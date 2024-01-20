Latest Headlines

Woman Suffers Burns As Candle In Bathroom Causes Fire At Mountain Creek Apartment

  • Saturday, January 20, 2024
photo by CFD

A woman suffered burns following an apparent mishap with a candle that sparked an apartment fire on Mountain Creek Road on Saturday night.

At 5:50 p.m., Chattanooga Fire Department Red Shift companies responded to the Alpine Villas Apartments after a resident in the complex called 911 asking for help.

Quint 17 found the victim with injuries and she was quickly placed into an ambulance and transported to the hospital by Hamilton County EMS.

Q17 then went into her apartment and found a fully involved bathroom fire. Firefighters made a quick attack, knocking flames down quickly and preventing the fire from spreading to the other three apartments in the building.

Police officers helped evacuate residents in the other units while CFD personnel worked. The fire was under control in minutes and then crews checked for extension.

There was moderate damage to the victim’s apartment.

According to investigators, it appears that a candle burning in the bathroom caused the fire.

Fire officials said, "Please use caution with candles and keep anything that can burn away from them."

Quint 17, Engine 12, Engine 22, Quint 16, Ladder 19, Squad 19, Squad 1, Battalion 1, and Battalion 3 were on the scene, along with EMS and CPD. 


 

