Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, September 23, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALICEA, BENNY J 
6305 BEARDEN LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

ARIAS, MONICA ELISABETH 
9250 LAWFORD WAY APT 209 OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ARNOLD, KENNETH GEORGE 
7725 GRASSHOPPER RD GEORGETOWN, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BALDWIN, ZACHARY MILES 
7296 VALLEY LN HOMELESS HIXSON, 373432282 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

BOSTON, DERRICK DEWON 
873 NORTH CHAMBLIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37476 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BOWSER, MELVIN ALVORISE 
107 ASCENSION STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BRAGDON, ALEXIAN E 
9435 N HICKORY VALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SCHED 4)

BROWNELL, APRIL LYNN 
2122 S CEDAR LANE APT 101 FT. OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CAGLE, BENJAMIN JOHN 
25 MEADOWBROOK LANE BRYSON CITY, 28713 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
BURGLARY

COOLEY, TIMOTHY KEVIN 
312 MCBRIEN RD APT 308 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DALTON, TERRY RAY 
404 ARLINGTON ST HOMELESS NASHVILLE, 37206 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DAVIS, GEORKELIA ANGEL 
936 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
FAILURE TO APPEAR

DUGGAN, JOSEPH PATRICK 
903 NEVIN LN NW CLEVELAND, 373114150 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FOOTES, CHIQUITA LYNETT 
1204 POPLAR STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FUGET, DARRELL LEBRON 
2317 GILBERT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
KIDNAPPING

GASPAR-DIEGO, NICOLAS 
976 MONYA CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

GONZALEZ RETANA, ANDERZON E 
283 ROXBURY CIR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

GOODLOW, JUSTIN DEMONTE 
3500 JASPER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374212750 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARRIS, JEROME 
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HARVEY, LINDZY NICHOLE 
936 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HUDGINS, JOHNATHAN GLEN 
701 N GERMANTOWN RD APT 411 HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

JONES, ANGELA DENISE 
2611 E 17TH ST APT 3 Chattanooga, 374045472 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

JORDAN, KELSI ALYSSA 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

MANUEL REYES, ANGEL 
1885 DAY LONG PL 14 CHATTANOOGA, 374213087 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MEYER, BRANDON CHRISTOPHER 
5081CITY STATION DR APT 307 OOLTEWAH, 37315 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MILLER, SHAUN DAVID 
3001 DAYTON BLVD APT F1 RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SEXUAL BATTERY

MORGAN, MERCEDES DOMINIQUE 
3211 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF IDENTITY
FORGERY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
FORGERY
FORGERY

NASH, JAMES HABELT 
516 LATIMORE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063443 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBLERO-GONZALEZ, ALBER DANIEL 
KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37414 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RODRIGUEZ, DAVID ESTRADA 
1626 WATERHOUSE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE

ROEBUCK, ALEXIS A 
3725 FOUNTAIN AVE APT 21 EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

ROSS, DERRICK 
3708 CARL WHITE PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RUTH, WILLIAM JACOB 
2700 SHEPERD VIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

SHUMATE, CADEN JAMES 
544 COUNTY ROAD 50 ATHENS, 37303 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

SMITH, ASHLEY ELIZABETH 
522 FORRESTER WHITE DR Hixson, 373434239 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

STAMPER, COURTNEY DESHAWN 
2611 ORTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062400 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

STONE, JASON LEE 
169 DEPOT ST SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SUMMERVILLE, KENNETH AARON 
2006 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

SURLES, MATRICE LASHON 
2121 CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374042235 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

TURNER, OLETHIA BOYD 
7170 E 11ST CHATTANOOGA, 374155971 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WARD, SHERRY M 
1705 WILLIAMS RD HIXSON, 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

YOUNG, DOMINIQUE ALEXANDRIA 
748 GRAYSVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF OVER $1,000.00

