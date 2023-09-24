Man Who Was Drinking Charged As Gun Goes Off And Another Man Is Critically Hurt On Swan Road

A man was shot on Swan Road on Saturday at 5:45 p.m., and another man was charged in the case. The victim was critically hurt.

Chattanooga Police responded to the 4800 block of Swan Road for a person shot call. When officers arrived at the residence, they found a 24-year-old man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.





Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital. During the investigation, it was found that the shooter was drinking alcohol while handling the gun.

The suspect then discharged the gun and caused the victim's life-threatening injuries.





The suspect, Brelyn Dossett, was arrested for reckless endangerment and transported to the Hamilton County Jail.