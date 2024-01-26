Latest Headlines

East Ridge City Manager Scott Miller Gets Year's Contract Extension; City To Add 9 License Plate Readers On Ringgold Road

  • Friday, January 26, 2024
  • Gail Perry

East Ridge City Manager Scott Miller will continue serving in that position for at least one more year. He stepped into the job on a temporary basis when the last city manager left. That soon transitioned into full time and, after a several year hiatus, the job became the second opportunity for Mr. Miller to manage the city.

His new contract for the coming year began Friday. He told the council that he has thoroughly enjoyed his last year after returning and he said he has found the time challenging, rewarding and interesting. The only change in his contract will be a four percent cost of living raise, the same as all other city employees, and a small increase in insurance premiums. The resolution authorizing Mayor Brian Williams to execute an extension of the employment agreement was approved unanimously by the council.

The council also approved a license agreement with Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) for the city to install and operate fixed automated license plate recognition cameras at nine locations on the state right-of-way along Ringgold Road. They will be paid for by a Violent Crime Intervention grant through Hamilton County. The only cost to the city will be for electricity to run the cameras, which is estimated to be $19,000-$24,000.

A change to the zoning ordinance was passed relative to the height and area requirements in  residential townhouse zones. It specifies the maximum number of townhouses that can be built on different lot sizes. It also specifies different zones that can border townhouse developments. The goal of the regulations is to make sure that the new townhouses are compatible with the surrounding residential houses in the neighborhood.

A pubic hearing was held for rezoning property located at 12 Sheridan Road from R-1 Residential to R-3 Residential District. A structure there that had been a quadplex has been vacant for 16 years. After being vacant 180 days, the property lost its non-compliant status to remain multi-family.  The owner requested for the city to allow returning the house back to a quadplex. Because a 5,000 square foot single family house would not be compatible with the existing neighborhood, the East Ridge Planning Commission and Chief Building Official Michael Howell recommended approval with the addition of certain landscape changes and parking spaces for eight vehicles. The request was given approval.

Another vote of approval was for updating the Occupational Safety and Health Program (OSHA) for the city regarding rules and regulations. It was last updated in 2016 and needs to be done every seven years to reflect recent changes.

The price increased after the council had accepted the bid to purchase two Trane compressors for Camp Jordan Arena. Paying the additional amount of $966 was authorized by the council.

The council also voted to waive fees for use of several town-owned facilities. The Chattanooga Autism Center, a 501c3 non-profit, will be able to use the East Ridge Community Center with no fee paid. It will be for an event on March 30. Permission was also given for East Ridge High School to use one soccer, baseball and softball field at Camp Jordan from February through May and from August through October, with no fees. And East Ridge Middle School will be allowed to use one softball field from March through May. The schools understand that the agreement is based on availability. And schools will be responsible for insurance during their use of the facilities.

Mayor Williams said the East Ridge Animal Shelter is looking for volunteers to help with the animals in its care. Among other things, the volunteers would walk the dogs and spend quality time with them. He asks for anyone who is interested to stop by the shelter or call 423-633-7774.

Victus Advisors, the sports and facilities consultants that have been chosen to advise the city of East Ridge, have started working on plans for Camp Jordan Park, said City Manager Miller. They began by touring the park to assess it for ways to use it for various activities. After being in Chattanooga, they will spend four weeks creating a plan and should be through around the end of May.

 

 

Latest Headlines
Sweet Revenge: Boyd Buchanan Downs Silverdale, 53-47
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/27/2024
Walker Valley Rolls Over Cleveland Behind Balanced Attack
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/27/2024
BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Friday, january 26th
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/27/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 1/27/2024
Callum Watson To Join Chattanooga Football Club
  • Sports
  • 1/26/2024
CFC Announces Preseason Matches
  • Sports
  • 1/26/2024
Breaking News
Win A Copy Of All 5 Books In The Chattanooga Photo Series
  • 1/29/2024

