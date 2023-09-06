False Report Called In Saying There Was Active Shooter At Soddy Daisy High

The Sheriff's Office is investigating a false report of an active shooter at Soddy Daisy High School.

Officials said, "On Wednesday at approximately 11:30 a.m., a threat was called in to the Soddy Daisy Police Department advising there was an active shooter at Soddy Daisy High School.

"Soddy Daisy Police Department personnel immediately responded as did the HCSO School Resource Deputy assigned to the school.

"Upon arrival and further investigation, the threat was determined to be false. Due to the nature and seriousness of the incident, law enforcement personnel treated the threat as legitimate until it was determined to be false.

"Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Services, in conjunction with the School Resource Deputy Unit, are investigating the threat.

"Once again, this threat was determined to be false and no students were injured."

School had resumed by 1 p.m.

