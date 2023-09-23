Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ARIAS, MONICA ELISABETH

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 08/24/1965

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ARNOLD, KENNETH GEORGE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 01/04/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BALDWIN, ZACHARY MILES

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/07/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) BOSTON, DERRICK DEWON

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/18/1992

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023

Charge(s):

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BOWSER, MELVIN ALVORISE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 06/09/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BRAGDON, ALEXIAN E

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 06/01/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

PEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SCHED 4) BROWNELL, APRIL LYNN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/27/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CAGLE, BENJAMIN JOHN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/06/1999

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY COOLEY, TIMOTHY KEVIN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/07/1990

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE DALTON, TERRY RAY

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 05/11/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

PUBLIC INTOXICATION DAVIS, GEORKELIA ANGEL

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 07/09/2004

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR DUGGAN, JOSEPH PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/09/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA FOOTES, CHIQUITA LYNETT

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 10/30/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GASPAR-DIEGO, NICOLAS

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/13/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT GOODLOW, JUSTIN DEMONTE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 11/23/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARVEY, LINDZY NICHOLE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 12/27/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HUDGINS, JOHNATHAN GLEN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/03/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR JORDAN, KELSI ALYSSA

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/12/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING MANUEL REYES, ANGEL

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 06/18/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MEYER, BRANDON CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 01/21/1983

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MILLER, SHAUN DAVID

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/16/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023

Charge(s):

SEXUAL BATTERY MORGAN, MERCEDES DOMINIQUE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/21/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF IDENTITY

FORGERY

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

FORGERY

FORGERY NASH, JAMES HABELT

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 10/28/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RODRIGUEZ, DAVID ESTRADA

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/21/1985

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE ROEBUCK, ALEXIS A

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/04/1995

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE ROSS, DERRICK

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/05/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RUTH, WILLIAM JACOB

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 10/04/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED SHUMATE, CADEN JAMES

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 05/20/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) STAMPER, COURTNEY DESHAWN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/12/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE STONE, JASON LEE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 05/15/1977

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TURNER, OLETHIA BOYD

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 07/11/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WARD, SHERRY M

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 09/29/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF YOUNG, DOMINIQUE ALEXANDRIA

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/11/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF OVER $1,000.00

