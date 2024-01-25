Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Man Throws Siblings' Items In The Yard After Finding Them Fornicating; Officers Try To Help Man Stumbling Through Traffic

  • Thursday, January 25, 2024

On Hollyberry Lane, officers responded to a disorder between a man and two unknown people who had fled the scene upon police arrival. A neighbor said that the man was screaming at the two who left and throwing things all over the courtyard. Officers then spoke to the man who said he was letting some friends stay at his apartment and he caught them fornicating so he kicked them out, due to them being half-siblings. He said he threw their belongings outside and they left. He did agree to clean up the mess he left in the courtyard and went about his day.

* * *

Officers made contact with a woman on East 25th Street who said she wanted to make a report about another woman riding back and forth past her home after getting into an argument with her and some other women at the Sparetime Bowling Alley. Police told her that if the woman comes to her home unwanted to call the police back.

* * *

Officers reported to a disorder on Bennett Avenue. Upon arrival, they made contact with the caller, a woman, and her wife. The two were separated. Both women said the following. The first took their son to the Spare Time bowling alley. She invited a female who she did not want around their son. She arrived at the bowling alley and a brief verbal disorder began. Both left separately and arrived at their residence. A verbal disorder began again. The second woman exited the residence and notified police. Both women said that no physical altercation occurred. Both agreed to separate for the night.

* * *

Police responded after a report of a possible disorder called in by a woman who lives on the next street over. Once on scene police patrolled Joni Circle and didn't hear or see any one on the street. Police then spoke with the lady who said she heard arguing coming from Joni Circle but was unclear from what house and didn't see anyone. She further stated that she thought the argument may have been between a Hispanic couple but was not sure. Police at this point walked around several houses on Joni Circle but were unable to locate anyone nor were any sounds of distress heard anywhere in the area.

* * *

On Albert Lane, police made contact with a woman who said that she heard loud noises coming from the crawl space of her home, and was concerned. Police checked the crawl space/surrounding area, and found no sign of suspicious activity. She does have a history of calling in with matters such as this, and police not locating anything.

* * *

On Brainerd Road, an individual was involved in a verbal altercation with her soon to be ex-boyfriend. She wanted to leave and have police stand by while she gathered her things. She left with no issue.

* * *

An officer reported a disturbance on Brainerd Road. Upon arrival, police spoke with a woman who said that a man had dropped off a Chevy Trailblazer. She said that the man did not come back for the vehicle and she wanted it checked on. Police ran the vehicle and determined it was not stolen. Police told her that Circle K could tow if they wished as the vehicle was on private property.

* * *

While on routine patrol, an officer observed a man swaying while walking through traffic and vehicles needing to slow down for him. Once the man crossed traffic into a parking lot, he started to look into vehicles. The officer got out with the man and identified him. He was confronted about his behavior, and he admitted he had been drinking. The officer asked if there was anywhere he could take him for his safety, and he said he will wait at the bus stop for the bus.

Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 1/25/2024
UTC Men Win 79-65 At Wofford: Mocs Improve To 5-2 In Conference Play
  • Sports
  • 1/24/2024
BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Wednesday, January 24th
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/24/2024
Lee's Kassen, Cavanaugh, Theron Named Track and Field Athletes Of The Week
  • Sports
  • 1/24/2024
UTC Volleyball Adds Setter Chiara Napoli
  • Sports
  • 1/24/2024
Lee Softball Picked Ninth In Preseason Coaching Poll
  • Sports
  • 1/24/2024
Breaking News
Win A Copy Of All 5 Books In The Chattanooga Photo Series
  • 1/26/2024

Chattanoogan.com is sponsoring a contest giving away all five books in the Chattanooga Photo Series to one lucky person. One of the books is The Remarkable Stokes Collection , which sold out ... more

Police Blotter: Man Throws Siblings' Items In The Yard After Finding Them Fornicating; Officers Try To Help Man Stumbling Through Traffic
  • 1/25/2024