Here are the mug shots:
ARIAS, MONICA ELISABETH
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 08/24/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ARNOLD, KENNETH GEORGE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 01/04/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BALDWIN, ZACHARY MILES
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/07/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
BOSTON, DERRICK DEWON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/18/1992
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BOWSER, MELVIN ALVORISE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 06/09/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BRAGDON, ALEXIAN E
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/01/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • PEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAY
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SCHED 4)
BROWNELL, APRIL LYNN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/27/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CAGLE, BENJAMIN JOHN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/06/1999
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
COOLEY, TIMOTHY KEVIN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/07/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DALTON, TERRY RAY
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 05/11/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DAVIS, GEORKELIA ANGEL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/09/2004
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
DUGGAN, JOSEPH PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/09/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FOOTES, CHIQUITA LYNETT
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/30/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GASPAR-DIEGO, NICOLAS
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/13/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
GOODLOW, JUSTIN DEMONTE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/23/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARVEY, LINDZY NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/27/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HUDGINS, JOHNATHAN GLEN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/03/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
JORDAN, KELSI ALYSSA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/12/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MANUEL REYES, ANGEL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/18/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MEYER, BRANDON CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/21/1983
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MILLER, SHAUN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/16/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • SEXUAL BATTERY
MORGAN, MERCEDES DOMINIQUE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/21/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF IDENTITY
  • FORGERY
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • FORGERY
  • FORGERY
NASH, JAMES HABELT
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/28/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RODRIGUEZ, DAVID ESTRADA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/21/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
ROEBUCK, ALEXIS A
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/04/1995
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ROSS, DERRICK
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/05/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RUTH, WILLIAM JACOB
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/04/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
SHUMATE, CADEN JAMES
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/20/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
STAMPER, COURTNEY DESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/12/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
STONE, JASON LEE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/15/1977
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TURNER, OLETHIA BOYD
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/11/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WARD, SHERRY M
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 09/29/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
YOUNG, DOMINIQUE ALEXANDRIA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/11/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF OVER $1,000.00





Latest Headlines
East Ridge Earns First Win Of Season Over Chatt Prep, 35-14
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/23/2023
REGION FOOTBALL STANDINGS: Week 6
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/23/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 9/23/2023
Silverdale Tops Notre Dame For First Win
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/23/2023
Boyd Buchanan Revenge Tour Notches Another One
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/23/2023
Schwarzl Leads Walker Valley Past Rhea Co., 42-12
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/23/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Police Called To Check On Intoxicated Diamonds And Lace Dancer; Woman Gets Mad When Finds Out Her Sneaky Link Is Married
  • 9/23/2023

The manager of Diamonds and Lace at 115 Honest St. was with one of the dancers from the bar who was highly intoxicated. The manager contacted police due to her erratic behavior. By the time police ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/23/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALICEA, BENNY J 6305 BEARDEN LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308 Age at Arrest: 51 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE ... more

Haunted Trails At Enterprise South Nature Park Family Event Is Oct. 13-14
  • 9/22/2023

A spooktacular fun night for the whole family Halloween event is planned in the woods of Enterprise South Nature Park on Friday, Oct. 13 and Friday, Oct. 14 from 6-11 p.m. each night. "Dare ... more

