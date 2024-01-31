Latest Headlines

Eversole Says He Got Into Stadium Negotiations When Wamp Would Not Come To Table

  • Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Jeff Eversole
Jeff Eversole

County Commission Chairman Jeff Eversole said Wednesday he got into negotiations on the stadium deal when County Mayor Weston Wamp would not come to the table.

He said, "My concern was In the past year and a half, not one time has our mayor met with the group, nor sat at the table to negotiate in faith. Cory (Gearrin) has. But if we're trying to have the right deal, you've got to have both mayors doing that."

County Mayor Wamp responded that he had met three times with project master developer Jim Irwin (two by ZOOM and once in person) and had talks with property owner Gary Chazen and others involved. He said Deputy Mayor Cory Gearrin has been representing the county in the talks and he has been in constant contact with him.

He said that a week ago he briefed Chairman Eversole on the talks and said he was planning a meeting with Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly, but he said the chairman pushed on with getting involved in the deal.

Chairman Eversole said what County Mayor Wamp told him was that Mayor Kelly was seeking a meeting with him.

Commissioner Chip Baker said, "The main fact I have heard today is that, with a project of this magnitude, our mayor has only met three times."

He said earlier County Mayor Wamp had "taken up a lot of our time and cost taxpayers over $300,000" in a battle with County Attorney Rheubin Taylor.

Commissioner Baker said, "Mr. Mayor, please work with us. We want to get this thing moving."

Commissioner Warren Mackey said, "It seems like somebody is trying to poison the water. I guess you always have these cynical people and negative people - distortionists who don't want to see progress."

County Commission members directed that County Mayor Wamp and his top staff, including Finance Director Lee Brouner, get directly involved with the talks and see if there are any ways to improve the deal.

A vote on the deal by the County Commission was delayed until Feb. 14. Stadium supporters had wanted a vote next Wednesday.

County Attorney Taylor said he had not had any involvement in the process.

County Finance Director Brouner said he did not have much information about the deal that was announced at a press conference. "I still have a lot of questions about it," he said.

Commissioner Mike Chauncey said he wanted Mr. Brouner "to take a good hard look at this" and for the mayor and his staff to be involved. He said if that does not happen, "Then it's a No for me."

Commissioner Lee Helton said, "It was disturbing to me to find a press release that said a final deal had been reached when we knew nothing about it. That's troubling. That's not transparency."

Commissioner Greg Beck said he had concerns about what the project would mean for minorities, including areas of affordable housing and jobs. He said, "I've seen Santa Claus come to town before and bring a bunch of toys to the elite and the upper class and bring a sack full of tricks to minorities."

Chairman Eversole said, "I think we made some progress. There's more pieces that can be worked on."

Latest Headlines
UTC Women Set To Host Wofford In Women In Sports Game
  • Sports
  • 1/31/2024
Goalkeeper Tim Trilk Returns To Chattanooga Red Wolves
  • Sports
  • 1/31/2024
Flames Tennis Preparing For 2024 Season
  • Sports
  • 1/31/2024
Dalton State's Joshua Ramos Signs With Tormenta FC
  • Sports
  • 1/31/2024
Cleveland Remains No. 1 In State Wrestling Poll
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/31/2024
Eversole Says He Got Into Stadium Negotiations When Wamp Would Not Come To Table
Eversole Says He Got Into Stadium Negotiations When Wamp Would Not Come To Table
  • Breaking News
  • 1/31/2024
Breaking News
Sentencing For Former Rep. Robin Smith Now Set For April 5
  • 1/31/2024

Former state Rep. Robin Smith, who resigned after being indicted on federal wire fraud charges, has had her sentencing delayed once again. It had been set for Feb. 12, but it has been delayed ... more

Business Booming At Once Money-Losing Finley Stadium
  • 1/31/2024

“This is a good time to be part of Finley Stadium,” said Mike Davis, chairman of the Finley Stadium Board, after hearing the financial reports for the facility six months into the fiscal year. ... more

Police Blotter: 2 Women Slap Each Other At Shady’s Corner; Woman Thinks Someone Turned Off Her House Lights
  • 1/31/2024

