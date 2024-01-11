Hamilton County Schools, Cleveland City Schools Closed Friday Due To Severe Weather

Hamilton County Schools will be closed on Friday due to the approach of a potentially severe storm system.

School officials said, "This system is predicted to have sustained winds of 30 miles per hour with gusts of 55 miles per hour along with heavy rain, and it is expected to move through our area from mid-morning through the times of dismissal.

"This decision is being made out of an abundance of caution to keep high-profile buses and student drivers off the roads during forecasted hazardous conditions.

"SACC will be closed. Twelve-month employees will work half a day and dismiss at noon. A decision on athletics will be made by noon."

Cleveland City Schools announced they will be closed Friday in light of forecasted severe weather.



Officials said, "With the safety of our students and staff as our top priority, Cleveland City Schools will be closed on Friday, Jan. 12, due to the heightened risk of severe weather. The anticipated high winds make it unsafe for our school buses to operate on the roads.



"Considering the safety concerns for our school buses and the potential dangers associated with such weather, it is in the best interest of everyone to keep the schools closed on this day. This extends to the cancellation of all care services, including the YMCA.



"We understand the potential inconvenience and appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we prioritize everyone's safety."