Breaking News
Joe Smith To Lead County School Board
Joe Smith To Lead County School Board
  • 9/22/2023
Weekend Concrete Repairs Continue On Interstate 24
  • 9/22/2023
Soddy Daisy Improving Railroad Crossings
  • 9/22/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Tired Of Loud, Drinking Roommate; Woman Admits She Has No Permission To Have Dollar General Shopping Cart
  • 9/22/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/22/2023
Opinion
Saying Goodbye To Zarzour's
  • 9/19/2023
This Is How I Will Remember Kevin West
This Is How I Will Remember Kevin West
  • 9/19/2023
Custodian Of National Decline
  • 9/22/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 9/22/2023
Violent Students Must Be Accountable
  • 9/21/2023
Sports
Mocs Football Travels To 17th Ranked Samford
  • 9/22/2023
East Hamilton’s Griffin Law Commits To UTC Golf Program
East Hamilton’s Griffin Law Commits To UTC Golf Program
  • 9/22/2023
Lookouts End Season With 5-1 Home Playoff Loss To Smokies
  • 9/21/2023
Lee Men Lose 1-0 To Auburn Montgomery
  • 9/22/2023
Lady Flames Volleyball Holds On To Beat West Georgia In Five
  • 9/22/2023
Happenings
David Queen CPA And Clear Creek Church Of Christ Receive Community Impact Awards
David Queen CPA And Clear Creek Church Of Christ Receive Community Impact Awards
  • 9/22/2023
First Annual Taste Of The Tour Set For Oct. 14
First Annual Taste Of The Tour Set For Oct. 14
  • 9/21/2023
Little Amal, A 12-Foot-Tall International Traveling Puppet, Visits Chattanooga
Little Amal, A 12-Foot-Tall International Traveling Puppet, Visits Chattanooga
  • 9/21/2023
Weekend Special Event Road Closures
  • 9/22/2023
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • 9/22/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 9/21/2023
Chattanooga Ballet Presents Art/Contour Oct. 21-22
  • 9/21/2023
Lee Theatre To Present “Beware The Licorice Vines”
Lee Theatre To Present “Beware The Licorice Vines”
  • 9/21/2023
Mountain Opry Has Show Saturday
  • 9/22/2023
Full Effect Barbershop Quartet Wins International Contest
Full Effect Barbershop Quartet Wins International Contest
  • 9/21/2023
Opinion
Saying Goodbye To Zarzour's
  • 9/19/2023
This Is How I Will Remember Kevin West
This Is How I Will Remember Kevin West
  • 9/19/2023
Custodian Of National Decline
  • 9/22/2023
Dining
Flying Squirrel Bar Closing Nov. 5 - With Plans To Reopen Focusing On Chinese, Tiki Cocktails
  • 9/21/2023
2 New Asian-Styled Restaurants Coming To Chattanooga
  • 9/21/2023
New Pizza Restaurant In Rossville To Be Made From Cargo Containers
New Pizza Restaurant In Rossville To Be Made From Cargo Containers
  • 9/20/2023
Business
Cambridge Square Announces New Home Décor And Gift Concept To Open Spring Of 2024
  • 9/22/2023
Board & Brush Celebrates New Owners And New Location Sept. 30
Board & Brush Celebrates New Owners And New Location Sept. 30
  • 9/22/2023
Missing Elderly Person Is Found - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 9/22/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: Realtor Safety A Focus All Year Long
Steven Sharpe: Realtor Safety A Focus All Year Long
  • 9/21/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Sept. 8-14
  • 9/21/2023
Habitat's Raise The Roof Set For Oct. 3
  • 9/20/2023
Student Scene
United Christian Academy Announces New Principal, Melissa Scannapiego
  • 9/22/2023
Lee University’s 30th Annual Dorm Wars To Take Place Oct. 2
Lee University’s 30th Annual Dorm Wars To Take Place Oct. 2
  • 9/22/2023
Lee’s School Of Business Hosts Recruiting And Networking Event
Lee’s School Of Business Hosts Recruiting And Networking Event
  • 9/22/2023
Living Well
Volunteers Complete Over 40 Projects On Day Of Caring
  • 9/22/2023
Step ONE Program Announces 10 Organizations Selected For Teaching Garden Grants
  • 9/22/2023
Monica Case To Be Installed As National President Of The American Association Of Medical Assistants
  • 9/22/2023
Memories
Hamilton County Commemorates 2023 POW-MIA Day
  • 9/19/2023
TCWPA Three Star Tour Is Oct. 28
TCWPA Three Star Tour Is Oct. 28
  • 9/15/2023
Meet General Grant At Brown's Tavern And Ferry Oct. 28
Meet General Grant At Brown's Tavern And Ferry Oct. 28
  • 9/15/2023
Outdoors
Weed-Loving Goats To Be Used For Invasive Plant Removal On Chickamauga Battlefield
  • 9/22/2023
2023 National Hunting And Fishing Day Is Saturday
  • 9/18/2023
TWRA Commission To Set Fishing Regulations
  • 9/18/2023
Travel
Brookhaven, Ga., Offers Small Town Charm And Big City Access
Brookhaven, Ga., Offers Small Town Charm And Big City Access
  • 9/15/2023
Tourism In Hamilton County Generated $1.6 Billion In Travel Spending In 2022
Tourism In Hamilton County Generated $1.6 Billion In Travel Spending In 2022
  • 9/14/2023
141 Million Tennessee Visitors Spent A Record $29 Billion In 2022
  • 9/14/2023
Church
Lee Deaf Studies Students Serve In Local Church
Lee Deaf Studies Students Serve In Local Church
  • 9/22/2023
Central Church Of Christ Hosts VBS Fall Festival Saturday
  • 9/19/2023
"Sometimes We Get Sick" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 9/21/2023
Obituaries
James Collier, III
James Collier, III
  • 9/22/2023
Willard Haskel Johnson
Willard Haskel Johnson
  • 9/22/2023
Sean Michael Davis
Sean Michael Davis
  • 9/22/2023
Area Obituaries
Pippenger, Terry (Cleveland)
Pippenger, Terry (Cleveland)
  • 9/22/2023
Beard, Maliki (Spring City)
Beard, Maliki (Spring City)
  • 9/21/2023
Hughes, Nathan (Decatur)
  • 9/21/2023