Chattanoogan.com is sponsoring a contest giving away all five books in the Chattanooga Photo Series to one lucky person. One of the books is The Remarkable Stokes Collection , which sold out ... more

Police Blotter: Officers Assist Woman Asleep In Her Car At A Gas Pump; Man Mumbles That He Is A Federal Officer As He Vacates Funeral Home
  • 1/27/2024

At a Citco gas station on Highway 153, someone called in saying there was a female parked at the gas pumps who had been sleeping for the past 45 minutes. They asked for her to be trespassed. ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/27/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AKIMOV, RITA ALEXANDROVEA 4775 MEADOW AVE NW CLEVELAND, 37312 Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff POSSESSION ... more

Breaking News
16-Year-Old Make Bomb Threat Against Cumberland County Schools Faces Serious Charges
  • 1/26/2024
EPB And ORNL Announce Plans For Research Collaborative Focused On Energy Resilience, Quantum Technology
  • 1/26/2024
Over 150 Workers File Suit Over Alleged Mercury Exposure At Olin Plant In Charleston, Tn.
  • 1/26/2024
Soddy Daisy Man Gets 13-Year Prison Sentence In Fentanyl Overdose Death
  • 1/26/2024
Wamp Says City, County Should "Call The Bluff" Of Stadium Developers; Says It Could Lead To Tax Hike
Wamp Says City, County Should "Call The Bluff" Of Stadium Developers; Says It Could Lead To Tax Hike
  • 1/26/2024
Opinion
Mark Caldwell: Profiles Of Valor: Lt. Col. Robert Pardo
Mark Caldwell: Profiles Of Valor: Lt. Col. Robert Pardo
  • 1/26/2024
Yet Another Stadium?
  • 1/26/2024
Operation Christmas Child Shoeboxes Are Making A Difference
  • 1/26/2024
Neglect Rolls On At Soddy Daisy Post Office
  • 1/26/2024
Capitol Report From State Rep. Greg Vital For Jan. 26
  • 1/26/2024
Sports
UTC Women Remain Undefeated In Conference Play With Win At UNCG
  • 1/26/2024
Red Wolves Announce The Return Of Ricky Ruiz
  • 1/26/2024
CFC Announces Preseason Matches
  • 1/26/2024
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 1/30/2024
Callum Watson To Join Chattanooga Football Club
  • 1/26/2024
Happenings
NFL Legend Joe Theismann To Speak At Friends Of Scouting Luncheon Feb. 28
NFL Legend Joe Theismann To Speak At Friends Of Scouting Luncheon Feb. 28
  • 1/26/2024
Chief John Ross DAR Presents Conservation And Excellence In Historic Preservation Awards
Chief John Ross DAR Presents Conservation And Excellence In Historic Preservation Awards
  • 1/25/2024
Jerry Summers: Georgia Peaches- T. Cobb And H. Aaron
Jerry Summers: Georgia Peaches- T. Cobb And H. Aaron
  • 1/25/2024
Upcoming Construction Related Road Closures And Lane Restrictions
  • 1/25/2024
Judge Candidates Speak At Friends Of Hixson Coffee Meeting
Judge Candidates Speak At Friends Of Hixson Coffee Meeting
  • 1/25/2024
Entertainment
Broadcaster Rick Sharpe Passes Away
Broadcaster Rick Sharpe Passes Away
  • 1/26/2024
Zlata Chochieva To Continue Lee University’s Presidential Concert Series
Zlata Chochieva To Continue Lee University’s Presidential Concert Series
  • 1/26/2024
Honors Festival Wraps Up With Choral Concert At SAU
Honors Festival Wraps Up With Choral Concert At SAU
  • 1/26/2024
Best Of Grizzard - The Loss And Love Of A Child
Best Of Grizzard - The Loss And Love Of A Child
  • 1/25/2024
Music River Festival Skipping 2024
  • 1/25/2024
Opinion
Mark Caldwell: Profiles Of Valor: Lt. Col. Robert Pardo
