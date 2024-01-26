East Ridge City Manager Scott Miller Gets Year's Contract Extension; City To Add 9 License Plate Readers On Ringgold Road

East Ridge City Manager Scott Miller will continue serving in that position for at least one more year. He stepped into the job on a temporary basis when the last city manager left. That soon transitioned into full time and, after a several year hiatus, the job became the second opportunity for Mr. Miller to manage the city.

His new contract for the coming year began Friday. He told the council that he has thoroughly enjoyed his last year after returning and he said he has found the time challenging, rewarding and interesting. The only change in his contract will be a four percent cost of living raise, the same as all other city employees, and a small increase in insurance premiums. The resolution authorizing Mayor Brian Williams to execute an extension of the employment agreement was approved unanimously by the council.

The council also approved a license agreement with Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) for the city to install and operate fixed automated license plate recognition cameras at nine locations on the state right-of-way along Ringgold Road. They will be paid for by a Violent Crime Intervention grant through Hamilton County. The only cost to the city will be for electricity to run the cameras, which is estimated to be $19,000-$24,000.

A change to the zoning ordinance was passed relative to the height and area requirements in residential townhouse zones. It specifies the maximum number of townhouses that can be built on different lot sizes. It also specifies different zones that can border townhouse developments. The goal of the regulations is to make sure that the new townhouses are compatible with the surrounding residential houses in the neighborhood.

A pubic hearing was held for rezoning property located at 12 Sheridan Road from R-1 Residential to R-3 Residential District. A structure there that had been a quadplex has been vacant for 16 years. After being vacant 180 days, the property lost its non-compliant status to remain multi-family. The owner requested for the city to allow returning the house back to a quadplex. Because a 5,000 square foot single family house would not be compatible with the existing neighborhood, the East Ridge Planning Commission and Chief Building Official Michael Howell recommended approval with the addition of certain landscape changes and parking spaces for eight vehicles. The request was given approval.

Another vote of approval was for updating the Occupational Safety and Health Program (OSHA) for the city regarding rules and regulations. It was last updated in 2016 and needs to be done every seven years to reflect recent changes.

The price increased after the council had accepted the bid to purchase two Trane compressors for Camp Jordan Arena. Paying the additional amount of $966 was authorized by the council.

The council also voted to waive fees for use of several town-owned facilities. The Chattanooga Autism Center, a 501c3 non-profit, will be able to use the East Ridge Community Center with no fee paid. It will be for an event on March 30. Permission was also given for East Ridge High School to use one soccer, baseball and softball field at Camp Jordan from February through May and from August through October, with no fees. And East Ridge Middle School will be allowed to use one softball field from March through May. The schools understand that the agreement is based on availability. And schools will be responsible for insurance during their use of the facilities.

Mayor Williams said the East Ridge Animal Shelter is looking for volunteers to help with the animals in its care. Among other things, the volunteers would walk the dogs and spend quality time with them. He asks for anyone who is interested to stop by the shelter or call 423-633-7774.

Victus Advisors, the sports and facilities consultants that have been chosen to advise the city of East Ridge, have started working on plans for Camp Jordan Park, said City Manager Miller. They began by touring the park to assess it for ways to use it for various activities. After being in Chattanooga, they will spend four weeks creating a plan and should be through around the end of May.