Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BALES, MARTHA JEANETTE

4030 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101709

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BEGANOVIC, EMA

1787 CANNONDALE LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

SPEEDING

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



BIRT, COREY DEWON

2911 MORGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

EVADING ARREST



BISKNER, DAVID LEE

715 INDIAN AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BOSTICK, STEPHANI G

108 OYLER LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BOYD, VANDOLYN ALEXIA

12 09 FGUNBARREL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



DOMINGO, MARICELA

8452 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DOMINGUEZ, CLARA MARIE

157 BELTZ LN DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



DOUGLAS, ANTHONY TREAVON

3814 JUANDALE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 374062740

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



FERGUSON, CAROLYNN DIANNE

6775 HICKORY VALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

BURGLARY



FLERL, AMANDA LEANN

907 WESLEY DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION



FOSTER, ANTHONY CORNELIUS

1607 E 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FRANCISCO FELIPE, MINOR

1713 E 28TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GIDEON, BRANDON RAY

100 HAMILTON DRIVE CHICKAMAGUA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HARDIN, JENNIFER ANNETTE

2970 SALEM RD MINERAL BLUFF, 30559

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



JOHNSON, HENRY CHRISTOPHER

1818 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER



JONES, ROBERT ONEAL

4030 Dorris St Chattanooga, 374101709

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LEFFEW, ADRIAN MITCHELL

10528 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE



MAROUF, NAJI SALEH

1914 TARA PL DALTON, 30720

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



MCDANIEL, DAVID DEWAYNE

904 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063142

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S



MOORE, CHARLES THOMAS

7613 CLEARWATER RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY



NEWMAN, LUKE OLIVER

5720 SCOUT DR NASHVILLE, 37211

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



RAMIREZ JACOBO, WUILMAR BALDINO

4011 HOOKER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



RODRIGUEZ, ALANNA MICHELLE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)



ROGERS, JAMES L

443 FIREFLY TRAIL HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 66 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



SCHONEBERGER, SETH MICHAEL

108 OYLER LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



SELLERS, PATRICIA

10035 SHAGBARK TR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



SHELBY, JOSHUA LYNN

10718 WORLEY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



SIMS, ALEC C

7617 CECELIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN



STAGGS, MICHELLE

5001 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37401

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



TAYLOR, MICHELLE RENEE

4630 JERSEY PIKE/HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374163148

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



VERDIC, FRANKIE NMN

4019 BENTWOOD COVE DRIVE APISON, 373027555

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT



WATT, CHRISTOPHER CHARLES

2603 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



WILKEY, ALFRED VERNON

330 MEMPHIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37379

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESA



WITT, CHASE JEFFREY

2885 VISTA DRIVE NW CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

