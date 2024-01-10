Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Man Says Semitruck Driver Threw Bottle Of Urine At His Car; Woman Thinks Her Mother's Caregiver Is Stealing Money From Her

  • Wednesday, January 10, 2024

A man told police that a man with long dreads attempted to merge closely in front of him at 700 I-75 SB, so he blew his horn. He said the driver then pulled up beside him and threw a bottle of urine at his truck. He described the truck as a white 18-wheeler with the writing "Berellie Aluminum" on the side. He gave police the trailer number. He said the truck then continued down I-75 SB.

* * *

Police responded to reports of two people (with a table set up for a presentation) soliciting at 800 Broad St. The couple told police they were from Heifer International, raising awareness for animals. Police asked the man if he had a city permit to solicit in the area and he said he believed his contact with the organization obtained one. The man agreed to discontinue soliciting until he can verify they have a permit or can obtain one.

* * *

A man on Garrett Drive showed police paperwork saying that he was the executor of the estate of the residence there. He said his sister had taken items from the house without notifying him. The paperwork states all property has monetary value and will remain at the residence. The man said he is going to make a list of the property removed. He said he needed it documented that his sister was taking items.

* * *

An anonymous caller stated there is a white male in a black Chevrolet Silverado parked in front of the ATM in the Target parking lot at 1816 Gunbarrel Road. The anonymous caller said she felt like he was watching her. Police spoke with the driver and identified him. He had a laptop sitting in his lap with his work stuff pulled up. He said he works in sales and he had parked in the shade to finish up paperwork.

* * *

A man told police someone busted a window on his Ford F150 (TN tag) while he was parked on the street in front of Astec Industries at 800 Manufacturers Road. He said the person stole an Amazon Alexa 5 from the vehicle. Police observed the rear driver's side window was shattered. There is no suspect information.

* * *

A man told police his son was driving on Bagwell Avenue and turned in front of a silver Malibu driven by a black male who was speeding down the road. He said his son flicked off the driver before turning into his driveway. He said the man then told his son, "I know where you live." The man wanted to report the incident and made known that he owned a gun.

* * *

A Mercedes-Benz employee at 6038 International Dr. told police there were two men trying to "hot wire" a vehicle from their property. Police approached the two men and one of them said that he received permission from an employee to pick up his vehicle. The employee denied that happening. The employee said that management needed them to come back during business hours to retrieve the vehicle. The man provided proof of ownership and said he would come back in the morning.

* * *

While on patrol, police observed a white Nissan Rogue traveling southbound on Talley Road with a tag light out and extremely dark tint. The officer waited to get to a safe place to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle and did so in the 500 block of Hemphill Avenue by activating his patrol vehicle's emergency equipment. The Nissan Rogue then slowed down and rolled to a stop on Rogers Road before taking off southbound on Talley Road, evading police. Officers drove through the area of the registered address of the vehicle in an attempt to locate it, but to no avail.

* * *

An employee at Silhouettes Bikini Sports Bar and Grill, 1401 E. 23rd St., told police there was a dancer who refused to leave the building per the request of management. The employee only knew the dancer by their first name, which was "Alexia.: When police arrived, "Alexia" was leaving the building without any incident.

* * *

A woman on Vine Street told police that both passenger side windows of her vehicle were broken and her purse and wallet were stolen, along with a backpack. She did not know who broke into her vehicle, but said that $420 in cash was in the wallet, along with her Social Security card and Georgia drivers license. She was unsure what else had been taken from the vehicle.

* * *

A man on Ocoee Street told police that his 18-foot flatbed trailer was stolen sometime late the night before, or early this morning. He said the trailer was hauling garage door panels, and had a black toolbox on the front. He said at the time, the trailer did not have a tag and he could provide police with the VIN# at a later time. He said nearby businesses have several cameras pointed towards the street where the trailer was parked, and he would speak with those businesses about reviewing camera footage. He called back later with the VIN# and also provided police with a picture of the trailer that will be added to the investigative documents. The trailer was entered into NCIC as stolen.

* * *

A security officer employed by EPB told police an EPB employee occupying an EPB work van observed a white homeless man attempt to gain entry to his van, unsuccessfully, while he was inside of it. The security officer said another employee called her that morning to report a theft from his vehicle. He was parked in EPB's parking lot the day before, and between the hours of 1-6 p.m., someone gained access to his vehicle, stealing a pair of sunglasses and the owner's manual to his vehicle. He also said that the contents of both storage compartments in his vehicle were emptied and scattered. The security officer said that she does not wish to prosecute unless there are other victims. The suspicious white male has not been located or identified at this time; however, photos of this man were given to police.

* * *

A man on Cherokee Boulevard told police that Amazon confirmed a delivery of a NuWave table top stove and a Paulato couch cover to his residence; however, they were not there when he went to retrieve them. The stove is valued at $100 and the couch cover at $214. There is no suspect information.

