Police Blotter: Man Says Semitruck Driver Threw Bottle Of Urine At His Car; Woman Thinks Her Mother's Caregiver Is Stealing Money From Her

A man told police that a man with long dreads attempted to merge closely in front of him at 700 I-75 SB, so he blew his horn. He said the driver then pulled up beside him and threw a bottle of urine at his truck. He described the truck as a white 18-wheeler with the writing "Berellie Aluminum" on the side. He gave police the trailer number. He said the truck then continued down I-75 SB.



* * *

Police responded to reports of two people (with a table set up for a presentation) soliciting at 800 Broad St. The couple told police they were from Heifer International, raising awareness for animals. Police asked the man if he had a city permit to solicit in the area and he said he believed his contact with the organization obtained one. The man agreed to discontinue soliciting until he can verify they have a permit or can obtain one.



* * *

A man on Garrett Drive showed police paperwork saying that he was the executor of the estate of the residence there. He said his sister had taken items from the house without notifying him. The paperwork states all property has monetary value and will remain at the residence. The man said he is going to make a list of the property removed. He said he needed it documented that his sister was taking items.

* * *

An anonymous caller stated there is a white male in a black Chevrolet Silverado parked in front of the ATM in the Target parking lot at 1816 Gunbarrel Road. The anonymous caller said she felt like he was watching her. Police spoke with the driver and identified him. He had a laptop sitting in his lap with his work stuff pulled up. He said he works in sales and he had parked in the shade to finish up paperwork.



* * *

A man told police someone busted a window on his Ford F150 (TN tag) while he was parked on the street in front of Astec Industries at 800 Manufacturers Road. He said the person stole an Amazon Alexa 5 from the vehicle. Police observed the rear driver's side window was shattered. There is no suspect information.

* * *

A man told police his son was driving on Bagwell Avenue and turned in front of a silver Malibu driven by a black male who was speeding down the road. He said his son flicked off the driver before turning into his driveway. He said the man then told his son, "I know where you live." The man wanted to report the incident and made known that he owned a gun.

* * *

A Mercedes-Benz employee at 6038 International Dr. told police there were two men trying to "hot wire" a vehicle from their property. Police approached the two men and one of them said that he received permission from an employee to pick up his vehicle. The employee denied that happening. The employee said that management needed them to come back during business hours to retrieve the vehicle. The man provided proof of ownership and said he would come back in the morning.

* * *

While on patrol, police observed a white Nissan Rogue traveling southbound on Talley Road with a tag light out and extremely dark tint. The officer waited to get to a safe place to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle and did so in the 500 block of Hemphill Avenue by activating his patrol vehicle's emergency equipment. The Nissan Rogue then slowed down and rolled to a stop on Rogers Road before taking off southbound on Talley Road, evading police. Officers drove through the area of the registered address of the vehicle in an attempt to locate it, but to no avail.

* * *

An employee at Silhouettes Bikini Sports Bar and Grill, 1401 E. 23rd St., told police there was a dancer who refused to leave the building per the request of management. The employee only knew the dancer by their first name, which was "Alexia.: When police arrived, "Alexia" was leaving the building without any incident.

* * *

A woman on Vine Street told police that both passenger side windows of her vehicle were broken and her purse and wallet were stolen, along with a backpack. She did not know who broke into her vehicle, but said that $420 in cash was in the wallet, along with her Social Security card and Georgia drivers license. She was unsure what else had been taken from the vehicle.

* * *



A man on Ocoee Street told police that his 18-foot flatbed trailer was stolen sometime late the night before, or early this morning. He said the trailer was hauling garage door panels, and had a black toolbox on the front. He said at the time, the trailer did not have a tag and he could provide police with the VIN# at a later time. He said nearby businesses have several cameras pointed towards the street where the trailer was parked, and he would speak with those businesses about reviewing camera footage. He called back later with the VIN# and also provided police with a picture of the trailer that will be added to the investigative documents. The trailer was entered into NCIC as stolen.

* * *

A security officer employed by EPB told police an EPB employee occupying an EPB work van observed a white homeless man attempt to gain entry to his van, unsuccessfully, while he was inside of it. The security officer said another employee called her that morning to report a theft from his vehicle. He was parked in EPB's parking lot the day before, and between the hours of 1-6 p.m., someone gained access to his vehicle, stealing a pair of sunglasses and the owner's manual to his vehicle. He also said that the contents of both storage compartments in his vehicle were emptied and scattered. The security officer said that she does not wish to prosecute unless there are other victims. The suspicious white male has not been located or identified at this time; however, photos of this man were given to police.

* * *



A man on Cherokee Boulevard told police that Amazon confirmed a delivery of a NuWave table top stove and a Paulato couch cover to his residence; however, they were not there when he went to retrieve them. The stove is valued at $100 and the couch cover at $214. There is no suspect information.

* * *

Police responded to 4404 Norcross Road for an alleged road rage incident. A woman and her friend told police that a newer white Jeep Grand Cherokee pulled off a side street in front of them. The woman said she honked at the unknown driver. She said after she honked at them, they tried running her off the road. She said she pulled into a parking lot at Norcross Road and Ely Road. The Jeep continued and did not stop. The woman said she got no other information for the Jeep.

* * *

A woman on Standifer Gap Road told police she has power of attorney over her mother, who currently resides in Martin Boyd Christian Home assisted living facility. She said she and her mother share a bank account, and she noticed some charges that her mother did not authorize on their bank statement. She said that she believes one of her mother's caregivers is behind the fraudulent charges, but she isn't completely sure. The woman said that she has contacted Regions in regards to those fraudulent charges.