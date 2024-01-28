"Modernized" Campground Planned Next To Lookout Creek In Lookout Valley

A campground - complete with RV hookups, cabins, tents and yurts - is being planned next to Lookout Creek in Lookout Valley.

Roamstead is planned at 2815 Cummings Highway near a former Cannon towel outlet. A bar also operated nearby.

Allen Jones, who represents Thomas Connolly of Connolly Development, said, "Roamstead was established to be a bridge to the outdoors. They welcome all adventurers to experience the magic of the outdoors through genuine hospitality and elevated design.



"Roamstead is a modernized campground that focuses on hospitality, elevated amenities, and beautiful design. The project offers traditional camp sites, RV hookups, as well as on-site glamping cabins, and yurts.

"Their first location opened in the Smoky Mountains in 2023 and this rezone proposal is to expand to the Chattanooga market for their second location and corporate headquarters.

"The property is currently zoned M-3 manufacturing and we are proposing to rezone the property to C-2.



"This site has been neglected and destroyed over the decades, and some of the goals for

Roamstead Chattanooga are:

Help restore wetlands, eliminate dated septic systems in Lookout Creek watershed, and

provide educational outreach and programming.

Create partnerships with local non-profits to conserve land and strengthen the overall

environmental impact.

Collaborate with Lookout Valley Greenway Alliance and Reflection Riding to connect

the planned Greenway through this property.

Open public kayak/canoe access to Lookout Creek."

A rendering of the planned campgrounds shows a natural area on the north side of the property.

There are 16 one-bedroom and 15 two-bedroom cabins, along with 19 premium and 18 full hookup RV sites.

There are eight tents, 10 yurts, a swimming pool and a 4,000-square-foot lodge.

The case goes before the Planning Commission in March.