Mark Caldwell: Profiles Of Valor: Lt. Col. Robert Pardo
  • 1/26/2024
Yet Another Stadium?
  • 1/26/2024
Operation Christmas Child Shoeboxes Are Making A Difference
  • 1/26/2024
Dining
Texas Roadhouse To Open In February At Hamilton Place
  • 1/18/2024
Cherry Street Brewing Closing This Weekend
  • 1/15/2024
The Lookout Mountain Club Unveils Transformation Of Fairyland Clubhouse Dining Room
  • 1/12/2024
Business/Government
Crown Subaru Opens Operations In New Lee Highway Location
Crown Subaru Opens Operations In New Lee Highway Location
  • 1/25/2024
December Unemployment Rates Down In Nearly Every Tennessee County
December Unemployment Rates Down In Nearly Every Tennessee County
  • 1/25/2024
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 1/26/2024
Real Estate
City Of Chattanooga To Offer Resource Fair Jan. 27 For Homeowners Looking To Sustain Property
  • 1/25/2024
Kadi Brown: Enhancing Service Through Tech Tools
Kadi Brown: Enhancing Service Through Tech Tools
  • 1/25/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Jan. 18-24
  • 1/25/2024
Student Scene
Cleveland High School Experiences Significant Surge In Dual Enrollment Classes
Cleveland High School Experiences Significant Surge In Dual Enrollment Classes
  • 1/26/2024
Lee University Spring Convocation To Begin Sunday
  • 1/26/2024
FOH Awards $750 Grant To Hixson High Music Department
FOH Awards $750 Grant To Hixson High Music Department
  • 1/26/2024
Living Well
Hamilton County Health Department Releases 2023 Public Health Survey Summary
  • 1/26/2024
Chattanooga March For Life Event Is Feb. 3
  • 1/26/2024
Erlanger Recognizes Holly Hess, RN, As A DAISY Award Winner
Erlanger Recognizes Holly Hess, RN, As A DAISY Award Winner
  • 1/25/2024
Memories
John Shearer: Information On Historic Red Bank Cemetery Sought
  • 1/22/2024
Historical Wilson School Recognized 75 Years After Its Inception
Historical Wilson School Recognized 75 Years After Its Inception
  • 1/22/2024
Soddy Daisy History Fair Postponed Due To Weather
Soddy Daisy History Fair Postponed Due To Weather
  • 1/18/2024
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Weather Changes
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Weather Changes
  • 1/25/2024
Jason Henegar Named TWFA Fisheries Division Chief
Jason Henegar Named TWFA Fisheries Division Chief
  • 1/24/2024
Outdoor Chattanooga Releases New Strategic Plan
  • 1/18/2024
Travel
Ruby Falls Debuts New Event Venue: Skyline Loft
Ruby Falls Debuts New Event Venue: Skyline Loft
  • 1/22/2024
36th Annual Southern Festival Of Books Set For Oct. 26-27 In Nashville
  • 1/23/2024
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Chamber Of Commerce Vice President Sybil Topil
  • 1/15/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Seeing Through The Windshield, Not The Rear View Mirror
  • 1/25/2024
'You Have To Have A Goal' Is Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 1/24/2024
Bob Tamasy: Feeling Sorry, Remorseful, Or Repentant?
Bob Tamasy: Feeling Sorry, Remorseful, Or Repentant?
  • 1/22/2024
Obituaries
Mike Eaves
Mike Eaves
  • 1/26/2024
Richard Allinson Sharpe
Richard Allinson Sharpe
  • 1/26/2024
Lori Alice Fryar Burke
Lori Alice Fryar Burke
  • 1/26/2024
Area Obituaries
Nichols, Linda Sue (LaFayette)
  • 1/26/2024
Dunn, Carolyn Janette (Cleveland)
Dunn, Carolyn Janette (Cleveland)
  • 1/25/2024
Hewgley, Larry Carney (Cleveland)
Hewgley, Larry Carney (Cleveland)
  • 1/25/2024