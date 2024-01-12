Police Blotter: Woman Driving Wrong Way On I-75 Is Lost; Homeless Woman Tries To Camp Inside Business

Police received several reports of a vehicle traveling north on I-75 in the southbound lanes. Police were quickly dispatched to the area in an attempt to intercept the vehicle and prevent an accident. Officers were able to stop the vehicle. Officers spoke with the driver who appeared lost. She didn’t exhibit any signs of intoxication, impairment or medical condition and it appeared it was an honest mistake. Police determined that for the woman’s safety and safety of others it was best to transport her to her residence and parked her car at Sportsman's Warehouse where it was locked and secured. The woman was transported to her residence.

Police observed a silver Nissan sedan that continued to drive past their location. The sedan had what appeared to be illegal tint. Police stopped the vehicle for tint violation and made contact with the driver, who said he lived near the address the federal agents were at, and according the agents, they believed he may be tied into the case they were working. The man was given a verbal warning for his tint.

A man on Calhoun Avenue told police someone had stolen his Stihl brand leaf blower out of his yard. The leaf blower is estimated to be around $700. There is no suspect information and the man did not have the serial number then. The man will prosecute for the theft.

Two employees of the Prime Storage facility, 816 Mountain Creek Road, told police a woman who rented space there had a Tracker 300 ATV, worth $5,000, on a trailer in the very back parking spot. Sometime overnight, someone cut through the fence at Prime Storage, unhooked the ATV from the trailer it was on, cut the ratchet strap attached to it, cut the boot off of the ATV tire and then somehow exited the facility with the ATV. The keys were not with the ATV. There are no cameras on the back side of the building. The ATV was entered into NCIC as stolen NIC/V365639387. There is no suspect information.

A woman told police she was sitting a red light South Central Avenue when her vehicle was struck by a white van. She said the white van took off going south on 23rd Street, but she was unable to get a tag from the vehicle. The woman said she could drive her vehicle and did not need a tow. Tracy also did not need EMS.

A woman on Emma Kate Drive told police someone was hitting her door for the past three days between 3-3:15 p.m. Police didn't observe any kick marks or damage to her front door. The woman said she needed a report in order for Chattanooga Housing Authority to observe camera footage.

A man on 6th Avenue told police there was a black male that took his gray bicycle (cost of $100) at 8:30 a.m. that day. He said this man has been around his house before trying to get some of his stuff. He said he does want to press charges if this man is found.

A woman on Marylin Lane told police she was having car trouble and the her car ignited into flames. Police observed the front end of Ms. Hill's vehicle on fire. CFD responded and control the fire. No further.

Police responded to a possible disorder with a weapon on Walden Avenue. The caller said a man and woman were out arguing and the man possibly have a knife or a gun. Police arrived and spoke with the occupants at the address. A man told police, "My homeboy and girlfriend were arguing; however, they are gone." While en route officers saw a black SUV leaving the area. The officer asked the man if he knew what direction they went and he said no.

A man who works maintenance for ICCM World Ministries at 5746 Marlin Road told police a homeless woman had attempted to camp inside the building. He said the woman needed to be trespassed from the location. Police spoke with the woman and explained she was no longer allowed on the property and if she came back, she would be charged with trespassing.