Chimney Fire Damages Champion Road Triplex

  • Saturday, January 20, 2024
photo by Patrick Kellam, Highway 58 VFD

A triplex was damaged after a chimney fire in the Highway 58 area on Saturday afternoon.

The homeowner called 911 reporting the fire. At 2 p.m., the Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded to 6014 Champion Road.

The first engine arrived on the scene reporting an active residential fire. Highway 58 immediately requested a mutual aid response for additional manpower. Chattanooga Fire Department and Tri-Community VFD responded to the scene.

Highway 58 VFD officials reported the fire started in the front of one side of a tri-plex residence. Crews made an aggressive attack and contained the fire to the living room and attic of one unit.

Two residents were displaced.  Damages are unknown at this time. No injuries were reported, but Hamilton County EMS was on the scene for potential injuries to firefighters.

Bradley County Fire Rescue stood by at Highway 58’s Station 2 for any future emergency calls.


photo by Patrick Kellam, Highway 58 VFD
