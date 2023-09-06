Blasingim Pleads Guilty To Murder Of Bradley County Woman Found In Field; Gets 19 Years

Just over two years ago, on Aug. 5, 2021, the body of 32-year-old Carissa Hamby was discovered in a field on Lower River Road in Bradley County.

An extensive investigation into the death of Ms. Hamby was conducted by the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation revealed the cause of her death was blunt force trauma to the head. Further evidence linked Billy Blasingim as being responsible for the death of Ms. Hamby.



Blasingim was arrested by the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office on a grand jury indictment for first-degree murder on April 22, 2022.



On Tuesday, Blasingim pled guilty to second-degree murder in Criminal Court. He faces a 19-year prison sentence with the Tennessee Department of Corrections.