* * *

Police responded to 4404 Norcross Road for an alleged road rage incident. A woman and her friend told police that a newer white Jeep Grand Cherokee pulled off a side street in front of them. The woman said she honked at the unknown driver. She said after she honked at them, they tried running her off the road. She said she pulled into a parking lot at Norcross Road and Ely Road. The Jeep continued and did not stop. The woman said she got no other information for the Jeep.

* * *

A woman on Standifer Gap Road told police she has power of attorney over her mother, who currently resides in Martin Boyd Christian Home assisted living facility. She said she and her mother share a bank account, and she noticed some charges that her mother did not authorize on their bank statement. She said that she believes one of her mother's caregivers is behind the fraudulent charges, but she isn't completely sure. The woman said that she has contacted Regions in regards to those fraudulent charges.

Latest Headlines
Police Blotter: Man Says Semitruck Driver Threw Bottle Of Urine At His Car; Woman Thinks Her Mother's Caregiver Is Stealing Money From Her
  • Breaking News
  • 1/10/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 1/10/2024
TSWA Names Three From Sale Creek, Signal Mountain And Cleveland To 2023 All-State Volleyball Teams
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/10/2024
Red Bank Overwhelms East Hamilton, 82-46, Bonner Scores 24 In Win
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/10/2024
Walker Valley Girls Edge Silverdale In OT, 55-53
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/9/2024
UTC Women Host Mercer In SoCon Opener
  • Sports
  • 1/9/2024
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Man Says Semitruck Driver Threw Bottle Of Urine At His Car; Woman Thinks Her Mother's Caregiver Is Stealing Money From Her
  • 1/10/2024

A man told police that a man with long dreads attempted to merge closely in front of him at 700 I-75 SB, so he blew his horn. He said the driver then pulled up beside him and threw a bottle of ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/10/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AUSTIN, ALEXIS DANIELLE 3804 ARROR ROCK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge DISORDERLY ... more

Heavy Rain Closes Davidson Road In East Brainerd
  • 1/9/2024

Davidson Road is currently closed near the intersection of Gunbarrel Road due to flooding on South Chickamauga Creek and Mackey Branch, city officials said Tuesday night. The automatic gates ... more

