Police Blotter: Homeless Woman Causes Issues At Restaurant; Stolen Tag Is Found For The Second Time

Officers spoke with the workers at Gondalier Italian Restaurant on Lee Highway who said a homeless woman needed to be trespassed. The officer was informed she was causing problems. loitering, publicly urinating, and threatening staff. The officer located her and trespassed her from the business.



* * *

Police arrived on scene to a disturbance on Cummings Highway and made contact with a woman. They informed her that she and her wife needed to evacuate the property immediately. She said that the other woman was on her way to rent a truck so they can load up their belongings. The owner said they may stay until the truck arrives and they are able to load up their truck. After loading it up they left the hotel room without issue.

* * *



Police responded to the scene of a disorder on Gunbarrel Road involving two women and a man. A disorder occurred within the vehicle when one of the women was driving and the other two individuals began arguing. The were both intoxicated and the driver wished for them to exit the vehicle. They refused just prior to police arrival. After they finally left her vehicle, the disorder ceased and she left.

* * *



An officer made contact with a woman who was emotional on Mountain View Avenue. She said that she had an argument with her husband, who left, but said that nothing physical occurred and that no threats were said.

* * *



Workers complained that a female snuck into the building earlier and lied about doing it. Then the manager caught her smoking in the building, and now wants her to leave the property but not be trespassed. The female was identified, grabbed her belongings and left the property.



* * *

Officers met with a woman on McCallie Avenue who said she would like an officer to follow her to her house in order to insure no disorder would occur upon re-entering her home. Police and she arrived at her home in which a man was lying on the couch. Both individuals informed police the location was safe.



* * *



Officers checked on an individual's well-being on Olive Street where a woman called into dispatch and said that someone was shutting her phone off. Police made contact with the woman who said she was 84 years old. She was reluctant to open the door and, after several moments of attempting to speak through the glass door, she opened it and asked the officer to step inside. She went on to say that Consumer Cellular is cutting off her phone calls whenever she is speaking with people on the phone. She also stated that this also happens with her corded phone and proceeded to show the officer a corded home phone that was disconnected below her coffee table.



* * *



An officer spoke with an employee on Birmingham Highway who was requesting a tag check. After calling in the tag, it had previously been reported Jan. 2. The tag was stolen or lost from a 2022 Hyundai 53-foot dry van tractor trailer.