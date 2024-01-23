Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BALES, MARTHA JEANETTE
4030 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101709
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BEGANOVIC, EMA
1787 CANNONDALE LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BIRT, COREY DEWON
2911 MORGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EVADING ARREST
BISKNER, DAVID LEE
715 INDIAN AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BOSTICK, STEPHANI G
108 OYLER LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BOYD, VANDOLYN ALEXIA
12 09 FGUNBARREL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
DOMINGO, MARICELA
8452 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMINGUEZ, CLARA MARIE
157 BELTZ LN DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DOUGLAS, ANTHONY TREAVON
3814 JUANDALE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 374062740
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FERGUSON, CAROLYNN DIANNE
6775 HICKORY VALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
FLERL, AMANDA LEANN
907 WESLEY DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FOSTER, ANTHONY CORNELIUS
1607 E 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FRANCISCO FELIPE, MINOR
1713 E 28TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GIDEON, BRANDON RAY
100 HAMILTON DRIVE CHICKAMAGUA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARDIN, JENNIFER ANNETTE
2970 SALEM RD MINERAL BLUFF, 30559
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JOHNSON, HENRY CHRISTOPHER
1818 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
JONES, ROBERT ONEAL
4030 Dorris St Chattanooga, 374101709
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEFFEW, ADRIAN MITCHELL
10528 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
MAROUF, NAJI SALEH
1914 TARA PL DALTON, 30720
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MCDANIEL, DAVID DEWAYNE
904 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063142
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
MOORE, CHARLES THOMAS
7613 CLEARWATER RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
NEWMAN, LUKE OLIVER
5720 SCOUT DR NASHVILLE, 37211
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RAMIREZ JACOBO, WUILMAR BALDINO
4011 HOOKER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
RODRIGUEZ, ALANNA MICHELLE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
ROGERS, JAMES L
443 FIREFLY TRAIL HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SCHONEBERGER, SETH MICHAEL
108 OYLER LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SELLERS, PATRICIA
10035 SHAGBARK TR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SHELBY, JOSHUA LYNN
10718 WORLEY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SIMS, ALEC C
7617 CECELIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
STAGGS, MICHELLE
5001 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
TAYLOR, MICHELLE RENEE
4630 JERSEY PIKE/HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374163148
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
VERDIC, FRANKIE NMN
4019 BENTWOOD COVE DRIVE APISON, 373027555
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
WATT, CHRISTOPHER CHARLES
2603 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WILKEY, ALFRED VERNON
330 MEMPHIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37379
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESA
WITT, CHASE JEFFREY
2885 VISTA DRIVE NW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
Here are the mug shots:
|BEGANOVIC, EMA
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/01/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2024
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|BIRT, COREY DEWON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/31/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- EVADING ARREST
|
|BISKNER, DAVID LEE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/27/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BOSTICK, STEPHANI G
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/23/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BOYD, VANDOLYN ALEXIA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/30/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|DOMINGUEZ, CLARA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/05/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|DOUGLAS, ANTHONY TREAVON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/14/2004
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|FERGUSON, CAROLYNN DIANNE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/27/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2024
Charge(s):
|
|FLERL, AMANDA LEANN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/26/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
|
|FRANCISCO FELIPE, MINOR
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/15/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GIDEON, BRANDON RAY
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/18/1981
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HARDIN, JENNIFER ANNETTE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/05/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|JOHNSON, HENRY CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 02/22/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
|
|LEFFEW, ADRIAN MITCHELL
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 03/30/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
|
|MAROUF, NAJI SALEH
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/04/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MOORE, CHARLES THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/28/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2024
Charge(s):
|
|NEWMAN, LUKE OLIVER
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/22/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2024
Charge(s):
|
|RODRIGUEZ, ALANNA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/08/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SCHONEBERGER, SETH MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/27/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SELLERS, PATRICIA
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 04/19/1971
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SHELBY, JOSHUA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/31/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SIMS, ALEC C
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/04/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2024
Charge(s):
- IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
|
|STAGGS, MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/24/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2024
Charge(s):
|
|TAYLOR, MICHELLE RENEE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 08/01/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2024
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|VERDIC, FRANKIE NMN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/30/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WATT, CHRISTOPHER CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/01/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WITT, CHASE JEFFREY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/30/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|