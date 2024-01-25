Police Blotter: Man Throws Siblings' Items In The Yard After Finding Them Fornicating; Officers Try To Help Man Stumbling Through Traffic

On Hollyberry Lane, officers responded to a disorder between a man and two unknown people who had fled the scene upon police arrival. A neighbor said that the man was screaming at the two who left and throwing things all over the courtyard. Officers then spoke to the man who said he was letting some friends stay at his apartment and he caught them fornicating so he kicked them out, due to them being half-siblings. He said he threw their belongings outside and they left. He did agree to clean up the mess he left in the courtyard and went about his day.

* * *

Officers made contact with a woman on East 25th Street who said she wanted to make a report about another woman riding back and forth past her home after getting into an argument with her and some other women at the Sparetime Bowling Alley. Police told her that if the woman comes to her home unwanted to call the police back.

* * *



Officers reported to a disorder on Bennett Avenue. Upon arrival, they made contact with the caller, a woman, and her wife. The two were separated. Both women said the following. The first took their son to the Spare Time bowling alley. She invited a female who she did not want around their son. She arrived at the bowling alley and a brief verbal disorder began. Both left separately and arrived at their residence. A verbal disorder began again. The second woman exited the residence and notified police. Both women said that no physical altercation occurred. Both agreed to separate for the night.



* * *



Police responded after a report of a possible disorder called in by a woman who lives on the next street over. Once on scene police patrolled Joni Circle and didn't hear or see any one on the street. Police then spoke with the lady who said she heard arguing coming from Joni Circle but was unclear from what house and didn't see anyone. She further stated that she thought the argument may have been between a Hispanic couple but was not sure. Police at this point walked around several houses on Joni Circle but were unable to locate anyone nor were any sounds of distress heard anywhere in the area.



* * *



On Albert Lane, police made contact with a woman who said that she heard loud noises coming from the crawl space of her home, and was concerned. Police checked the crawl space/surrounding area, and found no sign of suspicious activity. She does have a history of calling in with matters such as this, and police not locating anything.



* * *



On Brainerd Road, an individual was involved in a verbal altercation with her soon to be ex-boyfriend. She wanted to leave and have police stand by while she gathered her things. She left with no issue.



* * *



An officer reported a disturbance on Brainerd Road. Upon arrival, police spoke with a woman who said that a man had dropped off a Chevy Trailblazer. She said that the man did not come back for the vehicle and she wanted it checked on. Police ran the vehicle and determined it was not stolen. Police told her that Circle K could tow if they wished as the vehicle was on private property.



* * *



While on routine patrol, an officer observed a man swaying while walking through traffic and vehicles needing to slow down for him. Once the man crossed traffic into a parking lot, he started to look into vehicles. The officer got out with the man and identified him. He was confronted about his behavior, and he admitted he had been drinking. The officer asked if there was anywhere he could take him for his safety, and he said he will wait at the bus stop for the bus.