Police Blotter: Man Parked At Circle K Dumpster Just Relaxing; Man's Generator Stolen From Under His RV In Walmart Parking Lot

An employee at the Circle K, 4900 Brainerd Road, told police a vehicle was parked by the trash bin. Police made contact with the driver of the vehicle, who said that he was just exhausted and had pulled over to relax. Everything was fine and police went on their way.



A man on Tunnel Boulevard told police that he had $350 on his chest of drawers. He said someone came in his room and took $130 of it. He said there are several people that live in his grandfather's house. He said two women went into his room, but neither one was there at the time. He did not see either one of the women take his money, he just knew $130 of the money was gone after everyone left.

A woman on Jarvis Avenue called police because her sister would not leave her house. The sister had left prior to police arrival.

A man on Market Street told police the last time he saw his vehicle (a black Kia Optima, TN tag) was the day before. He said that around 8 p.m., he ordered an Uber to go to dinner with his girl. Before he left, the vehicle was still parked in the meter parking spot on the road. When he returned to his home around 10:30 p.m., he realized his vehicle was gone. He said his Kia Optima had a little damage to the front driver's side bumper. The keys to the vehicle were in his possession. He said that his vehicle was not leased. He called and checked the repos around the area, but did not find his vehicle. There is no suspect information at this time. The man said he wanted to press charges. The vehicle was entered into NCIC. The next day, police located the stolen vehicle on Chestnut Street. The vehicle was found unoccupied and unlocked. Police dusted for fingerprints, but were unable to lift any. However, police located two Wendy's receipts and a credit card belonging to a man, whose address police retrieved. A-1 Towing and Recovery responded and towed the vehicle to their location on Calhoun Avenue since the owner was out of town and unable to pick up the vehicle. The vehicle was removed from NCIC as well. All items recovered from the vehicle will be turned into Property before the end of shift and the tow sheet will be turned in as well.

A disorder was reported at the Waffle House, 5466 Highway 153. Police spoke with a staff member, who said that she was on her smoke break and heard a man in the parking lot yelling at someone and hitting a dark SUV. She said she told the man to stop, and he began insulting her and then threatened to hit her. She said when she called 911 the man left the scene in a white Honda SUV with three women. She wanted a report for the company.

A woman on W. 14 Street Court told police her deceased husband's friend just got out of jail. She said he came over, and she invited him in to stay the night. She said she had a verbal argument with him and wanted him to leave. She said he did leave with no problems, but she wanted him trespassed. The man was gone prior to police arrival, so they did not get a chance to talk to him. Police told the woman to call if he came back, so police could talk to him.

A manager at Shady's Corner, 1402 Cemetery Ave., told police she observed two white males in an altercation inside the establishment. She witnessed one of the men push the other away with his feet. She said both men then fled the scene. No further description of the men was available.

An employee of Chattanooga Impound Company told police they towed a vehicle that had a tarp over it from the apartments at 3929 Manor Road, and when they removed it, they noticed two holes in the window, which appeared to be bullet holes. Police observed the two bullet holes in the window and no other damage to it. The vehicle was transported to Chattanooga Impound Company's lot.

Police observed a gold Ford Ranger pick-up truck with no operational lights (except for brake) and no tag, traveling northbound at 4500 Hixson Pike, with a ladder tied down on top. A traffic stop was initiated. Neither the driver nor the passenger were revealed to have outstanding warrants. A warning was given and the lights to the vehicle were turned on. Police had to quickly return identification and respond to a priority call.

A woman on S. Marks Avenue told police she was house sitting and around 1 a.m. she heard a creaking sound on the back deck. When she checked, after waking, she noticed a small black bag covering the rear camera. She thought it was strange and needed a report. Police checked and there was no damage in the back yard or to the house itself.

A woman on Lake Resort Drive told police her white Kia Sorento (TN tag) was broken into. She said the vehicle was made a mess of, and her Smith & Wesson 380 auto and a box of ammo (unknown amount) were stolen from the back driver's side seat, along with her wallet that had her ID, Social Security card, $3 in cash and debit card. She said she did not see any visible damage to the vehicle, but does believe she locked it. The firearm was entered into NCIC as stolen. Police do not have any suspect information.

A woman told police her mother, who lives on Igou Gap Road, had a strange man call her at about 12:45 p.m. (number he called from given to police) and was impersonating a Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputy. He referred to himself as Sgt Hughes #29131, and told the mother she had a warrant for her arrest for not appearing in court, which the woman said is not possible. At one point, the man said, "I'm going to transfer you over to someone to get some more info." At one part of the conversation, the mother had called her daughter and had her on three-way calling with the man. Once the daughter realized the call was a scam attempt, she told her mother, who was getting upset during the call, to hang up. The daughter said she called the number back and the man would answer, but then hang up, and he would get his voicemail if she called back again.



Police were called to assist at an apartment at 7255 Lee Hwy. CFD had forced entry into a home, but they were able to do so safely, effectively and without causing damage to the door or its frame. Due to them opening the door, police were not able to lock the door without a key. Police were unsuccessful in reaching maintenance, and the leasing office was closed, so the door was left closed and unlocked. The apartment is vacant at this time. CFD determined that the fire alarm going off inside was just malfunctioning.

An employee at WestRock, 3800 Tag Dr., told police a truck driver who was dropping off a shipping load accidentally damaged the water suppression shed when leaving. Police spoke with the truck driver, who confirmed this incident. Police ensured both were left with a complaint number.

An employee at Tobacco Outlet, 3627 Cummings Hwy., told police a white male was playing around with an old disconnected air conditioning unit on the side of the building. The employee said this is a local homeless man and she had told him to leave. She said he ran across the street waving his hands and swearing. Police spoke with the man in the Walmart parking lot and identified him. He was told not to return to the property per management. EMS responded and accessed the man's overall condition. He left the area on foot without further incident.

A man told police his RV was parked in the Walmart parking lot at 3550 Cummings Hwy., and someone had stolen his generator. He said he placed the generator under the rear of the RV to keep it out of the rain, and when he woke up it was gone. At this time Walmart does not have anyone to review video surveillance in the area. Officers will contact Walmart after 10 a.m. to review any surveillance. The generator is a Predator 3500 valued at approximately $400.