A man involved in a ring dealing in deadly fentanyl has been sentenced to serve 63 months in federal prison.

Bobby Reco Edwards, 36, appeared before Judge Charles Atchley.

Authorities said Edwards was part of a conspiracy in Chattanooga operating between July 2021 and February 2022.

It was investigated by the Chattanooga Police Department and other agencies.

Agents tapped into phone calls from Edwards, including one in which he planned a fentanyl deal at the Eastdale Cemetery.