Breaking News
CPD Arrests Violent Recidivist
CPD Arrests Violent Recidivist
  • 1/9/2024
Blackburn Bill Would Make Blocking Roadways A Federal Crime
  • 1/9/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/9/2024
Planning Commission Nixes Idea Of Motorcross Track At Ooltewah Farm
  • 1/8/2024
U.S. Justice Department In Georgia Case Says "Gender Dysphoria" Is A Protected Disability
  • 1/8/2024
Opinion
Turn The "Field Of Schemes" Into The "Field Of Dreams"
  • 1/9/2024
Cut Our Losses On The Stadium
  • 1/8/2024
Popcorn, Peanuts And Crackerjacks - Take Me Out To The Ballgame
  • 1/9/2024
Booker T. Washington, The Appeaser?
  • 1/8/2024
Actions At Traffic Stop Should Disqualify Marie Mott For Political Office
  • 1/8/2024
Sports
Vols Football Finishes #17 In Both Polls
Vols Football Finishes #17 In Both Polls
  • 1/9/2024
Lady Vols Come Back From 17 Down To Win By 18 Over Kentucky
  • 1/7/2024
Dan Fleser: Vols Put Together "Complete Game" Against Ole Miss
Dan Fleser: Vols Put Together "Complete Game" Against Ole Miss
  • 1/7/2024
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 1/30/2024
UTC Women Host Mercer In SoCon Opener
  • 1/9/2024
Happenings
Hixson Lions Club Makes Donation For Law Enforcement Appreciation Day In Tennessee
Hixson Lions Club Makes Donation For Law Enforcement Appreciation Day In Tennessee
  • 1/9/2024
Cemetery Cleanup Set For Jan. 16-19
  • 1/9/2024
Did You Know? Optimist Or Pessimist
Did You Know? Optimist Or Pessimist
  • 1/10/2024
Chattanooga Zoo And Pop-Up Project Close Asian Lantern Festival With Special Performance
Chattanooga Zoo And Pop-Up Project Close Asian Lantern Festival With Special Performance
  • 1/8/2024
Houston Museum 50th Anniversary Antiques Show And Sale Is Feb. 16-18
  • 1/8/2024
Entertainment
Owner Of US-101 Radio Station In Chattanooga Files Bankruptcy
  • 1/8/2024
Marcia Ball Performs Live In Chattanooga Feb. 20
  • 1/8/2024
Best of Grizzard- Sobriety Hints
Best of Grizzard- Sobriety Hints
  • 1/9/2024
Lookout Wild Film Festival Gets Underway Thursday
  • 1/7/2024
Samantha Fish And Jesse Dayton Play At Barrelhouse Ballroom Feb. 25
  • 1/6/2024
Opinion
Turn The "Field Of Schemes" Into The "Field Of Dreams"
  • 1/9/2024
Cut Our Losses On The Stadium
  • 1/8/2024
Popcorn, Peanuts And Crackerjacks - Take Me Out To The Ballgame
  • 1/9/2024
Dining
Gondolier Pizza On Lee Highway Has New Owners
  • 1/4/2024
Totto Sushi And Grill Brings Back All You Can Eat Sushi And Hot Bar For Lunchtime
Totto Sushi And Grill Brings Back All You Can Eat Sushi And Hot Bar For Lunchtime
  • 1/2/2024
Jacob Myers On The River Restaurant In Dayton Closes After Operating Nearly 25 Years
  • 12/22/2023
Business/Government
Hamilton County 9-1-1 Celebrates 15th Anniversary Of Unification
  • 1/9/2024
Sams Sworn In As Dalton Mayor, Goodlett As Mayor Pro Tem
Sams Sworn In As Dalton Mayor, Goodlett As Mayor Pro Tem
  • 1/9/2024
Family Dispute Is Resolved Peacefully - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 1/9/2024
Real Estate
Kadi Brown: 5 Tasks Every Homeowner Should Do In January
Kadi Brown: 5 Tasks Every Homeowner Should Do In January
  • 1/4/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Dec. 28-Jan. 3
  • 1/4/2024
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For December
  • 1/3/2024
Student Scene
UTC's Probasco Distinguished Chair of Free Enterprise To Host J. Brandon Bolen In First Educational Event Of 2024
UTC's Probasco Distinguished Chair of Free Enterprise To Host J. Brandon Bolen In First Educational Event Of 2024
  • 1/9/2024
Pannell To Lead Communications For Dalton Schools
Pannell To Lead Communications For Dalton Schools
  • 1/9/2024
UTC’s Institute Of Contemporary Art To Host Artist Becky Suss And Pulitzer Prize Finalist Ann Patchett
UTC’s Institute Of Contemporary Art To Host Artist Becky Suss And Pulitzer Prize Finalist Ann Patchett
  • 1/8/2024
Living Well
Legacy Senior Living Announces Stacey Swinney As Regional Director Of Operations
Legacy Senior Living Announces Stacey Swinney As Regional Director Of Operations
  • 1/9/2024
Bridging Gaps And Building Bridges: Insights On Whole Health In Chattanooga
Bridging Gaps And Building Bridges: Insights On Whole Health In Chattanooga
  • 1/9/2024
VCSG’s Pullen Cancer Center Opens Friday On South Broad Street
VCSG’s Pullen Cancer Center Opens Friday On South Broad Street
  • 1/9/2024
Memories
Politics Of Yellow Fever Exhibition Opens At Library Jan. 9
  • 1/9/2024
Earl Freudenberg: Gus Chamberlain - Colorful Radio Broadcaster
  • 1/2/2024
CAHA January Program Highlights 100th Anniversary Of Chattanooga Theatre Centre
  • 1/2/2024
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: One More Sit
White Oak Mountain Ranger: One More Sit
  • 1/8/2024
TWRA Commission Set For 1-Day Meeting At Dyersburg
  • 1/8/2024
Free Entrance To Point Park Jan. 15; Volunteers Needed For Dr. MLK, Jr. Day Of Service
  • 1/5/2024
Travel
Jazzed Up February At Huntsville Botanical Garden Pairs Symphony Of Flavors And Soulful Melodies
  • 1/9/2024
Sandhill Crane Festival Set For Jan. 13-14
  • 1/8/2024
John Shearer: Visiting A New Campus On Annual North Carolina Trip
  • 1/4/2024
Church
Community SING Is Jan. 18 At St. Francis Of Assisi Episcopal Church
Community SING Is Jan. 18 At St. Francis Of Assisi Episcopal Church
  • 1/9/2024
Dr. Jada Daves To Speak At SCWN Marketplace Luncheon Jan. 25; Author Nita Tin To Conduct Book Signing
Dr. Jada Daves To Speak At SCWN Marketplace Luncheon Jan. 25; Author Nita Tin To Conduct Book Signing
  • 1/8/2024
Bryan College Presents “United At Bryan” With Concert By Passion City Church Feb. 9
Bryan College Presents “United At Bryan” With Concert By Passion City Church Feb. 9
  • 1/8/2024
Obituaries
Ricky Robinson Jr.
Ricky Robinson Jr.
  • 1/9/2024
Mary Elizabeth Miller
Mary Elizabeth Miller
  • 1/9/2024
Gerri Fayne Mayo
Gerri Fayne Mayo
  • 1/9/2024
Area Obituaries
Gibson, Ella "Ruth" (South Pittsburg)
Gibson, Ella "Ruth" (South Pittsburg)
  • 1/9/2024
Livesay, David Neal (Fort Oglethorpe)
Livesay, David Neal (Fort Oglethorpe)
  • 1/9/2024
Garcia, Senora Mary Lou Ernistine Ramos (Dalton)
Garcia, Senora Mary Lou Ernistine Ramos (Dalton)
  • 1/9/2024