On Hollyberry Lane, officers responded to a disorder between a man and two unknown people who had fled the scene upon police arrival. A neighbor said that the man was screaming at the two who ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/25/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARNOLD, TIMOTHY LEBRON HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374024704 Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff Booked for Previous ... more

Breaking News
County Commission Approves School Maintenance Projects
  • 1/24/2024
Water Company Works Through Night To Fix Major Water Main Break
  • 1/24/2024
Police Blotter: Man Thinks He Hears People In His Attic; Police Deal With Many Abandoned Vehicles
  • 1/24/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/24/2024
Sheriff's Office Defends Arrest Of Brother Of Councilwoman Coonrod; She Condemns It; Arrest Video Goes Viral
Sheriff's Office Defends Arrest Of Brother Of Councilwoman Coonrod; She Condemns It; Arrest Video Goes Viral
  • 1/23/2024
Opinion
More Questions About The Southside Stadium Project
  • 1/24/2024
Jerry Summers: Facilitation Roles
Jerry Summers: Facilitation Roles
  • 1/24/2024
Conflicting Information About Donating Blood
  • 1/24/2024
Dennis Norwood: New Stadium Will Keep Lookouts' History Alive
Dennis Norwood: New Stadium Will Keep Lookouts' History Alive
  • 1/24/2024
A New Stadium Is A No Brainer
  • 1/24/2024
Sports
Dan Fleser: Todd Helton To Be Inducted Into National Baseball Hall Of Fame
Dan Fleser: Todd Helton To Be Inducted Into National Baseball Hall Of Fame
  • 1/24/2024
UTC Men Win 79-65 At Wofford: Mocs Improve To 5-2 In Conference Play
  • 1/24/2024
Red Wolves Welcome Stefan Cvetanovic To 2024 Squad
  • 1/24/2024
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 1/30/2024
Lee's Kassen, Cavanaugh, Theron Named Track and Field Athletes Of The Week
  • 1/24/2024
Happenings
Adam Parker Smith's Sarcophagi Is At UTC
Adam Parker Smith's Sarcophagi Is At UTC
  • 1/23/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - The Little Engine, A Story For Seniors
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - The Little Engine, A Story For Seniors
  • 1/24/2024
Jerry Summers: Georgia Peaches- T. Cobb And H. Aaron
Jerry Summers: Georgia Peaches- T. Cobb And H. Aaron
  • 1/25/2024
Jerry Summers: Did You Know? Clawbacks
Jerry Summers: Did You Know? Clawbacks
  • 1/24/2024
"Playing With Fire" Demonstration At In-Town Gallery Jan. 27
"Playing With Fire" Demonstration At In-Town Gallery Jan. 27
  • 1/23/2024
Entertainment
PAL Of Chattanooga Presents Their Annual Showcase Jan. 28
PAL Of Chattanooga Presents Their Annual Showcase Jan. 28
  • 1/23/2024
Improv Chattanooga Welcomes Jason Parker As New Executive Director
  • 1/23/2024
Best of Grizzard - Homeless Beggars
Best of Grizzard - Homeless Beggars
  • 1/23/2024
UTC Symphony Orchestra To Perform Concerto Concert Feb. 4
UTC Symphony Orchestra To Perform Concerto Concert Feb. 4
  • 1/22/2024
WoodSongs Dalton Concert Series Features High Fidelity Jan. 27
WoodSongs Dalton Concert Series Features High Fidelity Jan. 27
  • 1/19/2024
Opinion
More Questions About The Southside Stadium Project
  • 1/24/2024
Jerry Summers: Facilitation Roles
Jerry Summers: Facilitation Roles
  • 1/24/2024
Conflicting Information About Donating Blood
  • 1/24/2024
Dining
Texas Roadhouse To Open In February At Hamilton Place
  • 1/18/2024
Cherry Street Brewing Closing This Weekend
