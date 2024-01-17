Police Blotter: Woman Finds Note And Bullet Someone Left At Her House; People Keep Prank Calling Pizza Restaurant

A woman on E. 44th Street told police when she got home, she found a note that said someone named Tray owed the person money. She said there was a bullet with the note. The bullet appeared to a be some kind of rifle round that someone had taken out of the shell casing. The woman said she had lived there for a while and didn’t know anyone named Tray.

* * *

An officer conducted a traffic stop on a Honda Civic at E. 18th Street and Watauga Street. The driver was given verbal warnings for not making a complete stop at the stop sign on Foust Street and S. Hickory Street, not wearing a seatbelt, and not providing proof of insurance.

* * *

Officers conducted a wellness check on a woman on S. Crest Road, per her friend’s request. They arrived and spoke with a man and a woman. The woman said her friend called on her behalf because the man was drunk and acting unusual. Officers spoke with the woman and she said everything was okay and that if she needed police she would call back.

* * *

Police were called to Fairfield Inn and Suites at 40 Starview Lane where an intoxicated woman was staying in room 221. Police arrived and spoke with a woman who said her mother was drunk and verbally arguing with her and her father and wouldn’t go to sleep. Police spoke to the mother who said she would relax for the night and go to bed. There were no signs of any physical altercation.

* * *

People were involved in a verbal altercation on N. St. Marks Avenue. Police spoke with them and they agreed to separate and go to bed.

* * *

Two women on E. Brained Road were involved in a heated argument. The women were separated by police and one left the residence.

* * *

Police received a report a report of suspicious activity on Nelson Road. An officer was able to speak with the reporting person on the phone, and she said she left her residence, went to the Brainerd Walmart, then to the Sam’s Club gas station in the 6100 block of Lee Hwy. When getting gas, she discovered someone had placed an AirTag tracking chip in the fuel filler door of her vehicle. She did notice the door to the fuel cap was slightly ajar when she got out of her vehicle at the gas station. While at her residence, her vehicle was kept in a locked garage and she had not had anyone attempting to follow or harass her. She requested the incident be documented in the event she found that someone was attempting to follow her.

* * *

The manager for CiCi’s Pizza at 2288 Gunbarrel Road told police he believed former patrons of the restaurant were prank calling the restaurant with To Go orders, however, they would hang up before completing the order and then call back to do it all over again. The manager said they called about 10 times in 30 minutes or so. An officer attempted to call the number that was calling the store and spoke with a woman who claimed she knew nothing about the issue. The officer informed them that if they were, to stop or it could be deemed harassing.