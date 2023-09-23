Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALICEA, BENNY J
6305 BEARDEN LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
ARIAS, MONICA ELISABETH
9250 LAWFORD WAY APT 209 OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ARNOLD, KENNETH GEORGE
7725 GRASSHOPPER RD GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BALDWIN, ZACHARY MILES
7296 VALLEY LN HOMELESS HIXSON, 373432282
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
BOSTON, DERRICK DEWON
873 NORTH CHAMBLIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37476
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BOWSER, MELVIN ALVORISE
107 ASCENSION STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BRAGDON, ALEXIAN E
9435 N HICKORY VALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SCHED 4)
BROWNELL, APRIL LYNN
2122 S CEDAR LANE APT 101 FT. OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CAGLE, BENJAMIN JOHN
25 MEADOWBROOK LANE BRYSON CITY, 28713
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
BURGLARY
COOLEY, TIMOTHY KEVIN
312 MCBRIEN RD APT 308 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DALTON, TERRY RAY
404 ARLINGTON ST HOMELESS NASHVILLE, 37206
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DAVIS, GEORKELIA ANGEL
936 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DUGGAN, JOSEPH PATRICK
903 NEVIN LN NW CLEVELAND, 373114150
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FOOTES, CHIQUITA LYNETT
1204 POPLAR STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FUGET, DARRELL LEBRON
2317 GILBERT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
KIDNAPPING
GASPAR-DIEGO, NICOLAS
976 MONYA CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
GONZALEZ RETANA, ANDERZON E
283 ROXBURY CIR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
GOODLOW, JUSTIN DEMONTE
3500 JASPER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374212750
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARRIS, JEROME
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37408
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HARVEY, LINDZY NICHOLE
936 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HUDGINS, JOHNATHAN GLEN
701 N GERMANTOWN RD APT 411 HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
JONES, ANGELA DENISE
2611 E 17TH ST APT 3 Chattanooga, 374045472
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
JORDAN, KELSI ALYSSA
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MANUEL REYES, ANGEL
1885 DAY LONG PL 14 CHATTANOOGA, 374213087
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MEYER, BRANDON CHRISTOPHER
5081CITY STATION DR APT 307 OOLTEWAH, 37315
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MILLER, SHAUN DAVID
3001 DAYTON BLVD APT F1 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SEXUAL BATTERY
MORGAN, MERCEDES DOMINIQUE
3211 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF IDENTITY
FORGERY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
FORGERY
FORGERY
NASH, JAMES HABELT
516 LATIMORE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063443
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROBLERO-GONZALEZ, ALBER DANIEL
KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37414
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RODRIGUEZ, DAVID ESTRADA
1626 WATERHOUSE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
ROEBUCK, ALEXIS A
3725 FOUNTAIN AVE APT 21 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ROSS, DERRICK
3708 CARL WHITE PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RUTH, WILLIAM JACOB
2700 SHEPERD VIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
SHUMATE, CADEN JAMES
544 COUNTY ROAD 50 ATHENS, 37303
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
SMITH, ASHLEY ELIZABETH
522 FORRESTER WHITE DR Hixson, 373434239
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
STAMPER, COURTNEY DESHAWN
2611 ORTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062400
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
STONE, JASON LEE
169 DEPOT ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SUMMERVILLE, KENNETH AARON
2006 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
SURLES, MATRICE LASHON
2121 CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374042235
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TURNER, OLETHIA BOYD
7170 E 11ST CHATTANOOGA, 374155971
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WARD, SHERRY M
1705 WILLIAMS RD HIXSON,
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
YOUNG, DOMINIQUE ALEXANDRIA
748 GRAYSVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF OVER $1,000.00
Here are the mug shots:
