Medical Center Closures And Delays For Wednesday

Erlanger Medical Center announced these closures and delays for Wednesday:

Closed

- Erlanger Cardiology – Dayton, Cleveland, Sequatchie (all patients being rescheduled at other locations)

Normal Schedule



- Erlanger Radiation Oncology

- Erlanger Physical Therapy

- Erlanger Orthopaedics

- eKids

- Children’s Kennedy Outpatient Center

- Children’s Hematology/Oncology

Erlanger East Surgery is delayed one hour. First cases will be at 8 a.m.

All other locations are delayed opening until 9 a.m. including Erlanger Medical Group location in Bledsoe and EWCH unless specified above.

Children’s Multidisciplinary Clinic is on a two-hour delay.

All services at the Nashville and Alvin C. York VA Medical Centers will be operational Wednesday, except for mental health and primary care. VA Video Connect and telehealth appointments scheduled for Wednesday will proceed as planned.

All other VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System outpatient clinics are closed on Wednesday.

Veterans who have an appointment impacted by a clinic closure will have their appointment rescheduled or converted to a telehealth appointment.

Veterans with questions should contact their provider via secure messaging on MyHealtheVet.