  • 1/15/2024
The Lookout Mountain Club Unveils Transformation Of Fairyland Clubhouse Dining Room
  • 1/12/2024
Business/Government
Chattanooga Becomes Latest Home For New Top Rail Fence Location In Tennessee
  • 1/24/2024
Covenant Logistics Reports Second-Best Adjusted Earnings For Fourth Quarter
  • 1/24/2024
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 1/24/2024
Real Estate
CNE Planning 2 Projects With Affordable Housing Units At Mill Town, Lyerly; Seek PILOTs
CNE Planning 2 Projects With Affordable Housing Units At Mill Town, Lyerly; Seek PILOTs
  • 1/23/2024
Thrive Regional Partnership Announces New Trustees
  • 1/23/2024
Rhett Bentley Rejoins Thrive Regional Partnership As Chief Communications Officer
Rhett Bentley Rejoins Thrive Regional Partnership As Chief Communications Officer
  • 1/24/2024
Student Scene
Firm Selected To Find Next Director Of Cleveland Schools
  • 1/24/2024
UTC, NSF, Amazon Web Services & ITS America Join In Spurring Smart Transportation Innovation
UTC, NSF, Amazon Web Services & ITS America Join In Spurring Smart Transportation Innovation
  • 1/23/2024
Illuminate: Arts And Faith Conference To Be Held At Southern Adventist University
Illuminate: Arts And Faith Conference To Be Held At Southern Adventist University
  • 1/23/2024
Living Well
Cyberattack Impacts Radiology 569,000 Patients
  • 1/24/2024
Dangerous Winter Weather Intensifying Emergency Blood Shortage
  • 1/24/2024
Parkridge Health System Welcomes Chessie Mooney As Vice President Of Business Development
Parkridge Health System Welcomes Chessie Mooney As Vice President Of Business Development
  • 1/23/2024
Memories
John Shearer: Information On Historic Red Bank Cemetery Sought
  • 1/22/2024
Historical Wilson School Recognized 75 Years After Its Inception
Historical Wilson School Recognized 75 Years After Its Inception
  • 1/22/2024
Soddy Daisy History Fair Postponed Due To Weather
Soddy Daisy History Fair Postponed Due To Weather
  • 1/18/2024
Outdoors
Outdoor Chattanooga Releases New Strategic Plan
  • 1/18/2024
TWRA Commission Starts 2024 Meeting Schedule In Dyersburg
  • 1/12/2024
Tennessee Wildlife Calendar Photo Contest Open Now And An Update on 2024 Trout Stocking
Tennessee Wildlife Calendar Photo Contest Open Now And An Update on 2024 Trout Stocking
  • 1/10/2024
Travel
Ruby Falls Debuts New Event Venue: Skyline Loft
Ruby Falls Debuts New Event Venue: Skyline Loft
  • 1/22/2024
36th Annual Southern Festival Of Books Set For Oct. 26-27 In Nashville
  • 1/23/2024
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Chamber Of Commerce Vice President Sybil Topil
  • 1/15/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Seeing Through The Windshield, Not The Rear View Mirror
  • 1/25/2024
'You Have To Have A Goal' Is Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 1/24/2024
Bob Tamasy: Feeling Sorry, Remorseful, Or Repentant?
Bob Tamasy: Feeling Sorry, Remorseful, Or Repentant?
  • 1/22/2024
Obituaries
Debora Mae Barnes
Debora Mae Barnes
  • 1/24/2024
Betty Willdean Fogg Smith
Betty Willdean Fogg Smith
  • 1/24/2024
James Courtenay James
James Courtenay James
  • 1/24/2024
Area Obituaries
Davis, Robert Edward "Bob" (Cleveland)
Davis, Robert Edward "Bob" (Cleveland)
  • 1/24/2024
Steele, Julie Roberts (Cleveland)
Steele, Julie Roberts (Cleveland)
  • 1/24/2024
Overton, Millie Bernice "Hopper" Burgess (Dalton)
Overton, Millie Bernice "Hopper" Burgess (Dalton)
  • 1/24/2024