Eversole Says He Got Into Stadium Negotiations When Wamp Would Not Come To Table

County Commission Chairman Jeff Eversole said Wednesday he got into negotiations on the stadium deal when County Mayor Weston Wamp would not come to the table.

He said, "My concern was In the past year and a half, not one time has our mayor met with the group, nor sat at the table to negotiate in faith. Cory (Gearrin) has. But if we're trying to have the right deal, you've got to have both mayors doing that."

County Mayor Wamp responded that he had met three times with project master developer Jim Irwin (two by ZOOM and once in person) and had talks with property owner Gary Chazen and others involved. He said Deputy Mayor Cory Gearrin has been representing the county in the talks and he has been in constant contact with him.

He said that a week ago he briefed Chairman Eversole on the talks and said he was planning a meeting with Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly, but he said the chairman pushed on with getting involved in the deal.

Chairman Eversole said what County Mayor Wamp told him was that Mayor Kelly was seeking a meeting with him.

Commissioner Chip Baker said, "The main fact I have heard today is that, with a project of this magnitude, our mayor has only met three times."

He said earlier County Mayor Wamp had "taken up a lot of our time and cost taxpayers over $300,000" in a battle with County Attorney Rheubin Taylor.

Commissioner Baker said, "Mr. Mayor, please work with us. We want to get this thing moving."

Commissioner Warren Mackey said, "It seems like somebody is trying to poison the water. I guess you always have these cynical people and negative people - distortionists who don't want to see progress."

County Commission members directed that County Mayor Wamp and his top staff, including Finance Director Lee Brouner, get directly involved with the talks and see if there are any ways to improve the deal.

A vote on the deal by the County Commission was delayed until Feb. 14. Stadium supporters had wanted a vote next Wednesday.

County Attorney Taylor said he had not had any involvement in the process.

County Finance Director Brouner said he did not have much information about the deal that was announced at a press conference. "I still have a lot of questions about it," he said.

Commissioner Mike Chauncey said he wanted Mr. Brouner "to take a good hard look at this" and for the mayor and his staff to be involved. He said if that does not happen, "Then it's a No for me."

Commissioner Lee Helton said, "It was disturbing to me to find a press release that said a final deal had been reached when we knew nothing about it. That's troubling. That's not transparency."

Commissioner Greg Beck said he had concerns about what the project would mean for minorities, including areas of affordable housing and jobs. He said, "I've seen Santa Claus come to town before and bring a bunch of toys to the elite and the upper class and bring a sack full of tricks to minorities."

Chairman Eversole said, "I think we made some progress. There's more pieces that can be worked on."