An employee with Shady’s Corner at 1402 Cemetery Ave. called police and said two women slapped each other. One was a light-skinned black female and the other was a blonde white female, both in ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/31/2024
One Deputy Shot In Face, Another Shot In Hand And Arm In Shootout At Ooltewah Exit
  • 1/30/2024
Police Blotter: 2 Men Have Confrontation At The Community Kitchen; Man Wants Tenant To Leave
  • 1/30/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/30/2024
Votes Set Soon On "New And Improved" Stadium Deal
Votes Set Soon On "New And Improved" Stadium Deal
  • 1/29/2024
Opinion
Judge Williams Vs. Our County Mayor
  • 1/31/2024
Mayor Problems Solved! - And Response (2)
  • 1/29/2024
Support This Gun Bill
  • 1/31/2024
Disturbing City, County Conflicts
  • 1/31/2024
Jerry Summers: Did You Know - Call The Bluff
Jerry Summers: Did You Know - Call The Bluff
  • 1/30/2024
Sports
Wiedmer: Tennessee's Terrible Tuesday
Wiedmer: Tennessee's Terrible Tuesday
  • 1/31/2024
Lamont Paris Gets Big Win At #5 Tennessee
  • 1/30/2024
Mark McCarter: Minor League Baseball's Incalculable Value
Mark McCarter: Minor League Baseball's Incalculable Value
  • 1/29/2024
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 2/29/2024
UTC Women Set To Host Wofford In Women In Sports Game
  • 1/31/2024
Happenings
Author Halle Hill To Visit SoLit Feb. 22
Author Halle Hill To Visit SoLit Feb. 22
  • 1/30/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Lessons from “Old People”
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Lessons from “Old People”
  • 1/31/2024
Jerry Summers: In Lieu Of Stadium Chaos
Jerry Summers: In Lieu Of Stadium Chaos
  • 1/29/2024
International Women’s Day Celebration At Chattanooga Theatre Center Set For March 8
International Women’s Day Celebration At Chattanooga Theatre Center Set For March 8
  • 1/31/2024
The SDCL Time-Hops Back To The 1970s With The Funky Bookmark Art Contest
The SDCL Time-Hops Back To The 1970s With The Funky Bookmark Art Contest
  • 1/31/2024
Entertainment
Scotty McCreery Talks New Album And Writing Music Before His Feb. 3 Show In Chattanooga
Scotty McCreery Talks New Album And Writing Music Before His Feb. 3 Show In Chattanooga
  • 1/30/2024
Spatial Effects Play At The Hicks Hollow Pickin' Barn In Trenton Saturday
Spatial Effects Play At The Hicks Hollow Pickin' Barn In Trenton Saturday
  • 1/30/2024
Lee Theatre To Present “Julius Caesar”
Lee Theatre To Present “Julius Caesar”
  • 1/30/2024
Chattanooga Symphony & Opera Family Passes Now At Chattanooga Public Library
  • 1/31/2024
Chattanooga Symphony & Opera Announces New Leadership
  • 1/30/2024
Opinion
Judge Williams Vs. Our County Mayor
  • 1/31/2024
Mayor Problems Solved! - And Response (2)
  • 1/29/2024
Support This Gun Bill
  • 1/31/2024
Dining
Texas Roadhouse To Open In February At Hamilton Place
  • 1/18/2024
Cherry Street Brewing Closing This Weekend
  • 1/15/2024
The Lookout Mountain Club Unveils Transformation Of Fairyland Clubhouse Dining Room
  • 1/12/2024
Business/Government
Unum Group Reports Rise In Net Income
  • 1/31/2024
Melody Shekari Named Executive Director Of Women's Fund Of Greater Chattanooga
Melody Shekari Named Executive Director Of Women's Fund Of Greater Chattanooga
  • 1/30/2024
Fugitive Is Apprehended - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 1/31/2024
Real Estate
Transportation Planner And Engineer Bert Kuyrkendall Joins TSW Chattanooga
Transportation Planner And Engineer Bert Kuyrkendall Joins TSW Chattanooga
  • 1/31/2024
City Council Turns Down Rezoning For $3 Million Highway 58 Boat Dealership
  • 1/30/2024
"Modernized" Campground Planned Next To Lookout Creek In Lookout Valley
  • 1/28/2024
Student Scene
Dr. Russell Sobel To Speak At 2024 Burkett Miller Distinguished Lecture And Dinner
Dr. Russell Sobel To Speak At 2024 Burkett Miller Distinguished Lecture And Dinner
  • 1/30/2024
Cleveland High School Experiences Significant Surge In Dual Enrollment Classes
Cleveland High School Experiences Significant Surge In Dual Enrollment Classes
  • 1/26/2024
GNTC Student Receives Lindale Post 136 American Legion Scholarship
GNTC Student Receives Lindale Post 136 American Legion Scholarship
  • 1/29/2024
Living Well
CHI Memorial Enrolls 1st Patient In U.S. In Clinical Trial For New Acute Stroke Novel Drug
  • 1/30/2024
“Famous Landmarks And Park” Gallery Opens At Erlanger
“Famous Landmarks And Park” Gallery Opens At Erlanger
  • 1/30/2024
Pi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Hosting Panel Discussion
  • 1/30/2024
Memories
Bessie Smith Cultural Center Announces Lineup Of Events Celebrating Black History Month
  • 1/30/2024
Judge Russell Bean Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association Feb. 12
  • 1/29/2024
Earl Freudenberg: A Bad Song Choice For A Car Dealer Remote - But It Turned Out OK
Earl Freudenberg: A Bad Song Choice For A Car Dealer Remote - But It Turned Out OK
  • 1/28/2024
Outdoors
Mill Line Trail Completion And Opening Delayed
Mill Line Trail Completion And Opening Delayed
  • 1/30/2024
CTC Announces Wildflowers & Wonders Art Auction April 13
CTC Announces Wildflowers & Wonders Art Auction April 13
  • 1/29/2024
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Weather Changes
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Weather Changes
  • 1/25/2024
Travel
Chill Time In Texas At Lake Austin Spa Resort
  • 1/30/2024
Ruby Falls Debuts New Event Venue: Skyline Loft
Ruby Falls Debuts New Event Venue: Skyline Loft
  • 1/22/2024
36th Annual Southern Festival Of Books Set For Oct. 26-27 In Nashville
  • 1/23/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Tickling People’s Ears Is No Laughing Matter
Bob Tamasy: Tickling People’s Ears Is No Laughing Matter
  • 1/29/2024
'You Have To Have A Goal' Is Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 1/24/2024
Bob Tamasy: Seeing Through The Windshield, Not The Rear View Mirror
  • 1/25/2024
Obituaries
Clifford E. Sowders
Clifford E. Sowders
  • 1/31/2024
Lisa Lowe Akins
Lisa Lowe Akins
  • 1/31/2024
Larry Clyde Lowe, Sr.
Larry Clyde Lowe, Sr.
  • 1/31/2024
Area Obituaries
Talton, Robert Anthony (Birchwood)
Talton, Robert Anthony (Birchwood)
  • 1/31/2024
Parker, Joe Frank (Cleveland)
Parker, Joe Frank (Cleveland)
  • 1/31/2024
Miller, Judi "Nana" (Rocky Face)
Miller, Judi "Nana" (Rocky Face)
  • 1/31/2024