Latest Headlines

"Modernized" Campground Planned Next To Lookout Creek In Lookout Valley

  • Sunday, January 28, 2024

A campground - complete with RV hookups, cabins, tents and yurts - is being planned next to Lookout Creek in Lookout Valley.

Roamstead is planned at 2815 Cummings Highway near a former Cannon towel outlet. A bar also operated nearby.  

Allen Jones, who represents Thomas Connolly of Connolly Development, said, "Roamstead was established to be a bridge to the outdoors. They welcome all adventurers to experience the magic of the outdoors through genuine hospitality and elevated design.

"Roamstead is a modernized campground that focuses on hospitality, elevated amenities, and beautiful design. The project offers traditional camp sites, RV hookups, as well as on-site glamping cabins, and yurts.

"Their first location opened in the Smoky Mountains in 2023 and this rezone proposal is to expand to the Chattanooga market for their second location and corporate headquarters.

"The property is currently zoned M-3 manufacturing and we are proposing to rezone the property to C-2.

"This site has been neglected and destroyed over the decades, and some of the goals for
Roamstead Chattanooga are:
Help restore wetlands, eliminate dated septic systems in Lookout Creek watershed, and
provide educational outreach and programming.
Create partnerships with local non-profits to conserve land and strengthen the overall
environmental impact.
Collaborate with Lookout Valley Greenway Alliance and Reflection Riding to connect
the planned Greenway through this property.
Open public kayak/canoe access to Lookout Creek."

A rendering of the planned campgrounds shows a natural area on the north side of the property.

There are 16 one-bedroom and 15 two-bedroom cabins, along with 19 premium and 18 full hookup RV sites.

There are eight tents, 10 yurts, a swimming pool and a 4,000-square-foot lodge.

The case goes before the Planning Commission in March.

Latest Headlines
2 Deputies Shot By Alleged Kidnapper After Chase; Shooter Is Shot Dead By Law Enforcement
2 Deputies Shot By Alleged Kidnapper After Chase; Shooter Is Shot Dead By Law Enforcement
  • Breaking News
  • 1/28/2024
UTC Mocs Tennis Wins 7-0 Over Lee
  • Sports
  • 1/28/2024
Dalton Police Investigating Drive-By Shooting On Sunday Afternoon
  • Breaking News
  • 1/28/2024
"Modernized" Campground Planned Next To Lookout Creek In Lookout Valley
  • Breaking News
  • 1/28/2024
Lady Vols Fall At Ole Miss, 80-75
Lady Vols Fall At Ole Miss, 80-75
  • Sports
  • 1/28/2024
Dalton Police Investigating Road Rage Shooting On West Walnut; No One Injured
  • Breaking News
  • 1/28/2024
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Pedestrian Reportedly Hit By Car Disappears; Woman Asked To Leave Back Porch Returns For Second Nap
  • 1/29/2024

Officers responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a car on Sequoia Drive. Police later arrived and did not locate a patient. Dispatch contacted the complainant and they said they ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/29/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BROWN, GREGORY N 532 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374032213 Age at Arrest: 71 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD (VIOLATION OF ... more

Dalton Police Investigating Drive-By Shooting On Sunday Afternoon
  • 1/28/2024

The Dalton Police Department is investigating a late Sunday afternoon drive-by shooting that left one man with an injury that is not considered to be life-threatening. Investigators do not believe ... more

