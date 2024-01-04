Police Blotter: Customer At UPS Wants To Start Fight With Employee; Lawnmower Left In Middle Of Street

A woman told police she was working at the UPS office at 4300 Founders Way when a customer walked inside to obtain a package. The customer recognized the woman from an altercation that occurred at Tyner High School sometime over the summer. The customer made some derogatory remarks to the woman and told her to step outside. The woman told her no and then management asked the customer to leave. The woman just needed the incident documented and told police she would call back if the customer ever came back.

* * *

An employee at Academy Sports at Hamilton Place told police a man was walking around the store wearing their shoes. The employee said the man was talking out of his head and not making sense of his words, and ultimately making them feel uncomfortable. The employee requested the man be trespassed. The man was informed he was now trespassed and he understood the consequences if he returned.

* * *

A man on S. Brooks Avenue told police he saw a black male wearing a blue long sleeve shirt and black pants go behind an abandoned residence. He never saw the man enter the home but just wanted it checked on. Police didn’t find the man at the abandoned home.

* * *

A blue Toyota LXS was involved in a traffic crash at 2400 Glass St. The occupants of the vehicle fled on foot after the crash. The vehicle was stolen out of East Ridge. Les Wrecker towed the car to 6221 Hwy 58.

* * *

A woman on Mountain Creek Road told police her Kia Soul was destroyed overnight. The driver side small window past the back door was broken and the door appeared to have been wedged open. The dash was busted with many parts on the floorboard. The woman didn’t have any suspect information.

* * *

A man on Vance Road told police his neighbors were playing music too loud. Police spoke with the neighbor and asked him to turn the music down. The neighbor complied.

* * *

The assistant manager of Boot Barn at 2020 Gunbarrel Road showed police a video of a shoplifting. The suspect, a black male wearing a black coat and a black hat, stole two pairs of jeans and a hat. The total value stolen was around $220.

* * *

Police trespassed a man and a woman from East Lake Courts. They were both clear they would be arrested if they return.

* * *

A woman told police she set her phone down on a shelf at Walmart at 5550 Highway 153 and walked away. When she realized she had set the phone down, she returned to retrieve the phone and it had been taken. She said she looked all around the area for the phone and didn’t find it.

* * *

While on routine patrol, an officer saw a silver SUV turn its hazard lights on and swerve to avoid an obstruction in the roadway. As the officer got closer, they noticed the obstruction was a blue zero turn lawn mower sitting in the crosswalk on Broad Street at W. 13th Street. The officer activated emergency lights and started to attempt to relocate the mower out of the roadway. With the assistance of a passerby, they were able to lift the mower out of the roadway and onto the sidewalk at the corner of Broad Street and W. 13th Street. The officer checked with dispatch to try and find any calls or reports taken involving the lawn mower but nothing was found. It was unclear who lost a mower in the middle of the roadway.