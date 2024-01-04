Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Customer At UPS Wants To Start Fight With Employee; Lawnmower Left In Middle Of Street

  • Thursday, January 4, 2024

A woman told police she was working at the UPS office at 4300 Founders Way when a customer walked inside to obtain a package. The customer recognized the woman from an altercation that occurred at Tyner High School sometime over the summer. The customer made some derogatory remarks to the woman and told her to step outside. The woman told her no and then management asked the customer to leave. The woman just needed the incident documented and told police she would call back if the customer ever came back.

* * *

An employee at Academy Sports at Hamilton Place told police a man was walking around the store wearing their shoes. The employee said the man was talking out of his head and not making sense of his words, and ultimately making them feel uncomfortable. The employee requested the man be trespassed. The man was informed he was now trespassed and he understood the consequences if he returned.

* * *

A man on S. Brooks Avenue told police he saw a black male wearing a blue long sleeve shirt and black pants go behind an abandoned residence. He never saw the man enter the home but just wanted it checked on. Police didn’t find the man at the abandoned home.

* * *

A blue Toyota LXS was involved in a traffic crash at 2400 Glass St. The occupants of the vehicle fled on foot after the crash. The vehicle was stolen out of East Ridge. Les Wrecker towed the car to 6221 Hwy 58.

* * *

A woman on Mountain Creek Road told police her Kia Soul was destroyed overnight. The driver side small window past the back door was broken and the door appeared to have been wedged open. The dash was busted with many parts on the floorboard. The woman didn’t have any suspect information.

* * *

A man on Vance Road told police his neighbors were playing music too loud. Police spoke with the neighbor and asked him to turn the music down. The neighbor complied.

* * *

The assistant manager of Boot Barn at 2020 Gunbarrel Road showed police a video of a shoplifting. The suspect, a black male wearing a black coat and a black hat, stole two pairs of jeans and a hat. The total value stolen was around $220.

* * *

Police trespassed a man and a woman from East Lake Courts. They were both clear they would be arrested if they return.

* * *

A woman told police she set her phone down on a shelf at Walmart at 5550 Highway 153 and walked away. When she realized she had set the phone down, she returned to retrieve the phone and it had been taken. She said she looked all around the area for the phone and didn’t find it.

* * *

While on routine patrol, an officer saw a silver SUV turn its hazard lights on and swerve to avoid an obstruction in the roadway. As the officer got closer, they noticed the obstruction was a blue zero turn lawn mower sitting in the crosswalk on Broad Street at W. 13th Street. The officer activated emergency lights and started to attempt to relocate the mower out of the roadway. With the assistance of a passerby, they were able to lift the mower out of the roadway and onto the sidewalk at the corner of Broad Street and W. 13th Street. The officer checked with dispatch to try and find any calls or reports taken involving the lawn mower but nothing was found. It was unclear who lost a mower in the middle of the roadway.

Latest Headlines
Paul Payne: Nick Saban’s Legacy Of Greatness Should Be Enjoyed While We Can
Paul Payne: Nick Saban’s Legacy Of Greatness Should Be Enjoyed While We Can
  • Sports
  • 1/4/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 1/4/2024
Ho-Hum Chattanooga Women Win, 65-59
  • Sports
  • 1/3/2024
Armed Juveniles Reach 90 MPH With Deputy In Pursuit
  • Breaking News
  • 1/3/2024
Cleveland, Baylor Again Top State Wrestling Poll
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/3/2024
TSSAA Honors Chattanooga Wrestling Official Don Elsea
TSSAA Honors Chattanooga Wrestling Official Don Elsea
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/3/2024
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Customer At UPS Wants To Start Fight With Employee; Lawnmower Left In Middle Of Street
  • 1/4/2024

A woman told police she was working at the UPS office at 4300 Founders Way when a customer walked inside to obtain a package. The customer recognized the woman from an altercation that occurred ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/4/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ACUFF, BRANDY DANIELLE 3928 HINE HART OOLTEWAH, 37363 Age at Arrest: 39 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff FUGITIVE (DADE COUNTY ... more

Armed Juveniles Reach 90 MPH With Deputy In Pursuit
  • 1/3/2024

A car filled mainly with juveniles fled from a county deputy early Wednesday, while reaching speeds of about 90 mph. At approximately 12 a.m., the deputy initiated a traffic stop on Bonny ... more

