (5) S&ME, Inc., in the amount of $750,000.00.8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.11. Adjournment.