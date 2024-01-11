Police Blotter: Woman Thinks She Sees A Hit And Run On Cummings Highway; Kids Notice Dad’s Car Has Dented Bumper

A woman called police and said she believed a hit and run had occurred at 3222 Cummings Hwy. She said she saw a silver Honda Civic with Georgia tags and the front bumper hanging off in the roadway. She also saw a black sedan in front of the Honda Civic that may have been involved. She was traveling west approaching Tiftonia when she observed the vehicles. Police checked the area on a previous call of an accident and didn’t find anything.

* * *

Police were sent to E. Main Street for a disorder, but the reporting person had already left. The reporting person said a woman was there with warrants. Police spoke to the woman with supposed warrants, but none were found for her. She was released.

* * *

A woman told police she had broken down on S. Germantown Road and a vehicle had come by and sideswiped her car. An officer was able to help move her vehicle off the roadway and she said she didn’t need a crash report for the damage.

* * *

A man on Rossville Boulevard told police he had pain in his belly, but it was from an old injury. He refused police assistance and said if he felt that the pain was increasing, he would call back.

* * *

Police responded to a residential alarm on Hourglass Point. A woman had called in reporting that her home alarm system had gone off, showing a breach at her back/kitchen door. Officers first checked the residence and premises, and found no evidence of any illegal activity, and all the doors appeared closed and locked. An officer spoke with the woman who said she had some issues in the past year or so, starting with an attempted break in last February. She also described an issue with an inverted drone that had been flying on her property and taking pictures inside her windows, which she had raised as an issue with the HOA. The woman said she also had a bullet come through her wall in the stairwell, but she had since had the damage repaired. After checking the premises again for the woman, no damage to her property or other signs of illegal activity were found.

* * *

An employee with Airport Police was doing routine checks around the perimeter and found a vehicle on the side of the road, while still partially in the roadway. An officer arrived and found the 1999 Ford Ranger was unoccupied with the driver door unlocked and the passenger door window rolled down. Don Yates Wrecker Service arrived and retrieved the truck.

* * *

Police responded to a suspicious person on Wilder Street. A man told police he observed a tent that was a potential homeless camp on his property. The officer checked GCIS maps and it showed that the easement was owned by the man. Police spoke with a man who was in the camp and he said he had permission by Pruitt Powder Coating to camp there. Police explained that he would need to back up to be on their property and he agreed and worked to move his stuff. Police spoke with the owner of Pruitt Powder Coating who confirmed that they gave permission to be on their property.

* * *

Police were asked to do a wellness check at a residence on Arlena Circle. When police arrived, all doors were locked and the windows were covered. The mailbox was full of mail. No one responded to the door.

* * *

A woman on Mountain Creek Road told police there had been a man walking around her apartment building. She had seen the man around a week earlier and he had been hanging around her front door, but walked away, staring at her when she approached the building. The woman said she didn’t believe he lived there. She had seen him again that night and was concerned that he had returned. She couldn’t tell what race the man was, but he was wearing all dark clothing and a face mask. Police checked the area; however, it appeared that the man had already left.

* * *

A man called police and said his kids noticed the rear bumper on his vehicle had been cracked and dented. He had been at Target at 5579 Highway 153 the evening before, for about 30 minutes, and that is the only place the damage could have occurred. There was no estimate for repairs.