Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BALES, MARTHA JEANETTE 
4030 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101709 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BEGANOVIC, EMA 
1787 CANNONDALE LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BIRT, COREY DEWON 
2911 MORGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EVADING ARREST

BISKNER, DAVID LEE 
715 INDIAN AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOSTICK, STEPHANI G 
108 OYLER LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BOYD, VANDOLYN ALEXIA 
12 09 FGUNBARREL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

DOMINGO, MARICELA 
8452 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMINGUEZ, CLARA MARIE 
157 BELTZ LN DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DOUGLAS, ANTHONY TREAVON 
3814 JUANDALE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 374062740 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FERGUSON, CAROLYNN DIANNE 
6775 HICKORY VALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY

FLERL, AMANDA LEANN 
907 WESLEY DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

FOSTER, ANTHONY CORNELIUS 
1607 E 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FRANCISCO FELIPE, MINOR 
1713 E 28TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GIDEON, BRANDON RAY 
100 HAMILTON DRIVE CHICKAMAGUA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARDIN, JENNIFER ANNETTE 
2970 SALEM RD MINERAL BLUFF, 30559 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JOHNSON, HENRY CHRISTOPHER 
1818 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

JONES, ROBERT ONEAL 
4030 Dorris St Chattanooga, 374101709 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEFFEW, ADRIAN MITCHELL 
10528 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE

MAROUF, NAJI SALEH 
1914 TARA PL DALTON, 30720 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MCDANIEL, DAVID DEWAYNE 
904 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063142 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

MOORE, CHARLES THOMAS 
7613 CLEARWATER RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

NEWMAN, LUKE OLIVER 
5720 SCOUT DR NASHVILLE, 37211 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

RAMIREZ JACOBO, WUILMAR BALDINO 
4011 HOOKER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

RODRIGUEZ, ALANNA MICHELLE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)

ROGERS, JAMES L 
443 FIREFLY TRAIL HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SCHONEBERGER, SETH MICHAEL 
108 OYLER LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SELLERS, PATRICIA 
10035 SHAGBARK TR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SHELBY, JOSHUA LYNN 
10718 WORLEY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SIMS, ALEC C 
7617 CECELIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

STAGGS, MICHELLE 
5001 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

TAYLOR, MICHELLE RENEE 
4630 JERSEY PIKE/HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374163148 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

VERDIC, FRANKIE NMN 
4019 BENTWOOD COVE DRIVE APISON, 373027555 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

WATT, CHRISTOPHER CHARLES 
2603 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WILKEY, ALFRED VERNON 
330 MEMPHIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESA

WITT, CHASE JEFFREY 
2885 VISTA DRIVE NW CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

BEGANOVIC, EMA
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/01/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BIRT, COREY DEWON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/31/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • EVADING ARREST
BISKNER, DAVID LEE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/27/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BOSTICK, STEPHANI G
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/23/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BOYD, VANDOLYN ALEXIA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/30/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
DOMINGUEZ, CLARA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/05/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DOUGLAS, ANTHONY TREAVON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/14/2004
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FERGUSON, CAROLYNN DIANNE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/27/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
FLERL, AMANDA LEANN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/26/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FRANCISCO FELIPE, MINOR
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/15/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GIDEON, BRANDON RAY
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/18/1981
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARDIN, JENNIFER ANNETTE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/05/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JOHNSON, HENRY CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 02/22/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
LEFFEW, ADRIAN MITCHELL
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 03/30/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
MAROUF, NAJI SALEH
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/04/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MOORE, CHARLES THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/28/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
NEWMAN, LUKE OLIVER
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/22/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
RODRIGUEZ, ALANNA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/08/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
SCHONEBERGER, SETH MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/27/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
SELLERS, PATRICIA
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 04/19/1971
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SHELBY, JOSHUA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/31/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SIMS, ALEC C
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/04/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
STAGGS, MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/24/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
TAYLOR, MICHELLE RENEE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 08/01/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
VERDIC, FRANKIE NMN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/30/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
WATT, CHRISTOPHER CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/01/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WITT, CHASE JEFFREY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/30/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT



