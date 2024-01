Townhouses are planned on the nine acres at the former East Brainerd Elementary School.

Gabe Thomas of RP Homes said, "We are planning a residential development at this site."

Developer Clint Wolford earlier tore down the old school at 7453 East Brainerd Road.

His plans for the property had included a restaurant, grocery and retail space.

RP Homes acquired the property from Ebes Partners Llc for $5,330,000.