Breaking News
Dalton Police Investigating Road Rage Shooting On West Walnut; No One Injured
  • 1/28/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/28/2024
Chattanooga Woman, 45, To Serve 18 Months For COVID-19 Fraud In 4 States
  • 1/27/2024
Prominent Businessman Joe Proctor Dies At 89
Prominent Businessman Joe Proctor Dies At 89
  • 1/27/2024
DA Coty Wamp Says Most Violent Crimes Here Committed With Stolen Guns; Favors Trying Some Juveniles As Adults
DA Coty Wamp Says Most Violent Crimes Here Committed With Stolen Guns; Favors Trying Some Juveniles As Adults
  • 1/27/2024
Opinion
Lookouts And Good Times
  • 1/28/2024
Unanswered Environmental Questions At Stadium Site
  • 1/27/2024
Leaving Guns Unprotected Should Be A Punishable Offense - And Response
  • 1/28/2024
$100 Million Scam - And Response (2)
  • 1/27/2024
Mark Caldwell: Profiles Of Valor: Lt. Col. Robert Pardo
Mark Caldwell: Profiles Of Valor: Lt. Col. Robert Pardo
  • 1/26/2024
Sports
Paul Payne: If You Don’t Build It, They Will Leave
Paul Payne: If You Don’t Build It, They Will Leave
  • 1/28/2024
Lady Vols Fall At Ole Miss, 80-75
Lady Vols Fall At Ole Miss, 80-75
  • 1/28/2024
Moc Wrestlers Use Fast Start For 28-13 Win
  • 1/28/2024
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 2/29/2024
UTC Mocs Tennis Wins 7-0 Over Lee
  • 1/28/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: The Story Of The Mountain Opry
  • 1/29/2024
John Shearer: A Look At Past Life Of Gateway Building Proposed For School
  • 1/27/2024
Jerry Summrs: In Lieu Of Stadium Chaos
Jerry Summrs: In Lieu Of Stadium Chaos
  • 1/29/2024
NFL Legend Joe Theismann To Speak At Friends Of Scouting Luncheon Feb. 28
NFL Legend Joe Theismann To Speak At Friends Of Scouting Luncheon Feb. 28
  • 1/26/2024
Chief John Ross DAR Presents Conservation And Excellence In Historic Preservation Awards
Chief John Ross DAR Presents Conservation And Excellence In Historic Preservation Awards
  • 1/25/2024
Entertainment
Broadcaster Rick Sharpe Passes Away
Broadcaster Rick Sharpe Passes Away
  • 1/26/2024
Zlata Chochieva To Continue Lee University’s Presidential Concert Series
Zlata Chochieva To Continue Lee University’s Presidential Concert Series
  • 1/26/2024
Honors Festival Wraps Up With Choral Concert At SAU
Honors Festival Wraps Up With Choral Concert At SAU
  • 1/26/2024
Best Of Grizzard - The Loss And Love Of A Child
Best Of Grizzard - The Loss And Love Of A Child
  • 1/25/2024
Music River Festival Skipping 2024
  • 1/25/2024
Opinion
Lookouts And Good Times
  • 1/28/2024
Unanswered Environmental Questions At Stadium Site
  • 1/27/2024
Leaving Guns Unprotected Should Be A Punishable Offense - And Response
  • 1/28/2024
Dining
Texas Roadhouse To Open In February At Hamilton Place
  • 1/18/2024
Cherry Street Brewing Closing This Weekend
  • 1/15/2024
The Lookout Mountain Club Unveils Transformation Of Fairyland Clubhouse Dining Room
  • 1/12/2024
Business/Government
Crown Subaru Opens Operations In New Lee Highway Location
Crown Subaru Opens Operations In New Lee Highway Location
  • 1/25/2024
December Unemployment Rates Down In Nearly Every Tennessee County
December Unemployment Rates Down In Nearly Every Tennessee County
  • 1/25/2024
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 1/26/2024
Real Estate
Developer John Wise Planning 12-Unit Apartment Building On Dagnan Lane
  • 1/28/2024
City Of Chattanooga To Offer Resource Fair Jan. 27 For Homeowners Looking To Sustain Property
  • 1/25/2024
Kadi Brown: Enhancing Service Through Tech Tools
Kadi Brown: Enhancing Service Through Tech Tools
  • 1/25/2024
Student Scene
Cleveland High School Experiences Significant Surge In Dual Enrollment Classes
Cleveland High School Experiences Significant Surge In Dual Enrollment Classes
  • 1/26/2024
Lee University Spring Convocation To Begin Sunday
  • 1/26/2024
FOH Awards $750 Grant To Hixson High Music Department
FOH Awards $750 Grant To Hixson High Music Department
  • 1/26/2024
Living Well
Legacy Dental Group Expands Presence With Acquisition Of Lookout Valley Dental
Legacy Dental Group Expands Presence With Acquisition Of Lookout Valley Dental
  • 1/27/2024
Hamilton County Health Department Releases 2023 Public Health Survey Summary
  • 1/26/2024
Chattanooga March For Life Event Is Feb. 3
  • 1/26/2024
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: A Bad Song Choice For A Car Dealer Remote - But It Turned Out OK
Earl Freudenberg: A Bad Song Choice For A Car Dealer Remote - But It Turned Out OK
  • 1/28/2024
Chattanooga Native Jim Greeson Has New Book School…Memories And Reflections
Chattanooga Native Jim Greeson Has New Book School…Memories And Reflections
  • 1/28/2024
John Shearer: Information On Historic Red Bank Cemetery Sought
  • 1/22/2024
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Weather Changes
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Weather Changes
  • 1/25/2024
Jason Henegar Named TWFA Fisheries Division Chief
Jason Henegar Named TWFA Fisheries Division Chief
  • 1/24/2024
Outdoor Chattanooga Releases New Strategic Plan
  • 1/18/2024
Travel
Ruby Falls Debuts New Event Venue: Skyline Loft
Ruby Falls Debuts New Event Venue: Skyline Loft
  • 1/22/2024
36th Annual Southern Festival Of Books Set For Oct. 26-27 In Nashville
  • 1/23/2024
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Chamber Of Commerce Vice President Sybil Topil
  • 1/15/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Tickling People’s Ears Is No Laughing Matter
Bob Tamasy: Tickling People’s Ears Is No Laughing Matter
  • 1/29/2024
'You Have To Have A Goal' Is Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 1/24/2024
Bob Tamasy: Seeing Through The Windshield, Not The Rear View Mirror
  • 1/25/2024
Obituaries
Billy “Bill” R. Howard, Sr.
Billy “Bill” R. Howard, Sr.
  • 1/28/2024
Mary Jane "Janie" Blaylock May
Mary Jane "Janie" Blaylock May
  • 1/28/2024
Laura Eva Autry Mullis
Laura Eva Autry Mullis
  • 1/28/2024
Area Obituaries
Nichols, Linda Sue (LaFayette)
  • 1/26/2024
Dunn, Carolyn Janette (Cleveland)
Dunn, Carolyn Janette (Cleveland)
  • 1/25/2024
Hewgley, Larry Carney (Cleveland)
Hewgley, Larry Carney (Cleveland)
  • 1/25/2024