Breaking News
Fred Skillern Funeral Set Friday Afternoon
Fred Skillern Funeral Set Friday Afternoon
  • 1/3/2024
Fire Breaks Out At Mohawk Plant In Dalton; No Injuries Reported
Fire Breaks Out At Mohawk Plant In Dalton; No Injuries Reported
  • 1/3/2024
Police Blotter: 4 Old Navy Thieves Steal $898 In Merchandise; Intoxicated Wife Won’t Stop Running Through House
  • 1/3/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/3/2024
Deadline For Circuit Court Judge Candidates Is Jan. 12 At Noon
  • 1/2/2024
Opinion
Older Americans - Tomorrow’s Opportunity
  • 1/3/2024
Thanks To The Skillern Family
  • 1/3/2024
There Has To Be Other Words
  • 1/3/2024
Paul Payne: My New Year’s Wish List for Chattanooga’s Southside
  • 1/1/2024
Questionable New School Plan For Red Bank - And Response
  • 12/31/2023
Sports
Paul Payne: Nick Saban’s Legacy Of Greatness Should Be Enjoyed While We Can
Paul Payne: Nick Saban’s Legacy Of Greatness Should Be Enjoyed While We Can
  • 1/4/2024
Ho-Hum Chattanooga Women Win, 65-59
  • 1/3/2024
Dan Fleser: Portal- And Draft-Depleted Vols Step Up In A Big Way
Dan Fleser: Portal- And Draft-Depleted Vols Step Up In A Big Way
  • 1/2/2024
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 1/30/2024
McLemore Names Greg Lecker Directory of Golf
  • 1/3/2024
Happenings
Elks Polar Plunge Fundraiser Set For Jan. 27
  • 1/3/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer’s Ruminations - Beyond Middle Age
Diana Walters: A Boomer’s Ruminations - Beyond Middle Age
  • 1/3/2024
Jerry Summers: Sunny Paty - Pioneer Feminist Lawyer
Jerry Summers: Sunny Paty - Pioneer Feminist Lawyer
  • 1/4/2024
EPB Opens Call For Artists To Complete 10th Street Murals
  • 1/3/2024
Did You Know? Bowl Games
Did You Know? Bowl Games
  • 1/3/2024
Entertainment
Jfest 2024 Returns To The Tennessee Riverpark May 18
  • 1/3/2024
Chattanooga Pipe Band Celebrates 25th Year Anniversary With Free Concerts Jan. 27
  • 1/3/2024
Four Shillings Short Plays At The Woodshop Listening Room Feb. 3
Four Shillings Short Plays At The Woodshop Listening Room Feb. 3
  • 1/2/2024
Chattanooga Jewish Documentary Film Series Begins Sunday
  • 1/2/2024
Organist Jonathan Dimmock In Concert Jan. 5 At St. Paul's Episcopal Church
Organist Jonathan Dimmock In Concert Jan. 5 At St. Paul's Episcopal Church
  • 1/2/2024
Opinion
Older Americans - Tomorrow’s Opportunity
  • 1/3/2024
Thanks To The Skillern Family
  • 1/3/2024
There Has To Be Other Words
  • 1/3/2024
Dining
Totto Sushi And Grill Brings Back All You Can Eat Sushi And Hot Bar For Lunchtime
Totto Sushi And Grill Brings Back All You Can Eat Sushi And Hot Bar For Lunchtime
  • 1/2/2024
Jacob Myers On The River Restaurant In Dayton Closes After Operating Nearly 25 Years
  • 12/22/2023
Helping Hands Ending Hunger Receives Donation From Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation
  • 12/21/2023
Business/Government
Coca-Cola UNITED Appoints Ernie Merritt As Central Region Vice President
Coca-Cola UNITED Appoints Ernie Merritt As Central Region Vice President
  • 1/3/2024
Cloudland At McLemore To Host Second Job Fair
  • 1/3/2024
Construction And Closures To Begin On Green Shanty Road On Monday
Construction And Closures To Begin On Green Shanty Road On Monday
  • 1/3/2024
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For December
  • 1/3/2024
Market At Collegedale Sells For $6.7 Million
  • 12/28/2023
Business Center On Amnicola Highway Sells For $11.5 Million
  • 12/28/2023
Student Scene
ChaTech Women Announces STEM For Her Event Feb. 24
  • 1/2/2024
HHSAA Presents $2,500 Check At "Christmas Coffee Break" For HMS And HHS Employees
HHSAA Presents $2,500 Check At "Christmas Coffee Break" For HMS And HHS Employees
  • 12/28/2023
STEM Classroom Grant Program Awards $1 Million In STEM Grants To Local Schools
  • 12/19/2023
Living Well
Murray County Health Department Will Be Closed Thursday
  • 1/2/2024
CSCC's MASA Collects Hats For Tennessee Oncology Office In Cleveland
CSCC's MASA Collects Hats For Tennessee Oncology Office In Cleveland
  • 1/2/2024
Morning Pointe Foundation’s Best Of The Best Contest For Seniors Got Talent Starts Monday
Morning Pointe Foundation’s Best Of The Best Contest For Seniors Got Talent Starts Monday
  • 1/2/2024
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Gus Chamberlain - Colorful Radio Broadcaster
  • 1/2/2024
CAHA January Program Highlights 100th Anniversary Of Chattanooga Theatre Centre
  • 1/2/2024
Linda Liles Courvoisier Recalls Access Road Days Of Old
  • 12/29/2023
Outdoors
Franklin State Forest Reclassifies Designated Use Areas
Franklin State Forest Reclassifies Designated Use Areas
  • 1/2/2024
White Oak Mountain Ranger: And The Year Ends
White Oak Mountain Ranger: And The Year Ends
  • 12/30/2023
Knoxville Man Indicted On Felony Charges Following Boating Collision
  • 12/29/2023
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 41: Riverside
  • 1/2/2024
Our Frozen Planet Begins Jan. 11 At Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater
  • 1/3/2024
Tennessee Aquarium Launches Complimentary Wheelchair Service With Support From Morning Pointe Senior Living
Tennessee Aquarium Launches Complimentary Wheelchair Service With Support From Morning Pointe Senior Living
  • 12/19/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: God Is All About Making Things New
Bob Tamasy: God Is All About Making Things New
  • 1/4/2024
Bryan College Presents "United At Bryan" Night Of Fellowship And Worship
Bryan College Presents "United At Bryan" Night Of Fellowship And Worship
  • 1/3/2024
"You Have To Have A Goal" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 1/3/2024
Obituaries
Fred Skillern
Fred Skillern
  • 1/3/2024
Jerry Don Hall
  • 1/3/2024
Sally Louise Lundquist
Sally Louise Lundquist
  • 1/3/2024
Area Obituaries
Reames, John August (South Pittsburg)
Reames, John August (South Pittsburg)
  • 1/3/2024
Blackmon, Peggy June "Parker" (Decatur)
Blackmon, Peggy June "Parker" (Decatur)
  • 1/3/2024
Rowland, Billy Ray Curtis (Benton)
Rowland, Billy Ray Curtis (Benton)
  • 1/3/2024